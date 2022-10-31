ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Valley rain, mountain snow mean slippery, slow Thursday travel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday above 8,000 feet for the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, the Flat Tops, the Bookcliffs, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is likely in these areas. The snow will be blown around by winds gusting to 40-55 mph, limiting visibility and making conditions difficult for travel. This includes Mesa, Glade Park, Aspen, Vail, Crested Butte, Telluride, Ouray, and Minturn.
nbc11news.com

Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.
99.9 KEKB

Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?

Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
KJCT8

Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.
99.9 The Point

Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
kvnf.org

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 1, 2022

Delta-Montrose Electric Association and Elevate will provide free internet service to qualifying families in the Montrose County School District. The service is available to students who receive free and reduced lunch. The plan includes 150 megabits per second internet service and free installation until May 31, 2023. Upcoming ballot measure FF, “Healthy school meals for all,” would potentially provide free meals to all public school students in Colorado. If the ballot measure passes, DMEA would establish a new action plan.
nbc11news.com

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Eden’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Eden!. Eden is an eight-year-old Pitbull full of love. Eden can be a little shy and nervous at first in new surroundings but once she takes her time to warm up she loves to stay by your side and give nothing but love. She loves people and would do best in a house with no other dogs.
nbc11news.com

Trick-or-Treat Street

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Halloween festivities happened around the Grand Valley Monday evening. The Palisade Trick-or-Treat Street event brought families to Downtown Palisade for some trick-or-treating fun. Instead of going door to door, kids went from business to business. “This is our third year at trick-or-treat street,” said Lauren...
nbc11news.com

Mesa County Libraries close for Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Holidays

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All Mesa County Library locations will be closed for a few upcoming holidays. Mesa County Libraries will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 for Veterans Day and on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 for Thanksgiving. Libraries will also close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
nbc11news.com

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gretchen’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gretchen!. Gretchen is a three-year-old Pitbull who was found as a stray. While Gretchen is short in stature she makes up a whopping sixty pounds of muscle. She is fairly l laid back but loves to explore and has the energy to keep up with anyone.
KJCT8

Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
