Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed due to threat of heavy rain

Major League Baseball officials said Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series will be postponed due to heavy rain in the forecast.

Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros was moved to Tuesday, officials said.

Game 4 will be played Wednesday and Game 5 will be played Thursday in Philadelphia.

If a Game 6 is necessary, it will be played in Houston on Saturday, November 5 at 8:03 p.m.

Game 7 will be played in Houston on Sunday, November 6, if necessary.

Tickets for all games remain valid for the game number on each ticket.

"It's always a tough call when the current weather might be playable, because you're relying on a forecast," commissioner Rob Manfred said in announcing the postponement. "We waited long enough that we could see what's coming. We had three, actually four different weather people looking at it, everybody was consistent about this second wave of rain."

The announcement came about an hour before first pitch on Monday and after the Phillies took partial batting practice. Astros pitchers were throwing in the outfield moments before the tarp came on the field and the rain started up.

Parking Information

Parking that was purchased in advance from the Phillies, via phillies.com, MLB Ballpark app, or over the phone, will be able to be used for the rescheduled game (Tuesday, November 1, 2022).

For parking that was purchased at a Phillies lot the day of the game, please retain your receipt. Present your receipt from the postponed game to the rescheduled game for admittance into the lot.

Fans disappointed

For thousands of fans outside of Citizens Bank Park, it was the Philadelphia police who broke the news of World Series Game 3 being postponed.

An officer over a loudspeaker announced: "The game is postponed. It will not be played tonight. Go home."

"Tonight it hurts the fans that traveled and got to go home," said Matt Heck of Manahawkin.

"I took a six-hour bus today to get here. I got up at 4 a.m. in the morning to come here," said one Phillies fan.

Remember the 2008 rain game?

In 2008, the Phillies had Game 5 of the World Series delayed by two days after heavy rain halted the game midway through.

The Fightins would eventually win that game when it resumed and went on to take the title.

Fans are hoping for a similar outcome in terms of a championship.

Grounds crews cover the infield after Game 5 of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies was suspended because of rain on Oct. 27, 2008.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Ceremonial First Pitch

Four Philly sports legends are scheduled to throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3:

Baseball Hall of Famer, three-time National League MVP and 1980 World Series Champion - Mike Schmidt

Basketball Hall of Famer, 76ers Legend and 1983 NBA Finals Champion - "Dr. J" Julius Erving

Hockey Hall of Famer, Flyers legend and 1973-1974 & 1974-1975 Stanley Cup Champion - Bernie Parent

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end and 2018 Super Bowl Champion - Brandon Graham

National Anthem

MLB also announced singer-songwriter and entertainer Madison Watkins will be performing the national Anthem before Game 3.

Watkins has appeared on the Grammys, American Idol, and has opened for artists including Elle King, Gwen Stefani and Jason Durulo.

Watkins' song "Someday" went viral across social media and has nearly surpassed 3 million streams on Spotify.

Game 1 of the World Series had some spectacular moments. One of those moments involved a 5-year-old Phillies fan who is now an internet sensation.

Pitching Matchups

The postponement could benefit both teams, especially the Phillies, who will skip righty Noah Syndergaard in favor of lefty Ranger Suarez for Game 3. Aaron Nola will start Game 4 while Syndergaard will get the ball in Game 5, giving Zack Wheeler extra rest for Game 6. Wheeler struggled in his Game 2 start while experiencing a drop in velocity.

"He's fine," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "It's just late in the season, velocity's dropped a little bit. He's fatigued. I just feel like he needs more time."

The moves set Suarez up for a Game 7 start while righty Kyle Gibson could be used in Game 5 if Syndergaard is needed in relief before then. Game 5 comes before the off day on Friday.

"That's part of it too," Thomson said. "So we can empty our bullpen, so to speak, and then we have a day off and everybody should be ready to go the next day."

Meanwhile, the Astros will give Justin Verlander another day of rest, sticking with Lance McCullers for Game 3 and Christian Javier for Game 4. Justin Verlander starts Game 5. Baker was asked what went into his pitching strategy.

