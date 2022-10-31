ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in CA

By Associated Press
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zkxiz_0isXn4n400

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said.

Officers found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The suspects, Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, aka Michelle Rodriguez, were arrested Thursday during a traffic stop on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a firearm, robbery, false imprisonment, child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm. Dao Vo, 30, is related to one of the adult victims.

Preparing your children for safe and fun trick-or-treating

The two suspects remained in jail Sunday without bail and they are expected to appear in court next week, according to online jail records. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Thursday’s crime was the second kidnapping in California that involved a child in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a man allegedly kidnapped an 8-month-old girl, her parents and her uncle at gunpoint from their trucking business in central California. The suspect, a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with the company, is accused of killing the family in an almond orchard about an hour after the kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty.

In the Westminster case, police said the suspects were armed with a handgun when they forced their way into a Westminster home and demanded money. Rodriguez allegedly pistol-whipped the adults, a man and a woman, when no money was located.

15-year-old suspected of stabbing two other teens in Encinitas

The suspects then forced the four victims into a cargo van at gunpoint and drove them to the Costa Mesa hotel, where they threatened to kill them if they didn’t get money, Westminster police said. The adults were able to escape to their Westminster home, where they called 911. Officers found them both bleeding from head injuries, police said.

Authorities were able to rescue the children from the hotel and later found a loaded .40-caliber handgun and a loaded AK-47-style rifle inside the cargo van after the suspects were taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Armed Suspects Rob 7-Eleven in Covina, Flee with Cash

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed robbery occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 1, around 10:00 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 20000 block of East Arrow Highway and Glendora Avenue in the city of Covina. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Walnut Station deputies responded to an armed robbery at the...
COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man pleads to murdering teen, young woman in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Geovanni Borjas pleaded no contest today to murdering and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman whose bodies were found dumped near Los Angeles freeways less than a year apart. “Both families have endured a tremendous and incalculable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

Over 200 cats, dogs seized from California rescue, including 6 dead animals

LITTLEROCK, Calif. — Over 200 cats and dogs were removed from a California animal rescue on Oct. 26, including six deceased animals. According to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC), a search warrant was served to an animal rescue in Littlerock, California last week that led to the seizure of 195 cats and 43 dogs, including six dead animals.
LITTLEROCK, CA
signalscv.com

6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested

A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Granada Hills student brutally attacked by classmate

A Granada Hills Charter School student brutally attacked one of his classmates. According to students, the assailant beat his victim so badly that most of her teeth fell out. When Patricia Menjivar's son told her about the attack she said she was left in shock. "He heard that a student had gotten hurt on campus and there was a lot of blood and that is all the information he knew," she said.The victim's family and another parent the attack happened during a Spanish Class on Monday after the victim confronted a classmate who she believed to be laughing at her. When she...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
SFGate

Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
VICTORVILLE, CA
HeySoCal

Woman killed in Long Beach shooting; suspect in custody

A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party

A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Torrance Man Pleads No Contest to Murder and Rape in 2011 Killings

A Torrance man pleaded no contest Monday to rape and murder in the deaths of a teen girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011. The plea from Geovanni Borjas, 38, opens him to possibility of a life prison sentence without parole. Borjas pleaded no contest to...
TORRANCE, CA
HeySoCal

Retrial begins in killing and dumping of body in Irvine

A 36-year-old man beat and strangled a woman he and his brother picked up in Santa Ana and then dumped her body, which was set afire, in a parking lot of an Irvine business on a Labor Day weekend 13 years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday — as the defendant’s attorney said the man has a low IQ and didn’t have the frame of mind at the time to commit first- degree murder.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Need Help To Solve Shooting Near Nipsey Hussle Memorial

Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down nearly two years ago in the Hyde Park area. Tyrell Williams, 26, was shot about 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020 in an alley near Crenshaw Boulevard and 58th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy