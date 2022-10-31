ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Royal Expert Says Kate Middleton Was ‘Overcome With Emotion’ After This Happened

By Sheiresa Ngo
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Kate Middleton had a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. A royal family expert says Kate was reportedly fighting back tears after she recently encountered a reminder of the late monarch. Here’s what the expert says caused the Princess of Wales to become emotional.

Kate Middleton’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7byy_0isXfrnk00
Kate Middleton | Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Kate and Queen Elizabeth II had a special bond. Kate first met the queen in 2008 at the wedding of Peter Phillips, Prince William ’s cousin. She told ITV during a 2010 interview that the queen was very friendly.

“Well, I first met her at Peter and Autumn’s wedding and again it was amongst a lot of other guests, and she was very friendly,” Kate tells ITV (via The Telegraph ).

Prince William agreed that the late monarch welcomed Kate with open arms. “She was very welcoming,” says William. “She knew it was a big day and everything was going on with Peter and Autumn. She had wanted to meet Kate for a while, so it was very nice for her to come over and say hello. We had a little chat and got on very well.”

According to royal expert Neil Sean, Kate saw Queen Elizabeth as a trusted friend. “She said that Her Majesty the Queen not only was just a wonderful lady but also a very good friend, a confidant,” says Sean in his video commentary. “[She was] someone she could really rely on and chat to at any given moment when she was having serious moments of doubt, as I’m sure she would be in such a big role.”

Kate Middleton was reportedly ‘overcome with emotion’ after this

RELATED : Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘Have a Very Grown-Up Rapport’ With Queen Camilla, Says Insider

Sean says a source told him Kate is coping with the loss of Queen Elizabeth by keeping busy. “She told a good source that the way forward was to just keep your head down and keep moving forward,” says Sean. “But she’s admitted to a good pal that there are moments that catch her off guard.”

According to Sean, a source told him that Kate became emotional after walking into a room and smelling Queen Elizabeth’s perfume. “She told a source that it’s this one thing that could trigger literally tears and indeed happy memories, but bittersweet memories, was the smell of the former monarch’s [perfume].”

Sean says the monarch reportedly loved the brand Floris. She wore a fragrance by the name of White Rose. Sean says it had a fresh, fruity scent. “According to that source, Katherine recently walked into a room and instantly smelled it, and sadly was overcome with emotion,” says Sean.

The royal family continues to grieve the loss of Queen Elizabeth II

Sean says sometimes a scent can have a stronger impact than a picture. Fragrances can evoke vivid memories of a loved one we’ve lost. Although they differ from us in many ways, Sean says the British royal family grieves just like the rest of us .

“It’s no different for the British monarchy,” says Sean. He says just because they are carrying on with their duties doesn’t mean they aren’t affected when someone close to them dies. “It’s reassuring, I often think, when people on that level just confide and say, ‘Yeah, we’re all the same,’” adds Sean. “It doesn’t matter who you are.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .

Comments / 2

Related
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix

The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Joked That He & Meghan Markle ‘Basically Have 5 Children’ Between Archie, Lilibet, & Their Dogs

Prince Harry‘s positive spirit seems to have returned following the death and mourning period of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In an adorable video chat with this year’s winners of the WellChild Awards — awards that celebrate the resilience of kids who live with illness on a daily basis — Harry sweetly spoke to a child whose service dog, Hope, hopped into the video frame, which prompted the royal dog lover to cheekily recount his family dynamic thanks to his own pups.
SheKnows

Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
Page Six

Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report

Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Allegedly Sent Prince William a "Blunt Two-Word Response" to Decline Meeting

A new (and pretty dramatic-seeming) royal book called Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is here to shed some light on the extremely tense relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, and it's taking us allllll the way back to 2019. This was the year that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan went on royal tour, when Meghan revealed she was having a difficult time to ITV reporter Tom Bradby, who asked how she was.
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince William inherits this ‘unusual’ property as the Prince of Wales

King Charles’ eldest son, who is now the Prince of Wales and the 25th Duke of Cornwall, became the heir apparent when he ascended to the throne. Along with his title, Prince William also automatically inherited the Duchy of Cornwall. Dartmoor Prison. The Duchy of Cornwall was valued at...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

215K+
Followers
119K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy