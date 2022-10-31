Read full article on original website
Troopers arrest 189 people for impaired driving over Halloween Weekend
Albany, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested 189 drivers for impaired driving across the State of New York from October 28 to November 1, as part of the special traffic enforcement detail for Halloween Weekend. During this same amount of time, the State Police issued 11,601 tickets and...
Police: Crash ends in DWI charge for Milton man
A Milton man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after he allegedly crashed his car, drunk, on State Route 50 in Ballston back in July.
Greenfield man allegedly shoots at house
A Greenfield man is in county lockup after he allegedly shot towards a house with an illegal handgun, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Wilton contractor accused of stealing deposit
State Police arrested Jeffery R. Stone, 56 of Wilton on November 4. Stone was allegedly involved in taking a deposit for contracted work and failing to start on the agreed work.
Three arrested after Cohoes police search apartment
Cohoes Police Department arrested three individuals on the morning of November 4. The arrests were made after a months-long investigation into drug activity according to Cohoes police.
Saratoga police arrest suspect in 2021 Rite Aid robbery
Saratoga Springs police arrested Eric J. Mcintosh, 32 of South Glens Falls on November 3. Mcintosh was allegedly involved in a robbery in June 2021.
Driver ejected from vehicle after crashing into 890 overpass
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police are investigating following a crash overnight Friday that sent the driver to the hospital in critical condition. According to Police, emergency crews responded to a one car crash on Broadway under the 890 overpass just before 2:00 AM Friday. Investigators say the driver...
Police investigate fatal fire in Princetown
Princetown State Police are currently investigating the cause of a fatal fire that occurred on October 29.
6th Ave in Watervliet reopens after police activity
6th Avenue in Watervliet has reopened after a several hours-long police investigation.
HVCC stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to 3 charges
The man accused of brutally stabbing a student at Hudson Valley Community College in broad daylight Thursday afternoon was arraigned early Friday in Troy City Court.
Two sentenced in fatal shooting; victim tried to drive to hospital, crashing into motel
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - Two of the men who plead guilty in connection to the deadly shooting on May 11, 2021 at the Motel 6 on Curry Road in Colonie have been sentenced. The Albany County District Attorney's Office says the first defendant, 25-year-old Paul Streeks of Schenectady, has been ordered to serve 25 years to life in State Prison for shooting the victim Xiaa Price.
Arrest made in connection with August Rotterdam crash
State police have made an arrest that stems from an August car crash. Troopers responded to I-890 in the town of Rotterdam on August 25 for a one-car crash. Once they arrived, the driver was gone. The driver, Bryan Gaudio, 40, left his wallet and multiple stolen credit cards in...
Police make arrest in HVCC stabbing
Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College. Zymiere Walton, 20, was arrested in Albany. He is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Investigators say the stabbing – in the B3 lot – is being investigated as part of a domestic dispute....
19-Year-Old Student Stabbed By Boyfriend At College In Troy, Police Say
This story has been updated. A 19-year-old student is recovering after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend on the campus of a Capital Region college Thursday, Nov. 3. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called to Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) in Troy shortly after noon after several people called 911 reporting that a female student had been stabbed in a campus parking lot, Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.
Albany man accused of falsely reporting shots fired after alleged assault
An Albany man has been charged with falsely reporting a shots fired incident after he allegedly assaulted someone. The Albany Police Department said Bilal Turner, 30, was arrested early Friday morning.
2 sentenced to prison for 2021 Motel 6 homicide
Two men have been sentenced for their role in a 2021 homicide at a Motel 6 in Colonie.
Albany High School no longer in Lockout
According to the Albany High School Facebook page, Albany High School implemented lockout procedures as 10:20 a.m., November 4. Albany High School states there is a report of a person with a knife outside of the building.
Albany man accused of calling in fake emergency to draw cops away from assault
An Albany man is accused of faking a shots fired incident to draw police away from the scene where he assaulted a woman. Bilal Turner grabbed a woman by the throat and choked her, say police. Turner was gone when officers arrived, but police say he then called police to...
Hamilton Street murder suspect due in court
A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a teen in Albany is due in court Friday morning.
Person airlifted after Schenectady crash
A person was airlifted Friday morning after a serious crash on Broadway in Schenectady.
