Lawyers for the man accused of killing seven people at the Highland Park Independence Day parade asked a judge Tuesday for more time to review the large amount of evidence presented to them. Robert Crimo’s lawyers said they have received 2,500 pages of evidence from prosecutors and expect to receive thousands more in the coming days. Crimo was indicted on 117 felony charges. Crimo is not due in court again until Jan. 31.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO