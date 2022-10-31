Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins 'Not Afraid to talk about Super Bowls'Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
'I'm paid. I don't give a damn': Pat Perez gets last laugh at LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami
DORAL, Fla. – Many made jokes and quips (this writer included) throughout LIV Golf’s inaugural season, but it was Pat Perez who got the last laugh. Often the odd-score-out for his loaded 4Aces team that features Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch, the 46-year-old veteran couldn’t be happier after a final-round 2-under 70 at Trump National Doral – which tied Johnson and Reed for their team’s low score of the day – at the LIV Golf Team Championship.
LIV Golf shakeup: Peter Uihlein splits with buddy Brooks Koepka to join Dustin Johnson's team
Peter Uihlein seemed to be a perfect fit for Brooks Koepka's team on the LIV Golf Series. The two are friends, have known each other 16 years and shared a residence when Uihlein moved to Palm Beach County about 10 years ago. But after helping Smash, captained by Koepka, to...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack
Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
golfmagic.com
How much they all won at the LIV Golf Team Championship
Dustin Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces GC put the icing on the cake with a fifth victory of the inaugural LIV Golf season on Sunday night. Johnson captained his side, which also included Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, to a narrow one-shot victory over Cameron Smith's Punch GC. The...
Report: Dustin Johnson adds top-three LIV Golf player to 4Aces team just days after winning team title
Just two days after winning the $50 million LIV Golf Team Championship with his 4Aces, Dustin Johnson is already making changes to his squad for 2023. According to an ESPN report, Johnson is dropping Talor Gooch and adding Peter Uihlein to the team that won five of the eight events over the upstart circuit’s first year.
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson made $35 million on LIV Golf Tour, but "didn't play his best"
Dustin Johnson said his first season on the LIV Golf Tour "could've been better" despite winning over $35 million and becoming both the individual and team champion in Miami. The two-time major winner was confirmed as the best individual player on top of the points list at Trump National Doral, before celebrating the 4 Aces victory in the Team Championship.
Dustin Johnson Took Home $35.9M in LIV’s Debut Season
As the inaugural LIV Golf season came to a close Sunday at Trump National Doral in Miami, Dustin Johnson proved to be the upstart league’s most valuable asset once again — both on and off the course. With a win in Saturday’s match play semifinal and a two-under...
Some Player Movement on Tap for LIV Golf's Offseason
Peter Uihlein and Talor Gooch may find new homes; also Martin Kaymer considers wrist treatment and Pat Perez gets comfortable at the Blue Monster.
nbcsportsedge.com
Hovland behind Scheffler in search for Mayakoba three-peat
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. The PGA Tour remains in international waters this week, traveling from Bermuda to Mexico...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Rookie Storylines: Mid-season Quarterback Evaluations
Following the debut of Malik Willis Sunday, four rookie signal callers have garnered starts halfway through the season. While much is to be discerned regarding the future of their careers, it feels at least appropriate to review what we've seen so far and foreshadow the potential of the class. Let's look at what the first-year signal callers have shown us thus far.
CBS Sports
2022 Mayakoba: Live stream, watch online, World Wide Technology Championship TV schedule, golf tee times
Players make their way south this week to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Once again competing outside the United States, the PGA Tour welcomes some of the brightest young stars in the game to El Camaleon Golf Course. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba odds, field notes, best bets and picks to win
After a week on the beautiful island of Bermuda, the PGA Tour heads to another breathtaking part of the world, Riviera Maya, Mexico. Several of the best players in the world, including world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland, headline yet another strong field. After his...
Comments / 0