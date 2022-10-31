ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

Conqs fall at buzzer in OT heartbreaker at Indian Hills

OTTUMWA–Don McHenry knocked down a left wing three as time expired Tuesday, giving No. 3 Indian Hills an 88-87 overtime victory over Dodge City in the season-opener at the Hellyer Center. Dodge led 75-69 with just 2:19 remaining in regulation, but the Warriors scored the next six points to...
DODGE CITY, KS
Lopez brace, 9th consecutive shutout sends Dodge to Final Four

DODGE CITY–Angel Lopez earned his seventh brace of the season Tuesday at Memorial Stadium and Dodge City’s defense posted its ninth straight shutout, paving the way for a 4-0 win over Free State to send the Red Demons to the Final Four. Lopez opened the scoring in the...
DODGE CITY, KS
High School Football PRO

Pflugerville, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

COLLEGE STATION, TX
Broncbusters soar to season opening win at New Mexico Military

Roswell, New Mexico (westernkansasnews.com) – Buru Naivalurua flushed a two handed dunk, Aundre Polk hit back-to-back 3’s, and Garden City stomped New Mexico Military 96-80 Tuesday night in Cahoon Armory Gymnasium. DaJion Humphrey scored 25 points, Buru Naivalurua added 19 and nine boards, and David Elliot chipped in...
GARDEN CITY, KS
LIST: Central Texas high school football games rescheduled due to severe weather threat

CENTRAL, Texas — The possibility of severe storms is causing some Central Texas high school football teams to hit the gridiron a day early. A line of storms is expected to approach the KVUE viewing area at around 8 p.m. Friday. The KVUE Weather Team is mainly tracking a damaging wind threat, but large hail and isolated tornados cannot be ruled out.
HUTTO, TX
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places

Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
AUSTIN, TX
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Cedar Park store

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Two lucky Texans are now walking away $1 million richer after Monday night's Powerball drawing. The $1 million winning tickets were sold in Cedar Park and Houston. These lucky ticket holders matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number. According to the Texas Lottery,...
CEDAR PARK, TX

