A man was arrested in connection to a road rage on I-225 that led to a deadly SWAT investigation in Aurora. Talone Wyrick, 26, is accused of driving a car with a 16-year-old boy passenger during a road rage that led to the teen being accused of firing shots at an Aurora police officer on Thursday. Police responded to the teen suspect, who was barricaded in a home later that day, and it ended in him dying of a self-inflicted gunshot injury. According to Aurora PD's press release, Wyrick was driving a red Toyota Yaris and cut off an off-duty officer twice...

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO