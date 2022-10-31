ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 Episodes List, Release Dates, and Synopsis

By Rachel Hunt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Mike White’s critically acclaimed hit, The White Lotus , returns to HBO for a second season, The White Lotus: Sicily , and it’s shaping up to be as jaw-dropping as the first. A new ensemble cast heads to the exotic San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, for filming . However, two cast members reprise their roles — Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid (now Hunt) and Jon Gries as Greg Hunt. Take a look at The White Lotus: Sicily Season 2 episodes list, release dates, and the available synopsis for each.

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 1, ‘Ciao’ hits HBO on Oct. 30

The first episode of The White Lotus: Sicily airs on HBO on Oct. 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Mike White wrote and directed the first installment, which shows the arrival of the new guests in Taormina.

“On a couples’ trip in Sicily, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) , Ethan (Will Sharpe), Daphne (Meghann Fahy), and Cameron (Theo James) spend an awkward first day sizing each other up,” begins the synopsis from HBO. “As Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) arrives with her new assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), Dominic (Michael Imperioli) fields questions from his father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) about his wife’s absence, while his son Albie (Adam DiMarco) plays neutral. Meanwhile, hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) tries to keep locals Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco) out of her establishment.”

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 2, ‘Italian Dream’ airs on Nov. 6

The next episode of The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 2, “Italian Dream,” airs one week later, on Nov. 6, 2022, at the same time — 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. In this installment, viewers finally see how that clip of Tanya and Greg on a Vespa transpired. We also get to know the vacationers a little bit more.

RELATED: Who Dies in ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2? There’s a Body Bag in the Trailer

“Though Harper (Aubrey Plaza) bristles at Ethan’s (Will Sharpe) suggestion that she’s overly critical, her suspicions are raised when Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) claim they never fight. Meanwhile, Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) take full advantage of their newly acquired hotel guest status, Albie (Adam DiMarco) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) (sort of) connect over dinner, and Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) enlists Greg (Jon Gries) to help her live out her perfect day in Sicily… on a Vespa.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dslAc_0isXfwDN00
‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya and Jon Gries as Greg | HBO

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Episode 3, “Bull Elephants,” hits HBO on Nov. 13

Episode 3 of The White Lotus: Sicily hits the streamer on Nov. 13, again in that coveted Sunday night spot. In this episode, viewers see the true Cameron when his wife leaves the boys alone to play.

“After promising to have a more positive attitude, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) gets looped into a side excursion with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) – leaving Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Cameron (Theo James) behind for some bro time. On her own for two days, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) seeks advice from a local tarot reader and summons Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) back from sightseeing with the Di Grassos. Later, Albie (Adam DiMarco) questions whether his father truly respects women.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eghby_0isXfwDN00
‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2: Michael Imperioli, Adam DiMarco, and F. Murray Abraham | Fabio Lovino/HBO

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Extended Trailer Dropped with Death, Drugs, Adultery, and More — Explained

‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ episodes list

The remaining episodes of The White Lotus: Sicily air every Sunday until the finale on Dec. 11, 2022. Below is the full schedule of the remaining episodes of season 2:

  • The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 4, “In the Sandbox” — Nov. 20, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 5, “That’s Amore” — Nov. 20, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 6, “Abductions” — Nov. 20, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT
  • The White Lotus: Sicily Episode 7, “Byg” — Nov. 20, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

HBO did not provide a synopsis of the last four episodes, but this article will be updated when available.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series

Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Collider

'Accused': First Look at New Series Reveals Star-Studded Cast

Fox has revealed the first look at its new Howard Gordon-produced crime drama, Accused, set to be released in January next year. Based on the BAFTA-winning crime anthology by the BBC, the teaser trailer of the new fifteen-episode series features an all-star cast and promises plenty of drama. The trailer,...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Hallmark Channel’s November 2022 Schedule Is All Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel’s holiday programming bonanza continues in November 2022. Sixteen all-new Christmas movies premiere the month, including new films with Lacey Chabert, Hunter King, and Tyler Hynes. Plus, starting this month, fans can now stream Hallmark Channel live on Peacock. Here’s everything new on the Hallmark Channel schedule in November 2022.  New Hallmark movies with Luke …
Deadline

‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo

We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
HAWAII STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

215K+
Followers
119K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy