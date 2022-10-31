ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday

The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday.  In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away.  Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Must Direct Mike Tomlin To Take New Approach As Head Coach in 2022

I’m not so old that I can remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers were the laughing stock of the NFL. A bye-gone era’s version of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets or even the then Oakland Raiders for those Gen Z or Millennials who are not aware of the hard times this franchise suffered through. Shoot, I was in my teens when the post Steel Curtain gang all hung it up. Those Steelers squads post 1984 suffered some poor seasons, sans the ’85 and ’89 playoff runs, the last of the Chuck Noll era.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

Willie Snead IV's services may no longer be needed in San Francisco. On Monday, the 49ers announced the release of the veteran wideout after calling him up from the practice squad on Saturday. Although it's reportedly likely that he finds himself back on the squad down the line. Snead saw...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
Vail Daily

Even his contemporaries are clowning Russell Wilson

DENVER — Those who watch football for a living or for fun have been quick to rip Russell Wilson over his many cringe-worthy games, commercials, catchphrase deliveries and podium performances this season. Now, even his opponents are clowning the quarterback whose Denver Broncos are off to a 3-5 start...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears legend Dick Butkus reacts to Roquan Smith trade

The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster trade sending star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks. Bears legend and Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus took to Twitter to share his reaction to the trade, which involved his friend and former Butkus Award winner.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy