ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Siakam, Trent help Raptors overwhelm depleted Spurs, 143-100

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in just 28 minutes, and the Toronto Raptors beat the depleted San Antonio Spurs 143-100 on Wednesday night for their largest victory of the season. San Antonio was without starters Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WVNews

Chicago 106, Charlotte 88

CHARLOTTE (88) Hayward 3-11 0-1 7, Washington 3-10 2-2 8, Plumlee 4-8 3-4 11, Oubre Jr. 9-17 1-2 24, Smith Jr. 5-9 0-0 10, Thor 2-4 0-1 4, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-18 1-2 11, Richards 2-3 0-2 4, Bouknight 2-7 2-2 7, Maledon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-92 9-16 88.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91

DETROIT (91) Bey 5-12 9-10 22, Bogdanovic 5-12 1-1 14, Stewart 6-9 2-2 16, Cunningham 5-13 0-0 10, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Knox II 2-3 0-0 4, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 1-5 2-2 5, Joseph 1-2 0-0 2, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-79 14-15 91.
WVNews

Cavs' Garland back after missing 5 games with eye injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland is back in the starting lineup after missing five games with a left eye injury and will play Wednesday night in Cleveland's game against the Boston Celtics. Garland had been out since Oct. 19, when he was inadvertently scratched in...
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101

L.A. CLIPPERS (109) George 10-20 5-6 28, Morris Sr. 8-14 1-1 21, Zubac 2-5 1-2 5, Jackson 4-11 4-4 12, Kennard 2-3 0-0 6, Batum 1-4 1-1 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 6-8 1-3 13, Powell 3-6 2-2 9, Wall 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 41-84 15-19 109.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Toronto 143, San Antonio 100

TORONTO (143) Anunoby 7-12 3-3 18, Siakam 10-19 1-1 22, Koloko 1-4 0-0 2, Barnes 7-13 0-0 15, Trent Jr. 9-17 4-4 24, Achiuwa 4-9 4-4 12, Banton 5-7 0-0 13, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 1-2 2-2 5, Young 2-4 1-2 5, Boucher 7-10 0-0 17, Birch 1-2 0-0 2, Dowtin Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Flynn 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 57-106 15-16 143.
WVNews

Cleveland 114, Boston 113

BOSTON (113) Brown 10-26 7-7 30, Tatum 8-21 8-8 26, Horford 5-11 1-1 12, Smart 5-12 5-5 16, White 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 3-7 3-4 11, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-11 2-2 15. Totals 38-93 26-27 113.
WVNews

L.A. Lakers 120, New Orleans 117

NEW ORLEANS (117) Murphy III 4-9 4-4 12, Williamson 11-21 5-8 27, Valanciunas 3-11 2-2 9, Marshall 3-8 2-2 9, McCollum 10-27 1-1 22, Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 5-8 1-2 11, Alvarado 6-8 0-0 15, Daniels 3-5 0-2 8, Graham 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 47-102 15-21 117.
WVNews

Memphis 111, Portland 106

MEMPHIS (111) Aldama 4-8 1-2 11, Brooks 3-7 2-2 9, Adams 6-9 2-3 14, Bane 7-16 10-11 29, Morant 7-19 6-7 20, Clarke 3-6 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 1-2 10, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Konchar 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 38-83 22-27 111.
WVNews

Washington 121, Philadelphia 111

WASHINGTON (121) Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Kuzma 8-12 0-0 18, Porzingis 9-13 11-11 30, Beal 11-17 6-7 29, Morris 2-5 2-3 6, Avdija 1-3 3-4 5, Hachimura 5-13 0-0 10, Gafford 4-5 2-5 10, Barton 4-9 2-2 11. Totals 45-78 26-32 121.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Lions GM insists he would've traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears opened a 21-day evaluation window Wednesday to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy