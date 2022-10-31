The Walking Dead is ending. It feels like we've been hearing that for years at this stage, but the series is going out with a 24-episode 11th season. With three more spinoffs (The Walking Dead: Dead City, an untitled Daryl Dixon series, and an untitled Rick & Michonne series) confirmed, we've lost some of the most significant stakes that should be present for such a big final arc for the main series.

2 DAYS AGO