Valley rain, mountain snow mean slippery, slow Thursday travel
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday above 8,000 feet for the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, the Flat Tops, the Bookcliffs, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is likely in these areas. The snow will be blown around by winds gusting to 40-55 mph, limiting visibility and making conditions difficult for travel. This includes Mesa, Glade Park, Aspen, Vail, Crested Butte, Telluride, Ouray, and Minturn.
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?
Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
A western Colorado mining depot aimed to be bigger than Grand Junction, but it became a ghost town
Mesa County is home to a ghost town that is as ghostly as it gets. The strange old town of Carpenter is nearly invisible these days out in the desert badlands at the base of the Bookcliffs, a mountain range that borders Grand Junction. More than a century ago, Carpenter...
On the List of Best Small Towns, Grand Junction Is Among the Worst
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
KP Building Renovations Start in Montrose
Built in 1911, one of Montrose's oldest buildings is set for a new life, this time as a boutique hotel.
KVNF Regional Newscast: November 1, 2022
Delta-Montrose Electric Association and Elevate will provide free internet service to qualifying families in the Montrose County School District. The service is available to students who receive free and reduced lunch. The plan includes 150 megabits per second internet service and free installation until May 31, 2023. Upcoming ballot measure FF, “Healthy school meals for all,” would potentially provide free meals to all public school students in Colorado. If the ballot measure passes, DMEA would establish a new action plan.
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Eden’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Eden!. Eden is an eight-year-old Pitbull full of love. Eden can be a little shy and nervous at first in new surroundings but once she takes her time to warm up she loves to stay by your side and give nothing but love. She loves people and would do best in a house with no other dogs.
Western Colorado Fugitive Believed To Be Hiding In Grand Junction
Authorities in San Miguel County are searching for a Grand Junction area woman who is being named as a person of interest in an aggravated auto theft incident earlier this week. Work Truck Stolen In Small Western Colorado Town. An auto theft was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon...
Trick-or-Treat Street
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Halloween festivities happened around the Grand Valley Monday evening. The Palisade Trick-or-Treat Street event brought families to Downtown Palisade for some trick-or-treating fun. Instead of going door to door, kids went from business to business. “This is our third year at trick-or-treat street,” said Lauren...
Mesa County Libraries close for Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Holidays
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All Mesa County Library locations will be closed for a few upcoming holidays. Mesa County Libraries will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 for Veterans Day and on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 for Thanksgiving. Libraries will also close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gretchen’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gretchen!. Gretchen is a three-year-old Pitbull who was found as a stray. While Gretchen is short in stature she makes up a whopping sixty pounds of muscle. She is fairly l laid back but loves to explore and has the energy to keep up with anyone.
Wildlife officers investigate Mesa County poaching case involving desert bighorn ram
DENVER — Colorado wildlife officers are investigating a poaching case involving a desert bighorn sheep in Mesa County. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help from the public in identifying the person who illegally killed the animal off Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction. The...
Where are the Trick or Treaters?
Trick or treating has evolved over the years. There used to be more pranks, now there's more candy. It's still evolving today and may be moving away from the streets.
Western Colorado’s Unique Canyon Where Water Flows In Both Directions
Western Colorado may be known for its dry climate, but there is a canyon here that is known for the water that runs through it. Unaweep Canyon, located south of Grand Junction is a very unique canyon because of two creeks that flow out of opposite ends of the canyon. Seems impossible, doesn't it?
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
Grand Junction Police Warn Residents of Local Telephone Scam
There is a telephone scam happening right now in Grand Junction that you need to be aware of. You would think that scammers would eventually get tired of trying to trick us into giving up some of our hard-earned money, but they don't. They simply come up with new ways to deceive unsuspecting and gullible residents.
