Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Yardbarker
Eagles Stock Watch: Who’s rising and falling after week 8?
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are in elite company amongst the greatest teams in franchise history, but also among the top teams in NFL history. A 35-13 blowout win over the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers moved the Eagles to 7-0 and a two-game lead over the rest of their NFC East opponents.
Yardbarker
Eagles Sign CB Javelin Guidry To Practice Squad, Release WR Deon Cain
Guidry, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason. The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. The Raiders then opted to cut him loose.
This player is why Jordan Davis injury didn't change Eagles' NFL trade deadline strategy
PHILADELPHIA −The Eagles could have spent the final hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday afternoon looking for some help at defensive tackle after the ankle injury to rookie Jordan Davis. But the Eagles didn't act. Nor did they trade for a running back to add to their depth, or a third safety....
NFL trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Giants, Eagles eye offense in final hours? | Latest buzz
And down the stretch they come. The NFL trade deadline passes Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams with mere hours to wheel and deal as general managers look to load up for the stretch run. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are the latest rumors:. Giants...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Breaking down Eagles’ needs by position groups
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is probably eyeing a wall with the list of potential names who could be added to the team’s roster. Roseman has already addressed one need on the defensive line by acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn last Wednesday from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.
Trentonian
Nick Sirianni says ‘process’ beneficial for Eagles in short week
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni Monday talked about the “process” of what it takes to prepare for a game amid a short work week. Maybe someone should go through the process of trying to figure out exactly what Sirianni thinks the Eagles do differently from all the other NFL teams that have to flip a switch from a Sunday afternoon-to-evening game to one four nights later, since he seems convinced his way “is an advantage” for the Eagles over everybody else.
atozsports.com
The Eagles are taking a different approach ahead of TNF vs the Texans
Physicality is one element the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) have been able to hang their hat on through the team’s first seven games, but head coach Nick Sirianni is taking a different approach this week. Sirianni’s Eagles are set to hit the road to face off against the Houston Texans...
Trentonian
Jalen Hurts returns to hometown as undefeated Eagles face Texans in primetime
The World Series will steal some of the thunder from Jalen Hurts’ return to Houston to play the free-falling Texans Thursday at NRG Stadium (8:15 p.m., Channel 17, Amazon Prime, WIP 94.1-FM). Game 4 of the MLB championship series in Philadelphia is pivotal for the Astros, who trail the...
Trentonian
Nick Castellanos set tone in Game 3 with his glove
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Castellanos had time at his locker Tuesday night to ponder the nature of coincidence. Maybe there was something, as he scanned the front row of the stands in right field between innings, looking for a young fan to whom he could toss the ball he warms up with, which drew him to the young boy in the red Phillies batting practice top. Maybe it was sheer luck that the Phillies’ right fielder happened to pick the kid who just an inning earlier had dropped a Brandon Marsh home run ball back onto the field of play.
Lakers' Matt Ryan goes from DoorDash driver to buzzer-beater hero in much-needed win over Pelicans
The Lakers stole a much-needed win on Wednesday, and it was all thanks to a player whose job was not playing basketball as recently as last year. The game had been all but lost late in the fourth quarter. The Pelicans took a 111-108 lead on a dunk from former Laker Larry Nance Jr. with 7.8 seconds left, then watched Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV clank a would-be game-tying 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left.
Comments / 0