Austin, TX

lhindependent.com

Lady Panthers prevail in playoff opener over Tivy

Going into this season's Class 5A state playoffs, the Lady Panthers were determined to avoid their postseason fate of the past four years when they exited with opening-round losses. Following a 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-22) victory over Tivy at LBJ High School in Johnson City on Tuesday night, the Purple-and-Gold...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Amazing Magnets opens new Round Rock headquarters

Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way, Round Rock, on Oct. 6. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
thetexastasty.com

13 Best Italian Restaurants in Austin, Texas

If you’ve ever wanted to try some delicious, authentic Italian food, but never had the chance to take the trip yourself, this is the list for you. We’ve gathered the tastiest Italian restaurants located all around Austin, Texas for you to try. There are 13 listed here, hopefully...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Powerball Jackpot reaches $1.2 billion, second-largest prize in history

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot topped $1 billion, the second-highest in the game’s history. "$10, hopefully that’s the one," said Scott Palmer of Cedar Park. "I just feel lucky," said Matt Gonzalez of Cedar Park. $1.2 billion was up for grabs in Wednesday night’s...
CEDAR PARK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Tech vs. TCU: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the TCU Horned Frogs. Saturday, November 5, 2022; 11:00 a.m. CT; Amon G. Carter Stadium; Fort Worth, Texas. TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft) Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network (Brian...
FORT WORTH, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $7.5 Million Lake Austin Estate boasts An Architectural Feat with Custom Finishes and A Private Boat Dock

14624 Flat Top Ranch Road Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, Austin, Texas is a waterfront estate was updated throughout in 2020 boasting custom finishes, a double-height living room, an idyllic outdoor area, Control 4 System for music, lighting, and heat. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, please contact Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-480-0844) at Moreland Properties for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX – 2022

The Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX guide is brought to you by the Georgetown, Texas Rotary Club and the Georgetown, TX Field of Honor. Learn more by visiting https://www.georgetownrotary.org or https://georgetowntxfieldofhonor.org. Veterans Day is here! Here at Hello Georgetown, we offer our deep and sincere gratitude for all of those...
GEORGETOWN, TX
B93

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places

Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
AUSTIN, TX

