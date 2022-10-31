Read full article on original website
William Shakespeare laid the groundwork for romantic comedies way back in 1598 when he started writing "Much Ado About Nothing." Centuries later, in the early 1920s, filmmakers used his roadmap to create the first rom-com films, "Sherlock Jr." and "Girl Shy." In the years since, rom-coms have become increasingly ubiquitous, with dozens hitting theaters and streaming services each year.
Some throwbacks to notable ’90s-era celebrities were standouts as the stars stepped out this weekend in costume for their Halloween festivities. One couple acknowledged a pair that came before them, when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night. Anderson and Lee gained newfound media attention this year due to the Hulu limited series “Pam & Tommy.”
George R. R. Martin wanted ‘House of the Dragon’ to have a very different opening. The ‘Game of Thrones’ author has weighed in on HBO’s prequel series – which is based on his novel ‘Fire and Blood’ – and admitted “no one liked” his idea, but he wanted to focus on an “earlier” period in the Targaryen family history.
