FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
sparkstrib.com
Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza
The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
news3lv.com
What is Nevada 211?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Everything you need is right in the palm of your hand. Joining us now with more is director, Lisa Martin.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
Nevada Appeal
Trick or treating today in Carson City
On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. Please enter through the exit on the south-east side parking lot by Joann's and back...
mynews4.com
'Election Night is not results night:' Why it might take longer to count ballots in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As Election Day 2022 approaches, Nevada election officials and watchdog groups are reminding voters and observers to be patient when waiting for results because it may take a few days for tight races to be called. The recent transition to a...
Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event
With early voting well underway, Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada held a decidedly different get-out-the-vote event: a drag show. The post Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
Nevada SPCA, Hearts Alive Village offers free resources for stray animals
Nevada SPCA and Hearts Alive Village are working together to provide resources for those who find stray animals in the Las Vegas valley.
2news.com
Christmas Tree Permits Available around Northern Nevada
(November 1, 2022) The Bureau of Land Management is officially offering Christmas Tree Permits at a few different places around northern Nevada. The Plumas National Forest has Christmas Tree Permits now available at local Forest Service offices or online through www.Recreation.gov/. Permits cost $10 and are nonrefundable. A maximum of...
2news.com
Mammovan Parked in Gardnerville This Week
This Wednesday and Thursday, the Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be parked in Gardnerville at the Douglas County Senior Center located at 1329 Waterloo Lane. You can call 1-800-581-6266 and choose option one to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will...
FOX Reno
Tahoe ski resorts offering free lift tickets through Plates for Powder program
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Tahoe Fund announced the start of ‘Plates for Powder’ on Nov. 1. Plates for Powder is an annual program that offers free skiing opportunities to those who purchase a Lake Tahoe license plate. Proceeds from plate sales and renewals support environmental improvement projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Record-Courier
The Nov. 2, 2022, R-C Storming Report
Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect over Kingsbury, on Highway 50 and on Highway 395 from Gardnerville south to the state line, according to nvroads.com. The traffic cameras show there’s snow falling in the Sierra and the Pine Nuts. There doesn’t look like a significant accumulation of snow on the roads, but it could well be icy going.
Record-Courier
Carson City urologist moves to Carson Valley Medical Center
It was the small-hospital feel and desire to continue serving patients that drew Dr. James Cunningham to Carson Valley Medical Center after 27 years of practicing urology in Carson City. A graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, Cunningham has been fortunate to leverage his interest in science, biology,...
mynews4.com
Eddy House partnering with businesses to raise funds for youth shelter
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month and Eddy House is partnering with northern Nevada businesses to raise awareness and important funds for the youth shelter. Eddy House is partnering with over 40 businesses to raise the necessary funding to serve...
resourceworld.com
Getchell drills 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada
Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported assay results for drill holes FCG22-20 and FCG22-21, which successfully intersected and extended the Colorado Southwest gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada. Highlights: FCG22-20 intersected four significant gold-mineralized intervals starting from surface, including 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres, extending...
2news.com
Nevada Housing Division announces first funding awards for Home Means Nevada initiative
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Housing Division announced an initial set of funding awards for the $500 million Home Means Nevada initiative. Funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, this initiative will create lasting and generational change for Nevadans. Awards total $155.7 million in funding, representing about one-third of the initiative.
Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake
According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
KOLO TV Reno
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
Fox5 KVVU
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. On the Nevada side of the interstate, there are three lanes, but historically on the California...
