Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Crimo’s attorney requests more time; police investigating Halloween treats; Decatur to get hybrid busses
Lawyers for the man accused of killing seven people at the Highland Park Independence Day parade asked a judge Tuesday for more time to review the large amount of evidence presented to them. Robert Crimo’s lawyers said they have received 2,500 pages of evidence from prosecutors and expect to receive thousands more in the coming days. Crimo was indicted on 117 felony charges. Crimo is not due in court again until Jan. 31.
wmay.com
Illinois officials give public safety update ahead of Halloween
(The Center Square) – State officials have laid out safety plans ahead of Halloween and seek help from the public to help keep children safe. The plan includes extra law enforcement on the roads during trick-or-treating hours and extended openings of libraries, public schools, and other buildings. Chicago Mayor...
wmay.com
Illinoisans to use six types of voting machines in upcoming election
(The Center Square) – The general election is under a week away in Illinois and the Illinois State Board of Elections gives insight into what kind of machines will be used to tally the vote. Early voting has already begun in Illinois, but many residents will head to their...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
wmay.com
Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs
(The Center Square) – The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
wmay.com
Victims Of I-55 Crash Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. The accident happened near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, when a northbound semi crossed the median in wet, foggy conditions and came to a stop across the southbound lanes. Two vehicles struck the semi, and both of those drivers were killed.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: FAA investigating plane crash landing; map reveals where rabid bats are found
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a crash landing involving an Illinois plane. The plane, which departed from Taylorville on Sunday, made an emergency crash landing on an Evansville, Indiana, golf course. Officials said two adults and two children were on the plane. All four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wmay.com
With one week left, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue campaign
(The Center Square) – With one week before the Nov. 8 election, candidates for Illinois governor continue their campaigns. Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been campaigning across the state with various other Democratic candidates for statewide, statehouse and congressional seats. In Springfield this weekend, he rallied Democrats. “Are you...
Comments / 0