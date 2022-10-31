Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday
The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday. In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away. Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Must Direct Mike Tomlin To Take New Approach As Head Coach in 2022
I’m not so old that I can remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers were the laughing stock of the NFL. A bye-gone era’s version of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets or even the then Oakland Raiders for those Gen Z or Millennials who are not aware of the hard times this franchise suffered through. Shoot, I was in my teens when the post Steel Curtain gang all hung it up. Those Steelers squads post 1984 suffered some poor seasons, sans the ’85 and ’89 playoff runs, the last of the Chuck Noll era.
Adam Zimmer, a Bengals analyst and son of NFL head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday morning. He was 38 years old, and circumstances of his death were not announced. Zimmer had been with the Bengals since July as an offensive analyst. His coaching career began in 2006, when he was...
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
Willie Snead IV's services may no longer be needed in San Francisco. On Monday, the 49ers announced the release of the veteran wideout after calling him up from the practice squad on Saturday. Although it's reportedly likely that he finds himself back on the squad down the line. Snead saw...
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
Silvi Says: Seahawks making fools out of preseason critics across NFL
SEATTLE — The last few days in the sports world have been riddled with mistakes. We saw our share in Seattle. Some strange things happened at Lumen Field Sunday during the Seahawks' win over the New York Giants. Let me preface this by saying we all make mistakes, especially...
Even his contemporaries are clowning Russell Wilson
DENVER — Those who watch football for a living or for fun have been quick to rip Russell Wilson over his many cringe-worthy games, commercials, catchphrase deliveries and podium performances this season. Now, even his opponents are clowning the quarterback whose Denver Broncos are off to a 3-5 start...
Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins
The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Bears legend Dick Butkus reacts to Roquan Smith trade
The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster trade sending star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks. Bears legend and Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade, which involved his friend and former Butkus Award winner.
Second half game-by-game predictions for the Seahawks: Can Seattle make the playoffs?
SEATTLE — Let's try this again, shall we?. On Aug. 30, I predicted the Seahawks' win-loss by looking at each game. I had the Seahawks finishing the 2022 NFL season with a 5-12 record. Well, the Seahawks have already matched that win total and are atop the NFC West...
Report: Steelers Felt Chase Claypool Was Distraction Before Trading Him
The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking to relieve themselves from a "distraction" before the deadline, according to one report.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0