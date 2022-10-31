Read full article on original website
Related
thezoereport.com
Under-$100 Fashion Gifts That Look More Luxe Than Their Price Tags Let On
When you’re buying a present for a friend or family member, it can be tricky to land on an item that suits their taste and personality. The same can be said if you’re browsing for a fashion gal who may be even more critical and specific with her style aesthetic and brands. (It’s Fendi for me, please!) When it comes to the latter, designer goods can run up your shopping budget, but only if you don’t know where to look. There are, surprisingly, plenty of sneakily luxurious fashion gifts under $100 you can purchase from such established labels. Plus, they tend to look more deluxe than their price tag lets on.
Mountain Democrat
MORE beauty along Placerville Drive
Mural, garden plaza unveiled at Motherlode Rehabilitation Enterprises. Magic happens when great minds collaborate and it was a magical moment when the community mural was unveiled at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises on Placerville Drive in Placerville. The Oct. 25 event was the culmination of hours of work from idea, to...
thezoereport.com
These Trendy 2022 Makeup Launches Make The Perfect Gifts
It’s a good thing that the holidays are at the tail-end of the year — what better way to celebrate party season than experimenting with every exciting makeup trend of 2022? It feels like this year was particularly stuffed with both exciting microtrends like the celebrity-beloved green eyeshadow movement, as well as here-to-stay additions to the collective cosmetic consciousness (think siren eyes and under-eye blush).
thezoereport.com
Celebrity Manicurist Tom Bachik Created Press-Ons Inspired By His Most Famous Clients
When Tom Bachik was first starting his nail career in the 1990s, he would run to a nearby drugstore during photoshoots to buy KISS press-ons and paint them with his custom designs. Now, nearly 30 years later, the press-on nail industry has taken enormous leaps in terms of both quality and artistry, and press-ons are being widely used by both star clientele and the everyday consumer. Because he’s quite literally seen it all through his career as a renowned celebrity manicurist, Tom Bachik’s press-on nail techniques are unmatched — which is what makes his new collaboration with imPRESS so incredibly special.
thezoereport.com
30 Outfit Ideas For A Cozy, Well-Styled November
Thanks to the shifting temperatures and impending holiday season, there are limitless opportunities to wear cute and cozy outfits this November 2022. But if you’re still dusting off your collection of coats and knits, you might also be in need of a styling inspiration refresh. Perhaps you live somewhere with a more moderate climate, and bulky outerwear isn’t at top of mind — that doesn’t mean a strategically layered turtleneck or seasonal prints are out of the question. And if you’re situated somewhere with inclement weather? It’s time to pull out the chunky sweaters and luxe boots.
thezoereport.com
7 Essentials You Need To Achieve The Coveted Soft-Girl Aesthetic
Allow us to introduce you to one of our favorite new beauty looks: soft-girl aesthetic. The viral TikTok makeup trend, which first gained traction a few years ago, shows absolutely no sign of slowing down. That might be because it’s pretty easy to pull off — or maybe because the effect is impossibly dreamy. Either way, it’s worth taking for a spin, stat.
The Shore Line: Resortwear for Easy Mixing
When her small child with an exploding bottle of ketchup came into contact with her designer outfit while on a beach holiday, Lisa Strandberg knew she had to get real. So the former Ford model turned booking agent and her sister Kaitie Sjostedt, an FIT alum who has worked for Herschel Supply Co. and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, founded The Shore Line, a direct-to-consumer, women’s resortwear collection in 2021. “We knew women needed a mix-and-match wardrobe for vacations that’s timeless and easy to pack and doesn’t require dry cleaning,” said Strandberg, on Zoom with Sjostedt from their respective homes in...
Comments / 0