Richland County, ND

KX News

Two-vehicle Fargo crash results in life-threatening injuries

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and […]
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Wilkin County police chase results in crash and arrest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 3 pm on Sunday, Wilkin County Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the Wilkin County-Ottertail County line on MNTH 108. The vehicle erratically sped over 100 mph over I-94, almost crashing when it turned onto Wilkin County Road...
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Weekend law enforcement push in downtown Fargo, arrests and citations

FARGO (KFGO) – Increased law enforcement presence in downtown Fargo Saturday night and early Sunday led to several arrests and dozens of citations. It was a multi-agency downtown patrol involving Fargo Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and K-9 units. The Highway Patrol aircraft was also used during the enforcement effort.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Body found near Red River in Fargo identified, autopsy pending

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are identifying a body found in the Red River Sunday. The Department tells WDAY Radio that the body of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist was found in the river late Sunday morning north of Main Avenue. Bergquist had no permanent address, and an autopsy is pending.
FARGO, ND
willmarradio.com

Man dies in out-of-control grass fire near Barnesville

(Wilkin County, MN) -- A man is dead at the scene of an out-of-control grass fire in northwestern Minnesota. The man's body was found Sunday afternoon near 130th Street and Highway 9 outside Barnesville, where a large fire was raging on two farmsteads. The resident alerted officers that a man was unaccounted for and his body was found after a search of the grounds. The cause of death is still being determined.
BARNESVILLE, MN
gowatertown.net

Man found dead in grass fire in western Minnesota

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KFGO)—A man was found dead while crews battled a large grass fire Sunday afternoon in western Minneasota’s Wilkin County. He lived at one of the farmsteads that was engulfed in flames. His body was taken for an autopsy and his identity is being withheld until relatives are notified.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Three men arrested in connection to Philip Bergquist murder

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police arrest 3 men who are connected to the murder of 32-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist from Sunday. George Ortiz, 38, of Fargo is charged with a Class AA felony of Intentional Murder. Joseph Poitra, 29, is charged with Accomplice to Murder. He has no...
FARGO, ND
bulletin-news.com

Grass fire kills man in northwestern Minnesota

In northwest Minnesota, a man perished in what the authorities characterized as an out-of-control grass fire. The guy who perished in the fire, which broke out at 3 p.m. on Sunday at a residence between Minnesota 9 and 130th Street about 30 miles southeast of Moorhead, has not yet been named by law enforcement authorities.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Clay County high-speed chase ends in crash

CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Henning, Minnesota man led Clay County deputies on a high-speed chase Monday morning before crashing into a ditch. Troopers say around 11 a.m. they tried to pull a vehicle over on 90th Ave. N. at 2nd St. They say the driver wasn’t buckled and was crossing over the center lines.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

2 motorcyclists killed in separate ND accidents (Update)

Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents Saturday in southeast North Dakota. The State Patrol says 38-year-old Andrew Burt of Byron (MN), died in a crash in Fargo at around 1:45 PM Saturday. On the 3500 block of Westrac Drive, Burt lost control of the cycle, which struck a curb,...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Henning man arrested after pursuit in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Henning, Minnesota man is arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a driver shortly after 11 a.m. on 90th Avenue North at 2nd Street. The driver pulled to the side of...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
KX News

Fargo officers halt forceful vehicle break-ins

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers of the Fargo Police Department were able to apprehend a Moorhead man after he attempted forceful entry of a vehicle on Sunday evening. According to a post made by the Fargo Police Department, on the evening of Sunday, October 30, officers responded to a call of suspicious activity being reported […]
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Man found in Red River identified

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have released the name of a man found dead in the Red River Sunday morning. Police and emergency crews found Phillip Bergquist, 32, around 11:30 near the railroad bridge after reports of a body in the river. Police are continuing their investigation and waiting...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Prairiewood Break-In Suspect Arrested

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 18 year old Jeremiah Barret has been arrested in connection to a burglary at the Prairiewood Apartments in South Fargo. Police found the entry door to one home shattered with forced entry attempted late Saturday evening. Dispatch received several calls about suspicious activity and...
