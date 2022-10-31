ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korea Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ in Third Place Behind Local Crime Film ‘Confession’

By Patrick Frater
 3 days ago

Korean-made crime thriller “Confession” took top place at the South Korean box office over the weekend, relegating “ Black Adam ” to third place.

“Confession” earned $1.25 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). Over its five opening days, the film earned $1.75 million.

Second place belonged to another new release title, revenge action film “Remember” which earned $1.02 million for a 21% market share over the weekend. Over its opening five days, it earned $1.62 million.

DC’s superhero movie “Black Adam” slipped from first to third in a continuation of its weak opening. In its second weekend, it picked up $872,000 and an 19% market share. After 12 days in Korean cinemas, “Black Adam” has amassed $4.72 million.

The film is a remake of a Canadian-German co-production in which an Alzheimer’s patient who seeks the revenge that he has planned for 60 years against a pro-Japanese group that killed all his family.

The arrival of two top-placed local titles did little to rejuvenate the overall box office. The weekend box office total was a lowly $4.61 million, the third consecutive weekend with a sub-$4 million score.
Japanese animation “Crayon Shin-chan: School Mystery! The Splendid Tenkasu Academy” held on to fourth spot with $321,000. The film has earned $4.91 million in six weekends since releasing on Sept. 28, 2022.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” with $297,000 took fifth place. After three weekends on release, it has accumulated $1.34 million.

“Life is Beautiful,” a romance and illness drama, took sixth place with $243,000 for a cumulative of $7.01 million after six weekends.

“Confidential Assignment 2: International” managed $119,000 for a cumulative of $49.6 million since Sept. 8.

Animation film, “AINBO: Spirit of the Amazon” was the only other new release title to make the top then chart. It earned $105,000 over its first five opening days.

Variety

