Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Yardbarker
Joshing: Bills QB Josh Allen Laughs In Face of Packers 'Big Hit'
It has happened before and it will happen again and it happened on "Sunday Night Football,'' with an opposing defense seeming to feel that a big hit against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen might shake him up. That - again - is not how this guy works. In the Bills'...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Chippy Against Bills
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't happy how the team lost its poise against the Buffalo Bills.
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
The Green Bay Packers Still Had Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
The Green Bay Packers Still Saw Success Against the Buffalo Bills – Up & Adams
FOX Sports
Bills, Josh Allen dominated the Packers. He's still his own harshest critic
One of these things is not true. Can you guess which one it is?. Josh Allen is the subject of serious trade interest from the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen is stirring things up in the mayoral race at a small town in Maine. Josh Allen prepared for sinking Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday by dressing up as the title character from The Great Gatsby, mustache and all.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Packers also searched (and failed) to find TE help at trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers were in the market for more than just wide receiver help at the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers also “explored” their options in terms of trading for a tight end. It’s fairly clear the Packers...
Green Bay Nation: Packers drop fourth straight, stay put at the trade deadline
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers 27-17 point loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 was their fourth straight, and the Green and Gold drop to 3-5 on the season. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the injuries contributed to the loss […]
Comments / 0