Wrestling Observer Live: The Elite are back, CM Punk may depart, Nakamura returns to Japan

Andrew Zarian & Matt Ryan talk this week's WWE & AEW developments.

I return for another Sunday edition of Wrestling Observer Live with guest host Matt Ryan talking about the latest news in professional wrestling.

More news came out this week about the brawl after AEW All Out and the likelihood that CM Punk is likely done with the company. This includes the rumor that Punk's dog Larry might have been injured. We discuss if that had anything to do with his demeanor during the incident.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were backstage at Dynamite this week, indicating their return is imminent. We talk about what the plans will be for them now that they are back and also the fact that we are missing out on Punk vs. The Elite playing out on TV.

WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura is headed to Japan to face The Great Muta during his farewell tour. Is this an indication of things to come with WWE opening up to working with other companies?

Plus, we talk about a possible Ring of Honor TV deal, this weekend's WWE Crown Jewel, and NJPW's pair of PPVs in New York City this past weekend.

Click Here To Listen