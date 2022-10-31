Read full article on original website
clarendonlive.com
CC Bulldogs win Texas Tech rodeo
The Clarendon College men’s rodeo team is reeling off victories like the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Riding the backs of its bronc busters and bareback riders, the Bulldogs have won three events in a row, most recently at Texas Tech University this past weekend. With that, Clarendon College moved to within 60 points of Southwest Region leader Western Texas College.
KCBD
Four Red Raiders earn All-Big 12 honors
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Headlined by First Team All-Big 12 selection Hannah Anderson, four Red Raiders were dubbed All-Big 12 honorees, the league office announced on Tuesday. Hannah Anderson was Tech’s lone first team selection while Madison White and Ashleigh Williams both earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors. Kylie...
KCBD
Texas Tech drops heartbreaking finale to Oklahoma
ROUND ROCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A goal with just nine seconds remaining in regulation proved to be the difference as the No. 3 seed Texas Tech fell to the No. 6 seed Oklahoma, 1-0, in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament Sunday at the Round Rock Multi-Purpose Complex.
KCBD
Tech to host Kansas under the lights on Nov. 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 6 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech’s next home game when Kansas visits Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 12. The contest will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The broadcast can be accessed from...
Texas Tech – Kansas game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s meeting with Kansas at Jones Stadium will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Texas Tech is 21-3 in the all-time series with the Jayhawks. Kansas has won twice in Lubbock but the last win at Jones AT&T Stadium came in 2001. […]
KCBD
Funeral services arranged for Levelland ACO Jon Corder
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services for Jon Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer who died in a major crash have been announced. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Smyer Cemetery. Levelland City Hall will close at 1 p.m. to allow staff to attend the funeral. City hall will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.
KCBD
SPC wins five marketing awards at district conference
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - The South Plains College’s Marketing and Communications recently won five Medallion Awards from District 4 of the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations. The conference was held at the Magnolia Hotel on Oct. 20–22 in Houston. “Energize Your Marketing” was the theme...
fox34.com
Potential rain and a cold front ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated severe storms will return to portions of West Texas late tomorrow evening into early Friday morning. Stronger storms may produce one-inch sized hail and winds over 60 mph. That’s tomorrow’s forecast, today it was another day of spring weather with fog this morning, sun and...
Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?
With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
KCBD
Lubbock ISD students receive new coats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD students will be better prepared for the winter season thanks to the Professional Firefighters Association’s “Coats for Kids” initiative. Chris Kemp, a Captain with the Lubbock Fire Department, says about $26,000 was raised through a golf tournament hosted by the Professional...
fox34.com
Calm forecast today, possible thunderstorms and hail tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a low overcast this morning, we expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s today with a warm breeze coming from the South around 15 mph. A nice afternoon overall! You may want to keep a light jacket with you.
KCBD
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
KCBD
LCU to Host ‘That’s Good Stuff Live!’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will host Dr. David Fraze for “That’s Good Stuff Live!” on Sunday, November 6, at 6:30 pm in the McDonald Moody Auditorium on LCU campus. The presentation is a nod to Fraze’s popular segment on KCBD, “That’s Good Stuff.”
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
KCBD
South Plains Honor Flight Telethon November 11, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2022 Texas South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on KCBD will be held on Veterans Day, November 11. This is the first Honor Flight Telethon since 2019, due to the pandemic. The telethon starts on Nov. 11 during Daybreak Today and will last all day. The...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Doba
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Doba, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. Doba is easygoing and loves to follow his person around. He is also very bubbly and entertaining. Doba is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
fox34.com
Lubbock residents’ homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
KCBD
Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went over several drainage barriers...
KCBD
Scheme to get private jets, limos, booze lands West Texas man in federal custody
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, fines, and supervised release after he admitted to scheming his way onto private chartered flights, yachts, limousines, expensive vehicles, and more. J Nicholas Bryant, 26, admitted on November 18,...
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
