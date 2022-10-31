ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter, Under Musk, to Start Charging Verified Users Monthly Fees: Report

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

How much do you value a blue check-mark? Would you pay $4.99 to remain a verified Twitter user? How about $19.99? That’s the price being weighed in a new plan being hashed out at new platform owner Elon Musk’s request, according to a Sunday night report from tech outlet The Verge. The option to go Twitter Blue already formally exists, with a $4.99 monthly plan in place that allows users to unlock additional features; the revamped, more expensive version must be delivered by next Monday, with the team behind it being told they’ll be fired otherwise, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Verge, which also obtained internal correspondence to that effect. The outlet’s report follows a report by tech newsletter Platformer , published hours earlier, that Twitter was “strongly considering” implementing a forcible pay-to-play verification feature. About an hour after Platformer went to press, Musk tweeted , seemingly in reference to an unrelated subject: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

Charlene Zavala
2d ago

that'll be the deal breaker for me and other potential new user's I'm sure.these guys are businessmen so of course they will

The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
