'I'm paid. I don't give a damn': Pat Perez gets last laugh at LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami

DORAL, Fla. – Many made jokes and quips (this writer included) throughout LIV Golf’s inaugural season, but it was Pat Perez who got the last laugh. Often the odd-score-out for his loaded 4Aces team that features Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch, the 46-year-old veteran couldn’t be happier after a final-round 2-under 70 at Trump National Doral – which tied Johnson and Reed for their team’s low score of the day – at the LIV Golf Team Championship.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack

Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
golfmagic.com

How much they all won at the LIV Golf Team Championship

Dustin Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces GC put the icing on the cake with a fifth victory of the inaugural LIV Golf season on Sunday night. Johnson captained his side, which also included Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, to a narrow one-shot victory over Cameron Smith's Punch GC. The...
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson made $35 million on LIV Golf Tour, but "didn't play his best"

Dustin Johnson said his first season on the LIV Golf Tour "could've been better" despite winning over $35 million and becoming both the individual and team champion in Miami. The two-time major winner was confirmed as the best individual player on top of the points list at Trump National Doral, before celebrating the 4 Aces victory in the Team Championship.
nbcsportsedge.com

Hovland behind Scheffler in search for Mayakoba three-peat

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. The PGA Tour remains in international waters this week, traveling from Bermuda to Mexico...
Wichita Eagle

NFL Rookie Storylines: Mid-season Quarterback Evaluations

Following the debut of Malik Willis Sunday, four rookie signal callers have garnered starts halfway through the season. While much is to be discerned regarding the future of their careers, it feels at least appropriate to review what we've seen so far and foreshadow the potential of the class. Let's look at what the first-year signal callers have shown us thus far.

