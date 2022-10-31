Read full article on original website
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
lhindependent.com
Lady Panthers prevail in playoff opener over Tivy
Going into this season's Class 5A state playoffs, the Lady Panthers were determined to avoid their postseason fate of the past four years when they exited with opening-round losses. Following a 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-22) victory over Tivy at LBJ High School in Johnson City on Tuesday night, the Purple-and-Gold...
KXAN
Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled
(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
3 Auburn commits Texas football should flip after Bryan Harsin firing
Another big domino fell around the college football coaching landscape this week, which is something that can always impact Texas football on the recruiting trail when another blue blood program is involved. On Oct. 31, the Auburn Tigers parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin after he spent less than...
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
WATCH: Possible bobcat spotted in Texas subdivision
Security footage captured a possible bobcat roaming in the backyard of a Round Rock subdivision this weekend.
2 Texas Residents Win Big In Historic $1 Billion Powerball Drawing
Did anyone win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday?
LIST: Veterans Day 2022 events in Central Texas
Here's a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.
Amazing Magnets opens new Round Rock headquarters
Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way, Round Rock, on Oct. 6. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way,...
thetexastasty.com
13 Best Italian Restaurants in Austin, Texas
If you’ve ever wanted to try some delicious, authentic Italian food, but never had the chance to take the trip yourself, this is the list for you. We’ve gathered the tastiest Italian restaurants located all around Austin, Texas for you to try. There are 13 listed here, hopefully...
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn't happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires.
The 'ghost' that haunted the UT Austin campus in the early 1900s
AUSTIN, Texas — Long before the University of Texas at Austin’s current Main Building and iconic tower were built, the focal point of the campus was a large Victorian Gothic structure known as Old Main. During the day, it housed classrooms, a library and a large auditorium that...
fox7austin.com
Powerball Jackpot reaches $1.2 billion, second-largest prize in history
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot topped $1 billion, the second-highest in the game’s history. "$10, hopefully that’s the one," said Scott Palmer of Cedar Park. "I just feel lucky," said Matt Gonzalez of Cedar Park. $1.2 billion was up for grabs in Wednesday night’s...
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed after crossing I-35, being hit by pick-up in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Round Rock. Police said on Oct. 26., around 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a pick-up truck and a pedestrian in the 5100 block of N IH 35 NB. A preliminary investigation...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Tech vs. TCU: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the TCU Horned Frogs. Saturday, November 5, 2022; 11:00 a.m. CT; Amon G. Carter Stadium; Fort Worth, Texas. TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft) Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network (Brian...
Pedestrian killed in crash in southern Williamson County
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in southern Williamson County Wednesday morning, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
Friday severe storm threat: Timing, biggest concerns
We are in the risk area for damaging, severe thunderstorms late Friday as a broad upper level low pressure system moves into the state.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.5 Million Lake Austin Estate boasts An Architectural Feat with Custom Finishes and A Private Boat Dock
14624 Flat Top Ranch Road Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, Austin, Texas is a waterfront estate was updated throughout in 2020 boasting custom finishes, a double-height living room, an idyllic outdoor area, Control 4 System for music, lighting, and heat. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, please contact Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-480-0844) at Moreland Properties for full support and perfect service.
hellogeorgetown.com
Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX – 2022
The Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX guide is brought to you by the Georgetown, Texas Rotary Club and the Georgetown, TX Field of Honor. Learn more by visiting https://www.georgetownrotary.org or https://georgetowntxfieldofhonor.org. Veterans Day is here! Here at Hello Georgetown, we offer our deep and sincere gratitude for all of those...
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
