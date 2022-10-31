Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect sought after man shot on Data Drive in Rancho Cordova
Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop
Sacramento police launch internal review after deadly crash involving cruiser
Man killed in Halloween crash with police cruiser in North Sacramento
Fox40
One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
KCRA.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash involving Sacramento police officer; Internal review underway
KCRA.com
Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say
Fox40
Motorcyclist dies in collision with Sacramento Police vehicle
Police: Sacramento officer didn't have siren, emergency lights on before crash with motorcycle
KCRA.com
Report of shooting at Sacramento school was swatting call, police say: 'This stuff isn't a joke'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police determined that a false report of a shooting at Christian Brothers High School was a swatting call, a trend that law enforcement agencies continue to struggle with. Zach Eaton with the Sacramento Police Department told KCRA 3 that someone called 911 around 10:30 a.m....
Jury hung in the police shooting and killing of Darrell Richards
Judge declares mistrial and attorneys say they will be retrying case. Darrell Richards’ mother, Christine Vang speaking about how police killed her son on Monday, October 31, 2022.(Voices of Strength)
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Cyclist Fatality Occurs in Car Collision
A female cyclist fatality was reported in North Highlands on October 30 after she was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal bicycle accident happened along Roseville Road near Longview Drive around 12:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sacramento police officers arrived at the scene to discover the woman had suffered major injuries.
kion546.com
Sacramento police investigating fatal shooting after finding man in a crashed car
SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Police are still looking for the suspect who killed a driver in south Sacramento over the weekend. Police say that on Oct. 30, at roughly noon, officers arrived at Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Lane in South Sacramento in response to reports of a driver crashing into a fence.
CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured
14-year-old boy shot dead near Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday in Northern California, authorities said. The teenager was found lying on the front lawn of a home in the North Highlands community near Sacramento around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. Detectives have not determined what led up to the shooting and the sheriff's department did not immediately have information regarding a potential suspect. A 911 caller who found the teen told authorities they had heard gunshots, the sheriff's department said. The teenager, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Elk Grove pedestrian dies after being hit by car
Search for stabbing suspect in Elk Grove comes up empty
ELK GROVE – Officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove after a stabbing Tuesday morning but couldn't locate the suspect.The scene was on Springhurst Drive, near Goldy Glen Way.Elk Grove police say they responded to the scene around 4 a.m. after getting a report of a person allegedly stabbing a family member. That victim has been transported to the hospital by family. The person's condition was not known by police. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. Springhurst Drive between Heathermist and Goldy Glen way was closed due to the situation.Police later announced that a search of the home had come up empty. Officers are now breaking down the perimeter. No other details, including any information about the suspect, have been released.
Man, 72, struck and killed by car in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE – A 72-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Elk Grove on Wednesday morning. Elk Grove police say, a little before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Hampton Oak and Canyon View drives to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found that a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing had been struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene. Officers and then medics started first aid, but police say the man was pronounced dead. The name of the man has not been released at this point. Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Neither speed nor driver impairment appear to have been factors, police say.
KCRA.com
Roseville homeowner speaks out after Halloween decorations destroyed, 5 teens arrested
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five teenagers accused of a vandalism spree in Roseville that targeted Halloween decorations have been arrested. One of the victims told KCRA 3 that within 30 seconds, the vandals had destroyed a display that was years in the making. "I’ve been working on it for four...
krcrtv.com
Several felons arrested during Halloween weekend in Marysville, police say
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the Marysville Police Department (MPD) said their officers made 24 arrests over the Halloween weekend, including arrests for DUIs, drug-related crimes and more. The first incident occurred on Fri., Oct. 28. The MPD said, at around 5 a.m., one of their officers stopped...
