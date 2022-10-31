Read full article on original website
New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Maybe Tomorrow
New Amsterdam took a bold swing with this landmark installment. They went for a nuanced but topical hour as New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 focused on the personal and professional ramifications of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. And we got what is undoubtedly a polarizing hour, but in...
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-31-22: Ava Goes Back to the Dark Side
Despite her plan to leave Salem and get back on the right path, she will go full Mafia Princess again on Days Of Our Lives during the week of 10-31-22. That's not THAT unsurprising, but the way she gets there is bizarre. Spoilers say Ava will go back to seeking...
The Walking Dead is Failing Its Audience (And Source Material) With Its Commonwealth Arc
The Walking Dead is ending. It feels like we've been hearing that for years at this stage, but the series is going out with a 24-episode 11th season. With three more spinoffs (The Walking Dead: Dead City, an untitled Daryl Dixon series, and an untitled Rick & Michonne series) confirmed, we've lost some of the most significant stakes that should be present for such a big final arc for the main series.
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 7 Review: O Ye of Little Faith
There's a lot to be said for a good old-fashioned scary story. Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 7 delivers on that with a first half full of spooky, inexplicable happenings and a second half unraveling them with mostly satisfactory explanations. Yay for Janis's return, however brief, although we're still in...
Chucky Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Doll On Doll
Examining the mental toll Chucky's reign of terror has on the teenagers should have happened sooner, but Chucky Season 2 Episode 5 sent the narrative in a clear direction. If you watch Chucky online, you know Jake, Lexy, and Devon have been going from one pressure cooker environment to another, and now that we're seeing how they're impacted, it makes the school setting more intriguing.
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Masters Of War
On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4, the gang investigates the death of a war veteran and new information revealed about Carlos has John seeing him in a new light. Meanwhile, Mary and Lata finally get closure after Maggie's death. Right off the bat, it was such a well-done episode.
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 9 Review: Allegiance
Yes, indeed. The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 9 had a lot of balls up in the air -- a rescue gone terribly wrong, truthful words between June and Joseph hitting like bullets, Joseph going with the grain, and an angry, out-of-control mob. Oh yeah, and Serena's in the wind.
The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 6 Review: The Reaper
Simone's undercover skills get tested again on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 6 while Brendon receives a visit from his father, who usually is out of the picture. They both also get their hearts broken. So far, we have seen all our criminal masterminds be men. Some balancing of...
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 9 Review: Whisper To Us
We were presented with another mystery surrounding the Landrys on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 9 but is it worth the wait?. Mr. Randloph brought Darla and Ralph Angel proof that not only is the bank ripping off black farmers, but they're giving the Landrys a pass on their loans as long as the loan manager gets to line his pockets.
Watch Family Guy Online: Season 21 Episode 6
On Family Guy Season 21 Episode 6, Lois was unimpressed that he continually bailed on household duties. In an attempt to appease his wife, Peter made a hologram of himself. Meanwhile, everyone in the house had some strong opinions about all the changes. Was there a way for peace and...
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Fools in Love
Great comedy, fun reveals, and a new character made Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 the best hour of the season so far. Halfway through the season, Reginald The Vampire finally found its charm, and we are extremely happy with this episode's evolution. Reginald continues his journey into love...
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Growth Opportunities
St. Bonaventure celebrated Halloween! Sort of, anyway. On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5, several staff members wore costumes for the first ten minutes of the hour, but once the stories kicked into higher gear, it seemed like any other day at the hospital. How odd! At least we...
The Resident Round Table: Kitbell's Wedding, the Milestone 100 & the Steamy Conrad/Billie Dance!
Happy 100, Resident Fanatics. It's a special Round Table as our panelists break down all aspects of The Resident Season 6 Episode 6 and express their feelings about the milestone hour, Kitbell's wedding, the Conrad and Billie tease, and more. Join Laura Nowak, Leora W., and Meaghan Frey's discussion below!
East New York Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Suarez is In Trouble!
Jimmy Smits fans, this is your week. Smits is a big name who has so far had only a small role, popping up to encourage Regina or to suggest she be careful of alienating Deputy Mayor Sharpe. That's about to change. East New York Season 1 Episode 6 spoilers say...
ABC Cheat Sheet: Alaska Daily, The Rookie Feds, & Big Sky Are on the Bubble
With the continued erosion of live TV viewing on broadcast networks, networks are looking at other viewing metrics to decide which shows will be back. Looking at the network as a whole, not a lot of shows look particularly dead, but there is some separation when you factor in the delayed viewing.
Elite Season 6 Trailer Promises a Return to Form
Elite Season 6 looks to be a cut above the previous two seasons. The series has struggled to keep its focus since many of the original cast members exited at the end of Elite Season 3. However, the official trailer teases the aftermath of Sam's death, new beginnings, and Isadora's...
Dead to Me Season 3 Trailer: Jen and Judy Are in a Lot of Trouble
Jen and Judy return to Netflix for one last ride. Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for the third and final season of Dead to Me, premiering November 17 on the streaming service. We should prepare for a lot of laughs and drama as our two favorites find themselves in...
Firefly Lane Final Season Trailer Finds Kate and Tully Navigating Turbulent Times
The end is nigh for Kate and Tully. Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for the second and final season of Firefly Lane. If first impressions are everything, the two best friends at the core of the series have a lot to work through. "What could possibly have ended the...
Fate: The Winx Saga Canceled at Netflix
It's the end of the line for Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix. According to showrunner Brian Young, the supernatural drama series has been canceled after two seasons. "This is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga," Young said on Instagram.
TV Ratings: East New York and NCIS: Los Angeles Surge to Season Highs
East New York and NCIS: Los Angeles benefited from airing earlier than usual. With The Equalizer in encore mode, East New York Season 1 Episode 5 soared to 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating. The total viewer tally marks a series high for the freshman drama. NCIS: Los...
