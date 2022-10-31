ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

01-19-26-31-33

(one, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three)