Ranger Suarez

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

SEPTA Offering Free Rides

SEPTA is offering free rides home from Citizens Bank Park this week.

There will also be extra service.

Fans can take the Broad Street line right to the sports complex by getting off at NRG Station. And you won't have to pay a fare to get home.

SEPTA will supplement regular service with five express and three local trains from Fern Rock Transportation Center starting at 6 p.m.

New Food

Crawford Dog: Two angus beef hot dogs split and griddled on a potato bun and topped with Crawford Bock bacon, onion jam, and yellow mustard. (Available in Diamond Club).

Hot Honey Chicken Mac and Cheese Bowl: Creamy mac and cheese topped with panko bread crumbs and in-house pulled chicken tossed in a hot honey glaze. (Section 109).

Bryce Crispy Donut from Federal Donuts: Donut topped with Phillies red marshmallow glaze, rice crispy treat pieces and a white marshmallow drizzle. (Section 140).

Pumpkin Pie Cannoli: Cannoli dipped in white chocolate with crusted toasted almonds. (Available at Fall Classics, Section 139).

Other Information

To Expedite Entry: Guests are prohibited from bringing bags, including backpacks, into the ballpark. Only clutch purses (12" x 12" x 1"), fanny packs, medical bags, clear or solid tote bags and diaper bags will be permitted into Citizens Bank Park.

Access Tickets & More: Use the free MLB Ballpark app as your guide to Citizens Bank Park to access tickets, forward to friends, use the interactive concourse maps and enjoy games.

Parking Lots: Parking for Phillies games is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). To expedite entry, pre-paid parking passes may also be purchased prior to the game. Tailgating lots (M, N & O) will open 5 hours prior to first pitch and non-tailgating lots will open 3 hours prior.

Revised World Series Schedule

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 in Houston 8:03 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 29 in Houston 8:03 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m.

Game 5: Thursday, Nov. 3 in Philadelphia 8:03 p.m.

Game 6: Saturday, Nov. 5 in Houston 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, Nov. 6 in Houston 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)

World Series Wagers

It's not just the players who have a vested interest in the outcome of the Fall Classic.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner set up a bet on Twitter.

If the Phillies win - when the Phillies win - Houston will send over chicken and waffles from The Breakfast Klub, some Dome Faux'm from 8th Wonder Brewery, and make a donation to Kids Meals Inc. of Houston. In addition, Kenney asks for a donation to Philly's Mighty Writers.

If the Astros win - not likely - Philly will send over a six-pack from Triple Bottom Brewing Company and a meal from South Philly Barbacoa.

The Philadelphia City Council issued a wager of its own to the Houston City Council.

Philadelphia City Council members joined the World Series excitement by passing a resolution in a friendly bet with the Houston City Council.

The challenge was accepted and it will be cheesesteaks vs. BBQ.

Philadebundance is looking to continue its winning ways with its Strike Out Hunger fundraising challenge.

Philabundance and Feeding San Diego faced off during the National League Championship Series to see who could raise the most funds to address hunger. Philabundance raised $16,944 and Feeding San Diego raised $7,707.

Now, Philabundance is facing off against the Houston Food Bank, the largest food bank in the country.

And let's not forget the World Series wager between the 6abc Action News Morning Team and the morning crew at our sister station KTRK-TV in Houston.

Phillies Roster

The team finalized its roster on Friday morning: selected to the 26-man roster are 13 pitchers (three left-handers and 10 right-handers), two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, left, and Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh speak ahead of Game 1.

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Left-handers - José Alvarado, Brad Hand and Ranger Suárez. Right-handers - Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Zach Eflin, Kyle Gibson, Nick Nelson, Aaron Nola, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler.

J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Maton, Jean Segura, Edmundo Sosa and Bryson Stott.

Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Matt Vierling.

Four Phillies players have previously appeared in a World Series: Robertson, Schwarber, Stubbs and Syndergaard.