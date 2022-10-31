PHILADELPHIA -- Zack Wheeler appeared to be in fine spirits Tuesday evening before Game 3 of the World Series. Wheeler is experiencing arm fatigue, according to the Phillies. It is why, they said, he will remain their Game 6 starter, despite Game 3 being postponed from Monday to Tuesday due to rain. The Phils could have moved up Wheeler to pitch Game 5 on Thursday on regular rest. Instead, he will get a sixth day of rest before Game 6, if necessary, on Saturday in Houston. Philadelphia thinks Wheeler needs it. His fastball velocity dropped from an average of 97 mph in his first four postseason starts to 95.2 mph in Game 2 last Saturday at Minute Maid Park, where he allowed five runs in five innings.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO