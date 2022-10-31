Read full article on original website
Illinois quick hits: Crimo’s attorney requests more time; police investigating Halloween treats; Decatur to get hybrid busses
Lawyers for the man accused of killing seven people at the Highland Park Independence Day parade asked a judge Tuesday for more time to review the large amount of evidence presented to them. Robert Crimo’s lawyers said they have received 2,500 pages of evidence from prosecutors and expect to receive thousands more in the coming days. Crimo was indicted on 117 felony charges. Crimo is not due in court again until Jan. 31.
Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
Police: Shots fired in Decatur; one sent to hospital
According to police, as officers responded, a 25-year-old Decatur man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said the male was listed in serious condition. Witnesses told police the victim was near a car in the back parking lot, when an unknown subject approached the lot on foot and began firing at the victim.
Two people killed in HazMat crash on I-55 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people who were killed in a HazMat crash on Interstate 55 Sunday night have been identified. The Springfield Fire Department was called to South Bound I-55 at 9:30 p.m. A total of 12 SFD members responded to the scene. Units deployed oil dry and created...
Some Springfield Snow Routes Could Change
Railroad relocation could also realign snow emergency routes in Springfield. An ordinance to be considered in November would remove Spruce and Myrtle Streets from the snow emergency routes, where cars cannot be parked on the street during snow emergencies to make more room for snow plows. Both streets had been on the list because they were part of Business Loop 55, serving to connect 5th and 6th Streets to 9th Street.
Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
Driver dead after fatal 2-vehicle traffic crash
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A driver was pronounced deceased after a 2-vehicle crash in Bloomington Monday morning. In a joint release from Bloomington Police and the McLean County Coroner, officers were dispatched to the area of the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway at around 8:42 a.m. The occupants...
Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash
Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
Men killed in crash identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
Springfield Offers Pumpkin Smash Event
Now that Halloween is over, the City of Springfield is offering you a way to dispose of those pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns you don’t need anymore. The city’s annual “Pumpkin Smash” returns this weekend. Usually, pumpkins are thrown away after Halloween, taking up space in landfills, but city officials say it’s more environmentally-friendly to turn them into compost.
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash on I-55
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A woman is fighting for her life and two people are dead after a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch on I-55 near exit 82. Illinois State Police say it then continued into the southbound lanes facing the...
Fire Department Plans For Future As Calls For Service Increase
Springfield firefighters continue to see a steady increase in calls for service. In a presentation to the City Council Tuesday night, Fire Chief Brandon Blough said total calls for service are up more than 12-percent from 2018 to 2021, with structure fires up 14-percent and calls for emergency medical service climbing 13-percent.
Pana High School placed on lockdown after shooter threat
UPDATE at 9 p.m. on 11/2/2022: At approximately 8:01 p.m., Pana Police Department gave Pana school officials the green light to resume normal school activities beginning Nov. 3, according to Pana Community Unit School District 8’s Facebook page. Officers arrived on the scene and made a security sweep and assessment of the building and campus, […]
Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting
DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
Jacksonville Man Arrested for Possessing Stolen Weapon in City Park
Jacksonville Police initiated a vehicle check-in at Nichols Park on East Vandalia Road just before 11:00 pm Monday. Two people were occupying the vehicle at the time of the check. Subsequent to the investigation, a passenger, 18-year-old Steven J. Green of the 300 block of North Clay Court was arrested for possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, and resisting a peace officer after being located in possession of a stolen firearm while in a city park.
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
UPDATE: Pana students available for pickup after lockdown
Pana High School students are available for pickup following a lockdown of the school earlier this afternoon. In an updated letter released to parents of Pana students, Superintendent Jason Bauer wrote that all high school students had been safely transported to designated safe locations as of approximately 1:38 p.m. this afternoon. The lockdown at Pana Jr. High has also officially been lifted.
Suspect Arrested In 3rd Base Sports Bar Shooting
A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting outside a Springfield bar that sent one man to the hospital. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Antwan Davis Monday afternoon. Authorities say Davis fired several shots toward the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue after he was removed from the premises early last Thursday. One of the bullets struck another man who was also outside the bar. He was treated for minor wounds and released.
