Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect over Kingsbury, on Highway 50 and on Highway 395 from Gardnerville south to the state line, according to nvroads.com. The traffic cameras show there’s snow falling in the Sierra and the Pine Nuts. There doesn’t look like a significant accumulation of snow on the roads, but it could well be icy going.

GARDNERVILLE, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO