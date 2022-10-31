Read full article on original website
Local Man Who Killed Former Girlfriend In 1988 Denied Parole
Sonora, CA — A man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in Tuolumne County in 1988 will remain behind bars. Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke recently argued against the state potentially paroling 52-year-old Cheyenne Knox. When he was 17 years old he killed 19-year-old Yvette Stagg because she did not want to get back into a romantic relationship with him. He used a .28 caliber shotgun to shoot her twice at short range on Green Springs Road.
Sacramento County residents to receive newly designed Jury Duty notices
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Residents in Sacramento County will no longer receive the full-page envelope Jury Duty notice after a redesign.Courts are switching to a postcard system that will include a QR code and a parking permit in addition to reporting instructions."If you are summoned, and you are requested to report, and you fail to report, we will send another postcard to you that states that you had a failure to appear," said Jury Commissioner Ginger Durham.The courts hope that the cars will be more user-friendly and make the process easier for jurors.
Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop
LATHROP – A man was found shot dead in a vehicle near Lathrop, officers say, with his toddler also found uninjured inside. California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a collision was initially reported in the area of southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old Lathrop man who had been shot at least once inside a car. Officers started life-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Also inside the car was a three-year-old toddler, officers say. The toddler was not hurt and has been returned to family. The name of the man killed has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
2 die in custody at Santa Rita Jail 2 days
DUBLIN, Calif. - Two men in their 70s died in custody at Santa Rita Jail last week within the span of two days. The most recent death occurred on Sunday with the death of Ali Muhammad, 71, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. Officials said he suffered from...
Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder
On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
The Misconduct Is Piling Up in the Alameda County DA’s Office
Oakland, CA – The county DA’s office messed up “due to the failures of the prosecution team.” Alameda County Superior Court Judge Delia Trevino dismissed a sexual assault case because of, in her words, “overwhelming and outrageous” failures by the prosecution team. Judge Trevino is a former prosecutor in the Alameda DA’s Office for 17 years, and she felt compelled to dismiss the case to “protect the integrity of the justice system.”
1 Person Killed, 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred on Interstate 5 shortly before 1 a.m. A 2004 Nissan was heading north on Interstate 5 when it veered to the left. After traveling over the center median and into oncoming traffic, the Nissan was hit by a GMC truck.
Sacramento auto shop indicted for selling stolen catalytic converters worth millions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento auto shop with a suspended license that was operating out of a home is facing federal charges after allegedly receiving more than $38 million in payment for transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines, according to a federal indictment. According to court documents, the...
Kyla Sartin, Marrissa Walker Injured in DUI Collision on Highway 108 [Confidence, CA]
DUI Driver Arrested after Rollover Accident near Confidence Road. The incident occurred near Confidence Road on October 20th. According to reports, Kellye Asseng, 31, of Modesto, was driving eastbound on Highway 108 when her car veered off the edge and overturned for unknown reasons. Paramedics airlifted one of the passengers,...
Stockton man gets over 9 years in prison for firearms conviction
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN)– A Stockton man was sentenced Monday to nine years and two months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Jeffrey James Bray, 37, sold eight firearms and over 300 rounds of ammunition to an undercover agent in 2019, the Department of Justice said. […]
Contra Costa supervisors begin process to shut down Orin Allen youth detention facility
Following a vote Tuesday by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, the Orin Allen Youth Rehabilitation Facility in Byron will close within 60 to 90 days, with 36 staff eventually transitioning into new positions within the county probation department. The board voted 3-2 to close the facility, with supervisors...
Alleged hitman-for-hire charged with murder of Oakland dentist
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The suspected hitman in the alleged murder-for-hire of an Oakland dentist has been formally charged with murder and conspiring to kill for cash.Alleged hitman, 33-year-old Hasheem Bason appeared court on Tuesday.He is being held without bail in the August murder of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood.Xu's boyfriend, Nelson Chia killed himself last week after being taken into custody.Investigators say he plotted to kill Xu and live off her estate, estimated to be worth at least $12 million.
Gunfire strikes police car in Oakland Tuesday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland Police Department patrol car was hit by a gunshot Tuesday and the department is investigating, it has confirmed to KRON4 in a statement. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to an OPD spokesperson. The shooting occurred on Nov. 1 shortly before 3:45 p.m., the spokesperson said. The […]
Man convicted of throwing objects at vehicles receives 22-year prison sentence
On Friday October 21, 2022, Mark Navone was sentenced in Contra Costa County Superior Court to a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of numerous charges relating to throwing objects at vehicles. Navone, 38-years-old was arrested after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation identified him as the suspect in...
23-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Ceres (Ceres, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian accident on Friday night. The accident occurred on Service west of Esmar Road at 7 p.m. A resident of Ripon, Ricky Nail Jr., was driving his 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck west when he saw the pedestrian. He was unable to avoid the man and struck him.
Police investigate West Oakland shooting Halloween night
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in West Oakland late Monday. A spokesperson told KRON4 News that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Street, which is adjacent to Interstate 880. Police found out about the shooting after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital […]
Deadly I-5 collision leaves 1 dead near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle crash near Elk Grove Tuesday morning left a 21-year-old driver dead, and another 38-year-old involved in the accident with major injuries. California Highway Patrol officers said a 2014 Nissan driver was heading northbound on I-5 just south of Hood Franklin Road. That's when a GMC truck with three people heading southbound on I-5 collided with the 2014 Nissan when the Nissan driver crossed over the center medium.
