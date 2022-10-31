Read full article on original website
Related
Two-vehicle Fargo crash results in life-threatening injuries
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police, Cass County Sheriff, NDHP give report on joint patrol in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff's Office are sharing the results of a partnered patrol that took place over the weekend in Downtown Fargo. On Saturday, October 29th from approximately 10 p.m. until early morning on Sunday, October 30th, a group...
valleynewslive.com
Wilkin County police chase results in crash and arrest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 3 pm on Sunday, Wilkin County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the Wilkin County-Ottertail County line on MNTH 108. The vehicle erratically sped over 100 mph over I-94, almost crashing when it turned onto Wilkin County Road...
kfgo.com
Weekend law enforcement push in downtown Fargo, arrests and citations
FARGO (KFGO) – Increased law enforcement presence in downtown Fargo Saturday night and early Sunday led to several arrests and dozens of citations. It was a multi-agency downtown patrol involving Fargo Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and K-9 units. The Highway Patrol aircraft was also used during the enforcement effort.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
willmarradio.com
Man dies in out-of-control grass fire near Barnesville
(Wilkin County, MN) -- A man is dead at the scene of an out-of-control grass fire in northwestern Minnesota. The man's body was found Sunday afternoon near 130th Street and Highway 9 outside Barnesville, where a large fire was raging on two farmsteads. The resident alerted officers that a man was unaccounted for and his body was found after a search of the grounds. The cause of death is still being determined.
gowatertown.net
Man found dead in grass fire in western Minnesota
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KFGO)—A man was found dead while crews battled a large grass fire Sunday afternoon in western Minneasota’s Wilkin County. He lived at one of the farmsteads that was engulfed in flames. His body was taken for an autopsy and his identity is being withheld until relatives are notified.
kvrr.com
Three men arrested in connection to Philip Bergquist murder
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police arrest 3 men who are connected to the murder of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist from Sunday. George Ortiz, 38, of Fargo is charged with a Class AA felony of Intentional Murder. Joseph Poitra, 29, is charged with Accomplice to Murder. He has no...
bulletin-news.com
Grass fire kills man in northwestern Minnesota
In northwest Minnesota, a man perished in what the authorities characterized as an out-of-control grass fire. The guy who perished in the fire, which broke out at 3 p.m. on Sunday at a residence between Minnesota 9 and 130th Street about 30 miles southeast of Moorhead, has not yet been named by law enforcement authorities.
Man found dead in northwest Minnesota after 'out of control' grass fire
Authorities in Wilkin County found one person dead Sunday while responding to a major grass fire surrounding two farmsteads near Barnesville. The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office said responders were called to 130th Street and Highway 9 around 3 p.m. on reports of an "out of control" grass fire near a home.
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
valleynewslive.com
Clay County high-speed chase ends in crash
CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Henning, Minnesota man led Clay County deputies on a high-speed chase Monday morning before crashing into a ditch. Troopers say around 11 a.m. they tried to pull a vehicle over on 90th Ave. N. at 2nd St. They say the driver wasn’t buckled and was crossing over the center lines.
KNOX News Radio
2 motorcyclists killed in separate ND accidents (Update)
Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents Saturday in southeast North Dakota. The State Patrol says 38-year-old Andrew Burt of Byron (MN), died in a crash in Fargo at around 1:45 PM Saturday. On the 3500 block of Westrac Drive, Burt lost control of the cycle, which struck a curb,...
kvrr.com
Henning man arrested after pursuit in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Henning, Minnesota man is arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a driver shortly after 11 a.m. on 90th Avenue North at 2nd Street. The driver pulled to the side of...
Fargo officers halt forceful vehicle break-ins
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers of the Fargo Police Department were able to apprehend a Moorhead man after he attempted forceful entry of a vehicle on Sunday evening. According to a post made by the Fargo Police Department, on the evening of Sunday, October 30, officers responded to a call of suspicious activity being reported […]
kfgo.com
Man found in Red River identified
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have released the name of a man found dead in the Red River Sunday morning. Police and emergency crews found Phillip Bergquist, 32, around 11:30 near the railroad bridge after reports of a body in the river. Police are continuing their investigation and waiting...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
valleynewslive.com
Only a handful of people clear their open arrest warrants in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six fewer arrest warrants sit on the desk of West Fargo officials tonight after the city’s first ‘second chance’ event put on in an effort to clear the hundreds of low-level crime warrants. While West Fargo officials would have liked...
valleynewslive.com
Prairiewood Break-In Suspect Arrested
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 18 year old Jeremiah Barret has been arrested in connection to a burglary at the Prairiewood Apartments in South Fargo. Police found the entry door to one home shattered with forced entry attempted late Saturday evening. Dispatch received several calls about suspicious activity and...
Comments / 0