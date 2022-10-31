ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

sparkstrib.com

Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

What is Nevada 211?

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Everything you need is right in the palm of your hand. Joining us now with more is director, Lisa Martin.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Trick or treating today in Carson City

On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. Please enter through the exit on the south-east side parking lot by Joann's and back...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Christmas Tree Permits Available around Northern Nevada

(November 1, 2022) The Bureau of Land Management is officially offering Christmas Tree Permits at a few different places around northern Nevada. The Plumas National Forest has Christmas Tree Permits now available at local Forest Service offices or online through www.Recreation.gov/. Permits cost $10 and are nonrefundable. A maximum of...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Mammovan Parked in Gardnerville This Week

This Wednesday and Thursday, the Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be parked in Gardnerville at the Douglas County Senior Center located at 1329 Waterloo Lane. You can call 1-800-581-6266 and choose option one to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Record-Courier

The Nov. 2, 2022, R-C Storming Report

Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect over Kingsbury, on Highway 50 and on Highway 395 from Gardnerville south to the state line, according to nvroads.com. The traffic cameras show there’s snow falling in the Sierra and the Pine Nuts. There doesn’t look like a significant accumulation of snow on the roads, but it could well be icy going.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Record-Courier

Carson City urologist moves to Carson Valley Medical Center

It was the small-hospital feel and desire to continue serving patients that drew Dr. James Cunningham to Carson Valley Medical Center after 27 years of practicing urology in Carson City. A graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, Cunningham has been fortunate to leverage his interest in science, biology,...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Eddy House partnering with businesses to raise funds for youth shelter

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month and Eddy House is partnering with northern Nevada businesses to raise awareness and important funds for the youth shelter. Eddy House is partnering with over 40 businesses to raise the necessary funding to serve...
RENO, NV
resourceworld.com

Getchell drills 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported assay results for drill holes FCG22-20 and FCG22-21, which successfully intersected and extended the Colorado Southwest gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada. Highlights: FCG22-20 intersected four significant gold-mineralized intervals starting from surface, including 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres, extending...
NEVADA STATE
Outsider.com

Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake

According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
