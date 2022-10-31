ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BetMGM Ohio bonus: pre-registration offer is now live

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Ohio is entering the pre-registration fray in the Buckeye State, offering new users who sign up here a $200 bonus. This bonus...
OHIO STATE
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion; $1 million ticket sold in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Disappointed you didn’t win the $1 billion jackpot in the Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, Powerball drawing?. Here’s the deal ... nobody won it, so the jackpot has now increased to an estimated $1.2 billion for the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history and the second-largest Powerball jackpot.
OHIO STATE
CVS, Walgreens offer more than $10 billion to settle thousands of opioid-related lawsuits, but Ohio share remains unclear

COLUMBUS, Ohio—CVS and Walgreens announced Wednesday they have offered to pay a combined $10.7 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits from Ohio and around the country claiming that the pharmacy chains recklessly dispensed opioid prescription painkillers. Walmart, which is also a defendant in the lawsuits, also offered to pay...
COLUMBUS, OH
Natural gas-linked super PAC drops $1 million backing Republicans

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An opaque political organization linked to the natural gas industry has quietly pumped big money into races bolstering Ohio Republicans, records show. The Affordable Energy Fund, a super PAC, raised nearly $830,000 from nondescript entities since its July 2021 launch, campaign finance records updated as of Oct. 19 show. Since then, it has blasted out ads and mailers supporting GOP U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, along with several state House and Senate Republican candidates.
OHIO STATE
Liz Cheney backs Tim Ryan over J.D. Vance in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race: Capitol Letter

Weighing in: U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the anti-Trump Republican congresswoman from Wyoming who lost her reelection bid in August, endorsed U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race on Tuesday during an appearance in Cleveland. Per Andrew Tobias, Cheney criticized J.D. Vance and other Republicans who echo ex-President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about the 2020 election, as well as his skepticism about U.S. support for Ukraine’s military. Vance allies quickly called Cheney’s endorsement irrelevant, and suggested it might help Vance. Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman, meanwhile endorsed Vance on Tuesday, calling Ryan part of the “warmongering Washington Establishment.”
OHIO STATE
