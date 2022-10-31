Read full article on original website
Related
skyhinews.com
Winter Park Resort has its earliest opening ever
Winter Park Resort started spinning its lifts on Monday, Oct. 31, marking its earliest opening day in its more than 80 years of operations. A winter storm earlier in the week combined with cold temperatures allowed the resort to open. Skiers and riders lined up before sunrise, some in costumes, others in their regular winter gear. Winter Park locals Alex Kudron, Lennon Sarfati and Chris Geddes snagged first chair.
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. A second show will be performed at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver...
5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado
According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
skyhinews.com
Winter Park & Fraser Chamber hosts wide-ranging candidate forum
At the Winter Park Town Hall on Oct. 20, the Winter Park & Fraser Chamber hosted a candidate forum featuring those running for county and state offices. The event, which drew more spectators than the town hall could hold, gave three minutes to each candidate to introduce themselves and talk about their priorities before the moderator asked a few pre-selected questions.
skyhinews.com
Foundation laying ceremony brings Winter Park Resort project closer to delivering workforce housing
Amid the region’s affordable housing crisis, Winter Park Resort is laying the groundwork for the town of Winter Park’s largest workforce housing project to date. On Oct. 17, the more than 330-bed housing project took another step to completion when the resort hosted a foundation-laying ceremony to celebrate the progress they have made since the project broke ground this summer. Construction crews are currently working on excavating the foundation, with the project’s completion slated for fall 2023. Winter Park Resort, Alterra Mountain Company, and other project representatives were on hand during the event, literally, as they made handprints in freshly poured concrete.
Longmont's new library head faces questions about the facility
A new director of the Longmont Public Library is coming on board as the city weighs efforts to expand the facility and maybe create a local library district. The city today announced the hiring of Jon Solomon as the new library director. The previous director, Nancy Kerr, left earlier this year for a similar position in Eau Claire, Wisc.
skyhinews.com
Destination Granby announces new interim executive director
Destination Granby announced Tuesday that the organization’s community impact manager, Sarah Cichon-Douglas, will be the organization’s interim executive director starting Nov. 1 following Lauren Huber’s departure. Cichon-Douglas has made a significant impact with the creation of new events such as Music and Market and the Granby ArtWalk,...
milehighcre.com
Mile High Dine and Recline: Hilton Garden Inn Thornton
Each month, Mile High CRE will highlight a new place to “dine or recline” in the Centennial State. October’s feature is the new Hilton Garden Inn Denver/Thornton, which opened its doors to the North Metro Denver community on May 22, 2019. This property is located in the heart of the Denver metro area and showcases a Rocky Mountain backdrop. The Flagship Hotel, built by Willco X Development, is an upscale property that features Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse as the onsite restaurant, as well as a catering partner for conventions and banquets. The property is conveniently located at Interstate 25 and 144th Avenue between The Orchard Mall and Denver Premium Outlets.
Officials Launched a Parking Fee for Colorado’s Most Popular Fourteener. Here’s How Much Cash It Generated.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hikers flocked to Colorado’s 14,272-foot Quandary Peak during the pandemic, and in 2020 the mountain surpassed 14,066-foot Mount Bierstadt to become the state’s most-climbed fourteener. The soaring popularity had its downside, however—the parking lot at Quandary Peak/McCollough Gulch often filled up before sunrise, prompting some visitors to park illegally, block emergency access points, and to even leave their cars along secluded roadways in a nearby housing development.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
milehighcre.com
99-Year-Old Hispanic Woman Inspires New Construction in Longmont
KCI Krische Construction will break ground on November 1 on Casa Lou Cardenas, a mixed-use building at 9th and Main Street in Longmont. While the building will include 3,654 square feet of divisible, available retail space, and six well-appointed apartments, the building’s name, Casa Lou Cardenas, embodies its soul of diversity, community, and legacy.
Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico
Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
Colorado renters look to join class action price-fixing lawsuit
The companies manage at least 200 upscale apartment complexes in the Denver metro from Castle Rock to Boulder.
Lakewood homeowner's Xcel bill increases 1,500% after smart meters installed
More Xcel customers are reaching out to Contact Denver7 concerned about skyrocketing bills after their Smart Meters were installed. One Lakewood homeowner said his case is unique.
coloradopolitics.com
ACLU of Colorado calls on local governments to let those with felony convictions run for office
The American Civil Liberties Union sent letters to 12 Colorado governments Wednesday, demanding they stop barring people with felony convictions from running for public office. This warning comes after the ACLU successfully sued Aurora last year for the city charter's prohibition of former felons from holding elected office. An Arapahoe...
Colorado woman says she also fell victim to an Uber scam
An Uber driver scam is making the rounds in Colorado. A Morrison woman says she fell victim to the scam less than a week ago.
Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident
A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
denver7.com
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office searching for 12-year-old runaway
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway. Aneylis Perez was last seen at her home near South Kipling Parkway and West Florida Avenue in Lakewood around 3:30 p.m. Aneylis does not have a phone, according to the...
Woman shot, killed in possible carjacking attempt
A woman was shot and killed in a vehicle when she and her mother came upon another vehicle with three people after midnight Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
3 arrested after woman shot, killed in attempted carjacking in Boulder County
Three pursuit suspects were arrested after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in what the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office believes was an attempted carjacking early Sunday morning.
Comments / 0