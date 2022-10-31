Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Astros’ Dusty Baker blasted by MLB Twitter for leaving Lance McCullers Jr. in too long
The Houston Astros got walloped on the field by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series to the tune of a 7-0 score. Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker is getting rocked on Twitter due to his questionable decision to let Lance McCullers Jr. hang longer on the mound despite the pitcher obviously not having his best stuff Tuesday night.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Tie World Series Record for Home Runs in Dominant Game 3 Win Over Astros
Phillies power their way to Game 3 win in front of another electric South Philly crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Citizens Bank Park was a volcano waiting to erupt when Ranger Suarez took the mound just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The eruption came quickly and never stopped...
‘Just general conversation’: Bryce Harper responds to rumors he caught Lance McCullers Jr, tipping pitches
The Philadelphia Phillies took the driver’s seat again in the 2022 World Series with a 7-0 victory at home over the Houston Astros in Game 3 Tuesday night. Bryce Harper set the tone early with a two-run homer in the first inning off Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., which was just the beginning of the nightmare that was to fully unfold the rest of the game for Houston.
MLB
Most Gold Glove Awards at each position
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award has a long and rich history. It's a great honor just to win one of these over a Major League career, but there are some players in baseball history who are in the top echelon when it comes to sparkling defense. Here's a look at the player who won the most Gold Glove Awards at each position, along with the active leader at that position:
ESPN
Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
PHILADELPHIA -- — Bryce Harper bashed a home run on the first World Series pitch he saw in Philadelphia, and then figured out how the Phillies could hit a few more. The $330 million star offered quiet advice to Alec Bohm — and then it got really loud in Philadelphia.
Astros vs. Phillies: Lance McCullers Jr. rocked with 5 Philadelphia homers in 1st 5 innings
The Houston Astros kicked off their road portion of the World Series in no doubt the least ideal manner possible for them.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh put Phillies ahead early in World Series Game 3 with home runs
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 over the Houston Astros in the World Series on Tuesday night, winning a 7-0 blowout in Game 3. The Phillies jumped ahead in the first inning in electric fashion, courtesy of a two-run home run from designated hitter Bryce Harper. Harper launched the first pitch he saw from Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., an 85 mph breaking ball, into the right field stands, knocking in Kyle Schwarber, who had reached on a leadoff walk. According to Statcast's data, the ball had an exit velocity of 103.9 mph and traveled some 402 feet. Take a look at the beautiful home-run footage:
MLB
4 Philly sports legends to throw out Game 3 first pitches
This story was written before Game 3 of the World Series was rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday night due to inclement weather. The stars will be out in Philadelphia for Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the Phillies and Astros heading to Citizens Bank Park and...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Astros-Phillies Game 3 top plays, live updates
After being rained out Monday, Game 3 of the 2022 World Series is underway. The game can be seen exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (Series tied 1-1) Nick not stopping. After making a pivotal diving grab to help the Phillies win Game 1, Nick...
MLB
How Game 3's postponement could aid Phillies' plans
PHILADELPHIA -- A little rain could work wonders for the Phillies’ World Series chances. Major League Baseball postponed Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night because of rain. The Phillies and the Astros will play Game 3 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. Games 4 and 5 will be played Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Games 6 and 7 in Houston, if necessary, will be pushed to Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Look for Astros to rebound in WS Game 4
Not only did Philadelphia regain the series lead, but maybe more importantly, they regained momentum. The Phillies spanked the Astros on Tuesday, 7-0, in Game 2 and are just two wins away from winning their first World Series since 2008. The Phillies hit five home runs on Tuesday, the bullpen still has yet to allow a run in the World Series, and Bryce Harper continues to be the best player this postseason.
MLB
Phils to hold Wheeler for Game 6 for extra rest
PHILADELPHIA -- Zack Wheeler appeared to be in fine spirits Tuesday evening before Game 3 of the World Series. Wheeler is experiencing arm fatigue, according to the Phillies. It is why, they said, he will remain their Game 6 starter, despite Game 3 being postponed from Monday to Tuesday due to rain. The Phils could have moved up Wheeler to pitch Game 5 on Thursday on regular rest. Instead, he will get a sixth day of rest before Game 6, if necessary, on Saturday in Houston. Philadelphia thinks Wheeler needs it. His fastball velocity dropped from an average of 97 mph in his first four postseason starts to 95.2 mph in Game 2 last Saturday at Minute Maid Park, where he allowed five runs in five innings.
MLB
Astros keep rotation intact after rainout
PHILADELPHIA -- Astros manager Dusty Baker doesn’t plan to alter his pitching rotation despite Game 3 of the World Series being postponed because of rain Monday, which pushed back the rest of the Fall Classic schedule by one day. Baker said the Astros are sticking with starting veteran right-hander...
MLB
McCullers burned by 5 Phils homers: 'I got beat, man'
PHILADELPHIA -- All it took for Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. to realize he might be in a little trouble in Game 3 of the World Series was a quick glance behind him into the night sky, where a rocket off the bat of Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was headed for the seats.
MLB
Dusty's costly long leash echoes Game 1 loss
PHILADELPHIA -- The ear-splitting tolls of the rocking red neon Liberty Bell have ceased, the raucous party has streamed into Center City, and the record books indicate that Lance McCullers Jr. stands alone as the only pitcher to surrender five home runs in a postseason game. Yet much in the...
MLB
Walker's standout season at 1B nets him Gold Glove
PHOENIX -- Christian Walker always believed he could be a good defensive first baseman, even if that wasn't his reputation as he was coming up through the Minor Leagues, so he kept working and working on it with D-backs infield coach Tony Perezchica. Walker was rewarded for his efforts Tuesday,...
MLB
Tucker, Peña named first-time Gold Glove winners
PHILADELPHIA -- Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña were named winners of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for being the best defensive player at their positions in the American League. It is the first Gold Glove for either player. • All-time winners. Peña is the...
MLB
Will Marlins add these bats this offseason?
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The offseason is well underway for the Marlins, who hired a new manager, added an assistant general manager and opened a new complex in the Dominican Republic last week. With the World Series ending in the near future, things will pick up even more.
MLB
Watch FREE: Kumar meets The Martian, Mervis in AFL
While the Major League season has wound down to the final two teams competing for the Commissioner’s Trophy in the World Series, you can keep an eye on rising stars from all 30 teams on MLB.TV and MLB.com throughout the fall. Arizona Fall League games stream FREE, and MLB.TV...
MLB
Pujols makes retirement official, signs papers
It's official: Albert Pujols' legendary MLB playing career is over after the 42-year-old signed retirement papers with the Cardinals on Monday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Pujols, nicknamed "The Machine," was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to the United States as a teenager. He was drafted by...
Comments / 0