Celtics icon Paul Pierce drops Truth bomb on Ime Udoka stepping in for Steve Nash as new Nets HC
More than a few folks were taken by surprise by the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. As it turns out, however, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce knew all along. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on these recent developments, saying...
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash
Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Executive Thinks Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Okay With The Warriors Moving On From Draymond Green
An NBA executive believes Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are on board with the Warriors moving on from Draymond Green.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Scammed The Los Angeles Clippers: "Poor Clippers Fans Never Get To See Him Play."
Kawhi Leonard is without a doubt one of the best players in the game if he's healthy. He is a two-way wing that can do almost anything on the basketball court, and he has proven that he can win a championship as the No. 1 option on a team. As...
Patrick Beverley Says Barbers Disrespectfully Charge NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts: 15K Per Year Is Too Much
Patrick Beverley sounded off on barbers, as he stated that they are getting slightly disrespectful by charging $300 for a cut.
Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched
The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there’s anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole […] The post Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ bonkers decision to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash
Within a span of just a few hours, the Brooklyn Nets made two major changes. They fired head coach Steve Nash and then shortly after, it was reported the organization is finalizing a deal to hire Ime Udoka, who is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics for an improper relationship with an employee.
The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again
There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
Lakers Fans Praise Russell Westbrook After Another Perfect Game Off The Bench: "It's Almost Like If You Put Russell Westbrook In A Comfortable Position, He Succeeds..."
Russell Westbrook goes viral after pouring in elite bench performance.
Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors
We’re already heading into November, but Dwight Howard still remains to be a free agent. The eight-time All-Star already has a few teams in mind, which also happens to include the defending champs Golden State Warriors. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe in his Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard made a handful of compelling arguments […] The post Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
I think that the New York Knicks should try to make a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield.
‘Terrible call’: Chris Paul doubles down with Stephen Curry on ref callouts
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul wasn’t dubbed the Point God for nothing. Over the past two games, Paul has posted an insane assist to turnover ratio of 27-to-1. However, he still felt hard done by the call that gave him his first turnover in 95 minutes worth of game time. With over a minute […] The post ‘Terrible call’: Chris Paul doubles down with Stephen Curry on ref callouts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Believe in me, bro’: Darvin Ham’s compelling case that convinced Russell Westbrook to buy-in Lakers bench role
The Los Angeles Lakers finally got the proverbial monkey off their backs, notching their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets. One huge reason for the win was the stellar play of Russell Westbrook. The former MVP came off the bench for the second consecutive game, and was the clear spark that the […] The post ‘Believe in me, bro’: Darvin Ham’s compelling case that convinced Russell Westbrook to buy-in Lakers bench role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s an awful call’: Stephen Curry blasts refs for Jimmy Butler overturn in loss vs. Heat
The Miami Heat outlasted the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday in South Beach, sending the defending champions to a third straight loss. Golden State remains winless away from home over two weeks into regular season as a result, careless turnovers and occasionally poor shot selection wasting an effort that surely would’ve been good enough […] The post ‘It’s an awful call’: Stephen Curry blasts refs for Jimmy Butler overturn in loss vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Woj drops truth bomb on why teams are holding back on former Spurs guard Josh Primo signing despite ‘significant interest’
Former San Antonio Spurs lottery pick Josh Primo has officially cleared the free agency waiver as of Monday night. At this point, however, no team in the league has decided to claim the troubled 19-year-old off the wire, which means that he remains without a team for the time being.
Donovan Mitchell’s historic start with Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland’s return and Kyrie Irving: Wine and Gold Talk podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers knew Donovan Mitchell was going to be a franchise changer. That’s why they sent away three players and three draft picks to acquire him. They didn’t know, however, that he would be historically good historically quickly. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove discuss Mitchell’s...
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s savage Chet Holmgren message after torching Paolo Banchero
Well, what do you know, amidst all the tanking talk, the Oklahoma City Thunder have moved to above. 500 on the season, improving to 4-3 after a comeback 116-108 victory over the Orlando Magic. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was excellent yet again, dropping 34 points and six dimes in the win. While the Thunder aren’t expected to […] The post Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s savage Chet Holmgren message after torching Paolo Banchero appeared first on ClutchPoints.
