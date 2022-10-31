Read full article on original website
Siakam, Trent help Raptors overwhelm depleted Spurs, 143-100
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in just 28 minutes, and the Toronto Raptors beat the depleted San Antonio Spurs 143-100 on Wednesday night for their largest victory of the season. San Antonio was without starters Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell,...
Chicago 106, Charlotte 88
CHARLOTTE (88) Hayward 3-11 0-1 7, Washington 3-10 2-2 8, Plumlee 4-8 3-4 11, Oubre Jr. 9-17 1-2 24, Smith Jr. 5-9 0-0 10, Thor 2-4 0-1 4, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-18 1-2 11, Richards 2-3 0-2 4, Bouknight 2-7 2-2 7, Maledon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-92 9-16 88.
Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91
DETROIT (91) Bey 5-12 9-10 22, Bogdanovic 5-12 1-1 14, Stewart 6-9 2-2 16, Cunningham 5-13 0-0 10, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Knox II 2-3 0-0 4, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 1-5 2-2 5, Joseph 1-2 0-0 2, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-79 14-15 91.
Cavs' Garland back after missing 5 games with eye injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland is back in the starting lineup after missing five games with a left eye injury and will play Wednesday night in Cleveland's game against the Boston Celtics. Garland had been out since Oct. 19, when he was inadvertently scratched in...
L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101
L.A. CLIPPERS (109) George 10-20 5-6 28, Morris Sr. 8-14 1-1 21, Zubac 2-5 1-2 5, Jackson 4-11 4-4 12, Kennard 2-3 0-0 6, Batum 1-4 1-1 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 6-8 1-3 13, Powell 3-6 2-2 9, Wall 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 41-84 15-19 109.
Toronto 143, San Antonio 100
TORONTO (143) Anunoby 7-12 3-3 18, Siakam 10-19 1-1 22, Koloko 1-4 0-0 2, Barnes 7-13 0-0 15, Trent Jr. 9-17 4-4 24, Achiuwa 4-9 4-4 12, Banton 5-7 0-0 13, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 1-2 2-2 5, Young 2-4 1-2 5, Boucher 7-10 0-0 17, Birch 1-2 0-0 2, Dowtin Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Flynn 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 57-106 15-16 143.
Cleveland 114, Boston 113
BOSTON (113) Brown 10-26 7-7 30, Tatum 8-21 8-8 26, Horford 5-11 1-1 12, Smart 5-12 5-5 16, White 1-4 0-0 3, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 3-7 3-4 11, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-11 2-2 15. Totals 38-93 26-27 113.
L.A. Lakers 120, New Orleans 117
NEW ORLEANS (117) Murphy III 4-9 4-4 12, Williamson 11-21 5-8 27, Valanciunas 3-11 2-2 9, Marshall 3-8 2-2 9, McCollum 10-27 1-1 22, Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 5-8 1-2 11, Alvarado 6-8 0-0 15, Daniels 3-5 0-2 8, Graham 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 47-102 15-21 117.
Memphis 111, Portland 106
MEMPHIS (111) Aldama 4-8 1-2 11, Brooks 3-7 2-2 9, Adams 6-9 2-3 14, Bane 7-16 10-11 29, Morant 7-19 6-7 20, Clarke 3-6 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 1-2 10, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Konchar 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 38-83 22-27 111.
Washington 121, Philadelphia 111
WASHINGTON (121) Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Kuzma 8-12 0-0 18, Porzingis 9-13 11-11 30, Beal 11-17 6-7 29, Morris 2-5 2-3 6, Avdija 1-3 3-4 5, Hachimura 5-13 0-0 10, Gafford 4-5 2-5 10, Barton 4-9 2-2 11. Totals 45-78 26-32 121.
Lions GM insists he would've traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears opened a 21-day evaluation window Wednesday to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York...
From senate to sideline: Brown named high school hoops coach
Long before Scott Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he's come full circle.
Entering and exiting the field undefeated. The Ridgeley Rams are Super Bowl champions.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) – In Ridgeley, on a muddy field on Oct. 2, the Rams defeated the …
Week 9 Fantasy Football Stats: Trade deadline recap, Rhamondre Stevenson hype & Eagles/Texans preview
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don return for another episode of Stat Nerd Thursday, where they give out one interesting stat about all 32 NFL teams. This week, find out where the guys are ranking Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields for...
