CBS San Francisco

Sierra wintry conditions triggers 6 semitruck pileup on I-80

GOLD RANCH -- While a frigid cold front had moved out of the Bay Area Wednesday morning, it was still raising havoc in the Sierra where treacherous driving conditions led to a 7-vehicle pileup on I-80 near Gold Ranch.Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out that crews were on the scene assisting with at least two people who suffered injuries in the pre-dawn crash.Authorities said 6 big rigs and a vehicle were involved in the crash that has shut down lanes on I-80 in Nevada."No serious injuries reported," Truckee Meadows officials tweeted.  "Icy conditions from state line into Verdi. Expect...
NEVADA STATE
natureworldnews.com

The Pacific Northwest Is Experiencing Summer-like Conditions Due to a High Pressure System That Raised Temperatures

More clouds are now moving into western New England, bringing humidity with them and laying the stage for showers on Monday. The Pacific Northwest, which is known for its dismal, damp weather for much of the year, is experiencing summer-like weather as a high-pressure system raises temperatures and alerts first responders to fires, as per NBC News.
TENNESSEE STATE
WWL-AMFM

Rain in the forecast for tomorrow

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
natureworldnews.com

Major Weather Pattern Change Possible Across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States [NWS]

Major weather pattern change is expected across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States starting Friday, October 21, until the weekend, bringing inclement weather conditions and below-average temperatures. The shift from warm to cold weather is due to a strong cold front that will move from the Northwest to the West over the weekend, causing heavy mountain snowfall and gusty winds regionwide.
SEATTLE, WA
natureworldnews.com

Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather

The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/30 Sunday morning forecast

On this 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, we saw a spectacular day of weather, which was a stark contrast to what we saw that day.The tranquil weather will continue into the evening. Another cold night is in store, as clear skies will allow for very efficient cooling. Frost Advisories, as well as Freeze Warnings, are in effect for a good portion of the area.The city will see a low of 44, while many of the suburbs will drop into the 30s. Upper 20s are likely for our northernmost counties.Sunday will see temperatures rebounding nicely into the low and mid 60s areawide. It will be another beautiful and sunny day overall, but with a slight increase in clouds later in the day. Our high in the city will be 62. Clouds will continue to increase for Sunday night, as we see a low of 53. 

