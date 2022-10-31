(Wilkin County, MN) -- A man is dead at the scene of an out-of-control grass fire in northwestern Minnesota. The man's body was found Sunday afternoon near 130th Street and Highway 9 outside Barnesville, where a large fire was raging on two farmsteads. The resident alerted officers that a man was unaccounted for and his body was found after a search of the grounds. The cause of death is still being determined.

BARNESVILLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO