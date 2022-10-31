ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Eagles Stock Watch: Who’s rising and falling after week 8?

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are in elite company amongst the greatest teams in franchise history, but also among the top teams in NFL history. A 35-13 blowout win over the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers moved the Eagles to 7-0 and a two-game lead over the rest of their NFC East opponents.
HOUSTON, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles Sign CB Javelin Guidry To Practice Squad, Release WR Deon Cain

Guidry, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason. The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. The Raiders then opted to cut him loose.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Nick Sirianni says ‘process’ beneficial for Eagles in short week

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni Monday talked about the “process” of what it takes to prepare for a game amid a short work week. Maybe someone should go through the process of trying to figure out exactly what Sirianni thinks the Eagles do differently from all the other NFL teams that have to flip a switch from a Sunday afternoon-to-evening game to one four nights later, since he seems convinced his way “is an advantage” for the Eagles over everybody else.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Nick Castellanos set tone in Game 3 with his glove

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Castellanos had time at his locker Tuesday night to ponder the nature of coincidence. Maybe there was something, as he scanned the front row of the stands in right field between innings, looking for a young fan to whom he could toss the ball he warms up with, which drew him to the young boy in the red Phillies batting practice top. Maybe it was sheer luck that the Phillies’ right fielder happened to pick the kid who just an inning earlier had dropped a Brandon Marsh home run ball back onto the field of play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

Lakers' Matt Ryan goes from DoorDash driver to buzzer-beater hero in much-needed win over Pelicans

The Lakers stole a much-needed win on Wednesday, and it was all thanks to a player whose job was not playing basketball as recently as last year. The game had been all but lost late in the fourth quarter. The Pelicans took a 111-108 lead on a dunk from former Laker Larry Nance Jr. with 7.8 seconds left, then watched Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV clank a would-be game-tying 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left.
LOS ANGELES, CA

