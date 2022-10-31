‘The White Lotus Sicily’: Season 2 Character Guide

The White Lotus Sicily premiered on HBO on Oct. 30, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. Meet the cast of characters you’ll see in the seven-episode season 2 of the Mike White’s series , plus the actors who bring them to life.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding some of the action in episode 1 of The White Lotus Sicily “Ciao”].

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina in ‘The White Lotus Sicily’

‘The White Lotus Sicily’ features many familiar faces

Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), the wealthy, unstable woman who considered investing in Belinda’s (Natasha Rothwell) business in the first season of The White Lotus , returns in season 2. This time, she’s retreating to the Sicily resort with her now-husband, Greg Hunt (Jon Gries), who is less than pleased to find Tanya’s assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) traveling with her. Fans might remember Greg from season 1 as a White Lotus hotel guest who caught Tanya’s eye.

Valentina and Rocco are ‘The White Lotus Sicily’s version of Armond and Lani

In the first season of The White Lotus , we met Armond (Murray Bartlett), the resort’s meticulous manager who is gets killed at the end of the season by one of the hotel guests, Shane ( Jake Lacy ). Armond’s Italian counterpart is Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), another hotel manager who expects nothing but perfection from her White Lotus staff. That includes her right-hand man, Rocco (Frederico Ferrante), who is similar to the season 1 character Lani (Jolene Purdy).

‘The White Lotus Sicily’ characters feature three generations of the Di Grasso family

One of the groups staying at the White Lotus Sicily is the Di Grasso family. This trio consists of patriarch Bert Di Grasso (F. Murray Abraham), his son Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli), and his son Albie Di Grasso (Adam DiMarco).

Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso | HBO

In “Ciao,” the Di Grasso men claim they’re in Italy to connect with their Italian heritage. However, each of the men seems to be at the White Lotus Sicily in search of connection:

Bert flirts with any female in his eyesight.

Dominic employs a local sex worker.

Albie flirts with Tanya’s assistant, Portia, poolside.

College friends Ethan and Cameron book a couple’s getaway at the White Lotus

Another group traveling together includes college friends Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe), Cameron Sullivan (Theo James), and their wives. Ethan brought his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza), who is less than thrilled to be hanging out with Cameron with his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy). Ethan and Cameron are both well off, but Cameron is suspicious of Harper’s intentions — is she with Ethan just for the money?

Italy locals Mia and Lucia troll the grounds of the White Lotus Sicily

Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) are two Sicilian locals looking to gain something by mingling with the White Lotus’ guests. Mia, a singer, is in search of her big break. Lucia, on the other hand, frequents the luxury hotel in search of wealthy clientele willing to pay for sex, like Dominic.

Quentin and his nephew Jack are also characters introduced in ‘The White Lotus Sicily’

There are two other new characters fans should be looking for in season 2 of The White Lotus. Quentin (Tom Hollander) is English ex-pat vacationing at the White Lotus Sicily with his friends and his nephew Jack (Leo Woodall).

Watch new episodes of The White Lotus Sicily every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

