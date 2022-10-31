Read full article on original website
Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands
Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'
A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
I'm a Southerner who visited Hawaii for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me.
I honeymooned in Oahu and Kauai. I found the islands' food to be delicious but expensive, and I still prefer Alabama's beaches over the Hawaiian ones.
Snack attack! Extraordinary moment diver NARROWLY avoids becoming tiger shark's lunch just as she's about to enter the water off the coast of Hawaii
A diving expert narrowly avoided being chomped by a tiger shark just as she was preparing to enter the ocean off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii. Cameras captured the dramatic moment marine researcher Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into murky, shark infested waters on Wednesday in the island of Oahu after spotting a shark bumping into plastic pollution.
New 'oasis of life' filled with ravenous sharks is found hiding beneath Maldives ocean
The sharks are following micronekton, which travel from the surface to the depths at dawn.
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
WATCH: Drone Footage Captures Massive Shark Lurking Beneath Group of Surfers
Ewa Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Hawaii, but with these pristine views always comes the possibility of a shark lurking underneath. That’s exactly what happened on October 19, when a man named Lewis Watson was flying his drone over the beach on Oahu when he noticed a huge shark swimming near a surfer.
Watch the Incredible Moment a Sea Lion Swam up to Snorkeling Teen–And Hugged Him: ‘It Felt So Euphoric’
A 15-year-old experienced the wildlife moment of a lifetime while on summer vacation. Ethan Becker was snorkeling with his dad Chuck when they spotted a sea lion heading straight toward them. Chuck got out his underwater camera and began recording after he realized his son was in no danger and...
This plant was thought to be extinct until it was rediscovered in a crater on Hawaii
A rare plant thought to be extinct in the wild has been discovered in a crater on Hawaii.
Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns
Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
Off-Grid Tiny House with Land in Pahoa, Hawaii
This is an off-grid tiny house on land in Hawaii with multiple small structures on approximately .17 acres located in Pahoa, Hawaii in the subdivision of Kalapana Sea View Estates. It is offered for $185,000 and features approximately .17 acres of land, a tiny house on wheels, a yurt-style master...
Tourists kill seal pup in quest for perfect selfie
Would you kill an innocent animal just to get your perfect selfie with it? That’s where we are at apparently in the humanity stakes. Tourists accidentally killed a seal pup after throwing it into the ocean and then dragging it out again for a selfie with it. The incident...
WATCH: Diver Nearly Jumps Into Mouth of Massive Tiger Shark
While preparing to enter the ocean off Haleiwa, Hawaii, a diving expert narrowly evaded being bitten by a tiger shark. On Wednesday, cameras were rolling as marine researcher Ocean Ramsey prepared to dive into murky, shark-infested waters on the island of Oahu. This came after Ramsey spotted a shark bumping into plastic pollution, theDaily Mail reports.
Watch: Adult elephants react to birth of new baby in their herd
It has been nearly a decade, but adult elephants at Kenya's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust have welcomed in a new baby to their orphan-elephant herd. Elephants in that herd have shown that they've developed a tradition of mothers returning to their herd, or from the wild back to a stockade, to show off a new baby.
Oldest Fish Trap Ever Found in North America Discovered in Alaska
Scientists in Alaska recently found the oldest fishing trap, dating 11,000 years ago. The team from both robotics company Sunfish Inc. and Sealaska Heritage Institute discovered the fishing trap in Shakan Bay on the west side of Prince of Wales Island. The weir was first found using sonar in 2010 but has now been confirmed as a former fish trap.
Exclusive Spot in Mexico Where People Kiss and Touch Whales Is Amazing
It costs a pretty penny to have this experience.
A Photographer Captured Video Of A Sea Lion Playing Fetch Alongside A Dog At The Beach
Ever notice that dogs and seals or sea lions seem to have a lot in common? Cute, whiskery faces. Sweet, intelligent eyes. The same playful spirit. It’s probably no surprise, then, that a dog owner recently captured video of one of these marine mammals attempting to play a game of fetch with him and his dog. It’s even less surprising that the cute clip went viral, with more than 2 million views to date.
Five lions escape zoo during "Roar and Snore" sleepover for guests
Sydney — Five African lions broke out of their enclosure at Sydney's harborside Taronga Zoo on Wednesday, triggering an emergency lockdown. The Reuters news agency said the escape happened while the zoo was hosting a "Roar and Snore" overnight stay program for visitors. Alarms blared throughout the zoo and...
Airbnb’s OMG Fund Recipients Include A Mushroom Spaceship and An Invisible Farmhouse
Great news for lovers of quirky vacation rentals: Airbnb has officially announced the 2022 recipients of their OMG! Fund, which will help creatives build “the craziest places on earth” in over 20 countries. To recap: Airbnb recently added a series of categories to help travelers narrow down their...
Our Bucket List Family Trip to the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador
It’s hard to make one post on how wonderful our family trip to the Galápagos Islands were with Pikaia Lodge. We have stayed at and written for many hotels over the years yet Pikaia Lodge was, without doubt, one of our favorites of all-time. From the organized itineraries to the sweet staff to special accommodations for families with young kids to some of the most delicious food we have ever consumed, a traveler can simply not miss a trip to Pikaia Lodge in the Galápagos Islands of Ecuador.
