ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash

Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball's brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He's out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash's mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn't the Nets' only problem.
IRVING, NY
ClutchPoints

Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched

The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there's anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again

There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors

We're already heading into November, but Dwight Howard still remains to be a free agent. The eight-time All-Star already has a few teams in mind, which also happens to include the defending champs Golden State Warriors. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe in his Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard made a handful of compelling arguments
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Terrible call’: Chris Paul doubles down with Stephen Curry on ref callouts

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul wasn't dubbed the Point God for nothing. Over the past two games, Paul has posted an insane assist to turnover ratio of 27-to-1. However, he still felt hard done by the call that gave him his first turnover in 95 minutes worth of game time. With over a minute
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

‘Believe in me, bro’: Darvin Ham’s compelling case that convinced Russell Westbrook to buy-in Lakers bench role

The Los Angeles Lakers finally got the proverbial monkey off their backs, notching their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets. One huge reason for the win was the stellar play of Russell Westbrook. The former MVP came off the bench for the second consecutive game, and was the clear spark that the
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘It’s an awful call’: Stephen Curry blasts refs for Jimmy Butler overturn in loss vs. Heat

The Miami Heat outlasted the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday in South Beach, sending the defending champions to a third straight loss. Golden State remains winless away from home over two weeks into regular season as a result, careless turnovers and occasionally poor shot selection wasting an effort that surely would've been good enough
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s savage Chet Holmgren message after torching Paolo Banchero

Well, what do you know, amidst all the tanking talk, the Oklahoma City Thunder have moved to above. 500 on the season, improving to 4-3 after a comeback 116-108 victory over the Orlando Magic. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was excellent yet again, dropping 34 points and six dimes in the win. While the Thunder aren't expected to
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

