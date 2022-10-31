ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremmling, CO

skyhinews.com

Winter Park Resort has its earliest opening ever

Winter Park Resort started spinning its lifts on Monday, Oct. 31, marking its earliest opening day in its more than 80 years of operations. A winter storm earlier in the week combined with cold temperatures allowed the resort to open. Skiers and riders lined up before sunrise, some in costumes, others in their regular winter gear. Winter Park locals Alex Kudron, Lennon Sarfati and Chris Geddes snagged first chair.
WINTER PARK, CO
9NEWS

Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. A second show will be performed at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado

According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Winter Park & Fraser Chamber hosts wide-ranging candidate forum

At the Winter Park Town Hall on Oct. 20, the Winter Park & Fraser Chamber hosted a candidate forum featuring those running for county and state offices. The event, which drew more spectators than the town hall could hold, gave three minutes to each candidate to introduce themselves and talk about their priorities before the moderator asked a few pre-selected questions.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Foundation laying ceremony brings Winter Park Resort project closer to delivering workforce housing

Amid the region’s affordable housing crisis, Winter Park Resort is laying the groundwork for the town of Winter Park’s largest workforce housing project to date. On Oct. 17, the more than 330-bed housing project took another step to completion when the resort hosted a foundation-laying ceremony to celebrate the progress they have made since the project broke ground this summer. Construction crews are currently working on excavating the foundation, with the project’s completion slated for fall 2023. Winter Park Resort, Alterra Mountain Company, and other project representatives were on hand during the event, literally, as they made handprints in freshly poured concrete.
WINTER PARK, CO
skyhinews.com

Destination Granby announces new interim executive director

Destination Granby announced Tuesday that the organization’s community impact manager, Sarah Cichon-Douglas, will be the organization’s interim executive director starting Nov. 1 following Lauren Huber’s departure. Cichon-Douglas has made a significant impact with the creation of new events such as Music and Market and the Granby ArtWalk,...
GRANBY, CO
milehighcre.com

Mile High Dine and Recline: Hilton Garden Inn Thornton

Each month, Mile High CRE will highlight a new place to “dine or recline” in the Centennial State. October’s feature is the new Hilton Garden Inn Denver/Thornton, which opened its doors to the North Metro Denver community on May 22, 2019. This property is located in the heart of the Denver metro area and showcases a Rocky Mountain backdrop. The Flagship Hotel, built by Willco X Development, is an upscale property that features Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse as the onsite restaurant, as well as a catering partner for conventions and banquets. The property is conveniently located at Interstate 25 and 144th Avenue between The Orchard Mall and Denver Premium Outlets.
THORNTON, CO
outsidemagazine

Officials Launched a Parking Fee for Colorado’s Most Popular Fourteener. Here’s How Much Cash It Generated.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hikers flocked to Colorado’s 14,272-foot Quandary Peak during the pandemic, and in 2020 the mountain surpassed 14,066-foot Mount Bierstadt to become the state’s most-climbed fourteener. The soaring popularity had its downside, however—the parking lot at Quandary Peak/McCollough Gulch often filled up before sunrise, prompting some visitors to park illegally, block emergency access points, and to even leave their cars along secluded roadways in a nearby housing development.
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

99-Year-Old Hispanic Woman Inspires New Construction in Longmont

KCI Krische Construction will break ground on November 1 on Casa Lou Cardenas, a mixed-use building at 9th and Main Street in Longmont. While the building will include 3,654 square feet of divisible, available retail space, and six well-appointed apartments, the building’s name, Casa Lou Cardenas, embodies its soul of diversity, community, and legacy.
LONGMONT, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico

Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called ​​Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident

A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
DENVER, CO

