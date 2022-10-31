Read full article on original website
Related
Sunny and warmer: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Fog gives way to sunshine on Thursday as the area is in for another pleasant, sunny day. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs around 67 under mostly sunny skies. Lows will drop to around 50 degrees overnight. On Friday, skies will again be mostly sunny with highs around 70.
Northeast Ohio’s car dealers see uptick in sales for the first time since June 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Greater Cleveland’s car dealerships saw an uptick in sales in October — a piece of good news in what has been one of the worst years for sales in recent memory. Dealerships in Northeast Ohio sold 16,373 new cars, trucks and SUVs in October,...
BetMGM Ohio bonus: pre-registration offer is now live
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Ohio is entering the pre-registration fray in the Buckeye State, offering new users who sign up here a $200 bonus. This bonus...
DraftKings Ohio promo code activates $200 early registration bonus today
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the countdown to Ohio online sports betting underway, the newest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer gives you access to an early sign-up...
Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022; jackpot $1.248 billion
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Winning numbers were selected for a Powerball jackpot estimated at $1.248 billion, the fourth-largest lottery prize ever, in the drawing for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The numbers are 2-11-22-35-60 Powerball 23 Power Play 2x. Wednesday’s Classic Lotto numbers are 19-20-21-29-42-45 Kicker 839231. The jackpot is $39.3...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion; $1 million ticket sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Disappointed you didn’t win the $1 billion jackpot in the Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, Powerball drawing?. Here’s the deal ... nobody won it, so the jackpot has now increased to an estimated $1.2 billion for the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history and the second-largest Powerball jackpot.
CVS, Walgreens offer more than $10 billion to settle thousands of opioid-related lawsuits, but Ohio share remains unclear
COLUMBUS, Ohio—CVS and Walgreens announced Wednesday they have offered to pay a combined $10.7 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits from Ohio and around the country claiming that the pharmacy chains recklessly dispensed opioid prescription painkillers. Walmart, which is also a defendant in the lawsuits, also offered to pay...
National metrics show just how bad DeWine has been at governing Ohio
The editorial board of The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com has endorsed “Mike DeWine for Ohio governor” (Oct. 30). They did so because he is a good “manager.” Yet U.S. News & World Report ranks Ohio 36th of the 50 states; in education, we’ve fallen to 31st.
Ethics pledge designed to weed out unsavory solar installers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Going solar can be a little frightening. Not only must you decide if it’s right for your home and your budget, but you must deal with installers – and apparently not all of them can be trusted. That’s why Green Energy Ohio, a nonprofit...
Natural gas-linked super PAC drops $1 million backing Republicans
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An opaque political organization linked to the natural gas industry has quietly pumped big money into races bolstering Ohio Republicans, records show. The Affordable Energy Fund, a super PAC, raised nearly $830,000 from nondescript entities since its July 2021 launch, campaign finance records updated as of Oct. 19 show. Since then, it has blasted out ads and mailers supporting GOP U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, along with several state House and Senate Republican candidates.
Liz Cheney backs Tim Ryan over J.D. Vance in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race: Capitol Letter
Weighing in: U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the anti-Trump Republican congresswoman from Wyoming who lost her reelection bid in August, endorsed U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race on Tuesday during an appearance in Cleveland. Per Andrew Tobias, Cheney criticized J.D. Vance and other Republicans who echo ex-President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about the 2020 election, as well as his skepticism about U.S. support for Ukraine’s military. Vance allies quickly called Cheney’s endorsement irrelevant, and suggested it might help Vance. Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman, meanwhile endorsed Vance on Tuesday, calling Ryan part of the “warmongering Washington Establishment.”
Man catches trespassers on security camera: Hinckley Township Police Blotter
A resident called police at 7:06 p.m. Oct. 1 when he saw unknown persons on his property via his security cameras. Police found four men in the driveway. They were cited for criminal trespass. Traffic crash: Hinckley Hills Road. A driver traveling north on Hinckley Hills Road at 2:41 p.m....
GOP candidate Sharon Kennedy sets record for Supreme Court campaign spending over past decade
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With less than a week until Election Day, Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy’s campaign has outspent all other Ohio Supreme Court campaigns over at least the past decade, an analysis of state records shows. As of Oct. 24, the Republican candidate for chief justice of...
Make no mistake - abortion is also on the ballot Nov. 8. For your family’s sake, protect your rights.
Be careful what you wish … er … vote for. Prior to June 24, 2022, you could be a good Christian Republican and publicly condemn abortions. Privately, however, you knew they were safe and available if you or someone you love needed one. Those days are no more....
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0