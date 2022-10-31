Read full article on original website
NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues
It's best to call it a thunder and lightning-lightning rushing attack. With David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields all carrying the ball extensively in the Bears running game put together by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it's a case of two burners and a tough, hard-nosed runner in Montgomery. The...
Rams Trade? LA Offers Multiple Draft Picks To Panthers For DE Brian Burns
According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams have offered multiple first-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for pass rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers, who have been in firesale mode, have already traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, and are also said to be listening to offers for multiple other players on the roster, including wideout DJ Moore.
Cowboys Rival Eagles Trade Talks on Browns RB Kareem Hunt? Live-Blog NFL Tracker
OCT 31 HUNT TO NFC EAST? The Philadelphia Eagles, according to a volume of rumors, are interested in Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt. It's being suggested that the Browns would move the former NFL rushing champ and their backup runner for maybe just a fourth-round pick, and that Hunt would serve in Philly as the backup to Miles Sanders.
The Eagles were called for a rarely seen defensive delay of game penalty
In a Week 7 game, the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive linemen made a coordinated leg shift and duped a 49ers offensive lineman into a false start on a field-goal attempt. As a result, San Francisco was pushed out of field-goal range and was forced to punt. On Sunday, Eagles...
Rekindling Rams? LA Reportedly ‘Turned Down’ Offers for Cam Akers Trade
For reasons that still remain unknown, a future between the Los Angeles Rams and running back Cam Akers seemed all but nonexistent leading up to Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. But per NFL Network, LA's actions on deadline day show that the team sees a newfound future with the young ball carrier, as the Rams reportedly "turned down multiple offers" for Akers with the intention of working things out with the 23-yard-old and his agent.
Bills ‘Interested’ In Trade for Raiders RB Josh Jacobs?
With the NFL trade deadline just hours away, the Buffalo Bills have been rumored to among those looking to add talent to an already loaded roster. Fresh off a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night, the Bills currently hold the top spot in the AFC at 6-1.
Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson
Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
NFL Rookie Storylines: Mid-season Quarterback Evaluations
Following the debut of Malik Willis Sunday, four rookie signal callers have garnered starts halfway through the season. While much is to be discerned regarding the future of their careers, it feels at least appropriate to review what we've seen so far and foreshadow the potential of the class. Let's look at what the first-year signal callers have shown us thus far.
Here’s how Chiefs’ Willie Gay felt in his return game following 4-week NFL suspension
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay had eight tackles and a half-sack in last week’s 44-23 road victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It still didn’t feel perfect, he says — an understandable fact given it was his return from a four-game NFL suspension. “I could feel...
Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Monday Night Football Matchup Against Browns
CLEVELAND — The Bengals elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin and defensive tackle Domenique Davis from the practice squad for Monday night's matchup against the Browns. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) and Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) out, the team had to elevate one wide receiver. They also promoted Davis for this matchup with DJ Reader on injured reserve and Josh Tupou out with a calf injury.
Chiefs’ Lucas Niang practices Wednesday, a first step on potential return from PUP list
The Chiefs could soon have another player available on the offensive line. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that tackle Lucas Niang will officially return to practice. Reid’s announcement opens a 21-day window in which the Chiefs must decide whether to activate him from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list or leave him on it.
Josh Allen Appears to Have Different Handshake for Every Teammate
It’s clear that Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the most popular players in the league, both by Buffalo fans and NFL neutrals. It’s also quite evident that the sentiment is true within his own locker room. Case in point: this video, which shows the star quarterback...
Zac Taylor Updates D.J. Reader’s Status Ahead of Panthers Game
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met with the media on Wednesday and updated the status of starting defensive tackle D.J. Reader. "Not this week," Taylor said about Reader. "The bye [Week], get a feel at the bye. So I won't make any declarations there. It's been really positive, his recovery, I think he's feeling really good. So we get a chance to assess those types of situations at the bye week."
Trade Impact Negligible on Bears Power Rankings
The trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn failed to impact the ranking of the Bears as much as Justin Fields' play against the Dallas Cowboys. That's the overall take from where the Bears went in power rankings after Week 8. Most of the polls at least had some note of the trades, or at least the first trade, but in most cases the Bears came in close to their previous ranking.
Sources: Texans WR Brandin Cooks Absent From Practice Again
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks' situation remains unresolved. Cooks remained absent from practice for the second day in a row Wednesday for personal reasons, according to league sources. Cooks expressed displeasure on social media Tuesday when the NFL trade deadline expired with no deal...
Packers Activate Kylin Hill From Injured Reserve
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated running back Kylin Hill from injured reserve on Wednesday. Hill suffered a torn ACL while returning a kickoff at Arizona on Oct. 28, 2021. He had been practicing for the last three weeks. Wednesday was the deadline to either add him to the 53 or shut him down for the rest of the season.
Report: Broncos’ Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Too Steep for Giants
In the immediate aftermath of the Denver Broncos' win in London, we learned from ESPN insider Adam Schefter that GM George Paton is reluctant to trade wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Both young wideouts contributed mightily to the Broncos' 21-17 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But we know receiver-needy...
Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson Unlikely to Play on Sunday vs. Commanders
It doesn't sound like Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, one of the team's most consistent players, will be available for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Tomlinson is week-to-week with a calf injury that he picked up against the Cardinals, and the Vikings don't want to rush him back because of how important he is to their long-term success.
Sidney Jones Officially Waived By Seahawks, Bengals Could Claim Him on Thursday
CINCINNATI — The Bengals still have time to ponder the addition of veteran cornerback Sidney Jones. Seattle parted ways with the veteran on Tuesday, but he was officially released on Wednesday, which means Cincinnati and the other 31 teams had an extra day to decide if they want to submit a waiver claim on him.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson Thrilled By New Opportunity: ‘There’s Nowhere I’d Rather Be’
T.J. Hockenson has seen the memes. When he was traded from the Lions to the Vikings on Tuesday, he went from 1-6 and the bottom of the NFC North to 6-1 and the top of the division in an instant. That's a pretty nice change, as several people on social media pointed out.
