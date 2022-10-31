Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
thecomeback.com
Kareem Hunt gets brutally honest about trade rumors
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt helped lead his team to a blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. But despite his integral role in the win, there’s a chance that the running back isn’t even on the team’s roster the following day as trade rumors heat up.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Joe Buck & Troy Aikman’s Halloween costumes
It’s Halloween and everyone’s wearing costumes. ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast crew is no exception and Joe Buck and Troy Aikman decided to pay a fun homage and sport a terrific pair of costumes. Buck and Aikman were seen at the top of the telecast for the...
thecomeback.com
Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles
The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
thecomeback.com
NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles
The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
thecomeback.com
NFL world mourns shocking death of current coach
The NFL world was rocked by tragedy on Tuesday morning as news broke that current Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Adam Zimmer is the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, who was also the former offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals before that. Adam Zimmer was following in his father’s footsteps with the Bengals’ offense, serving as an offensive analyst for the team this season.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to concerning Trevor Lawrence news
When the Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Clemson Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawerence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, most around the league assumed that he was destined to be a star quarterback in the league. But in his second NFL season, that’s not exactly what has happened.
thecomeback.com
Josh McDaniels reacts to Raiders terrible performance
The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a poor start to the season with just a 2-5 record under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels and they had what was without doubt their worst performance yet on Sunday afternoon, falling 24-0 in a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. It’s...
thecomeback.com
Panthers make massive starting quarterback decision
P.J. Walker is QB1 in Carolina. Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Tuesday that P.J. Walker will remain the starter at quarterback. The announcement comes as no surprise to anyone a day after the third-year quarterback threw for 317 yards and led Carolina to a season-high 34 points against the Atlanta Falcons.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Browns’ disastrous trick-play interception
There is always a chance that a trick play can be a huge momentum builder for a team, but they can also end up being disastrous, the kind of plays that generates a ton of laughs from NFL fans. The latter occurred in Monday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals when wide receiver Amari Cooper was asked to throw the ball.
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders makes announcement following Takeoff news
After the tragic death of rap star Takeoff of the Migos early Tuesday morning, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, whose team will be in Houston this weekend for a game against Texas Southern, has asked his players to stay in their hotel rooms. Takeoff’s death has shaken a lot...
thecomeback.com
Matt LaFleur reveals one thing “killing” Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are not having a great season so far this year with just a 3-5 record through eight games. The team started out 3-1 but is in the midst of an embarrassing four-game losing streak. While many things are contributing to the struggles, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed one big one: a lack of discipline.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments
It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
thecomeback.com
Dan Snyder makes shocking Washington Commanders decision
It looks like Dan Snyder might be selling Washington Commanders after all. Over the past few months, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has been the source of a number of different controversies as he is currently under investigation for allegations of sexual harassment, misogyny, and financial fraud and recently made headlines when a bombshell report detailed his disdain for other NFL owners and revealed that he threatens other team owners and commissioner Roger Goodell.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow gets brutally honest about Browns domination
It’s no secret that Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly established himself as one of the best and most dominant quarterbacks in the league. Burrow led his team to a Super Bowl appearance in just his second season and throws what is statistically the best deep ball in the entire NFL. But there’s one team he just can’t seem to beat: the Cleveland Browns.
Comments / 0