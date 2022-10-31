On this 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, we saw a spectacular day of weather, which was a stark contrast to what we saw that day.The tranquil weather will continue into the evening. Another cold night is in store, as clear skies will allow for very efficient cooling. Frost Advisories, as well as Freeze Warnings, are in effect for a good portion of the area.The city will see a low of 44, while many of the suburbs will drop into the 30s. Upper 20s are likely for our northernmost counties.Sunday will see temperatures rebounding nicely into the low and mid 60s areawide. It will be another beautiful and sunny day overall, but with a slight increase in clouds later in the day. Our high in the city will be 62. Clouds will continue to increase for Sunday night, as we see a low of 53.

4 DAYS AGO