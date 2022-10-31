ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

State to begin sending out billions in tax refunds this week

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Taxpayers will receive their refunds over a six-week period beginning Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwrVI_0isXfJEO00
Eligible taxpayers will receive their refunds on a rolling basis, according to Governor Charlie Baker’s office. Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Many Massachusetts residents will soon have some extra cash in their bank accounts. The state is set to begin sending nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenue back to taxpayers this week, officials said.

The rebates will be sent through direct deposit payments and physical checks starting on Tuesday, The Boston Globe reported. Those taxpayers eligible for a payment will receive them on a rolling, random basis. The entire process is expected to take six weeks, with the final payments being doled out by Dec. 15.

To be eligible, residents must have filed and paid income taxes in 2021. Individuals who have not yet filed their 2021 tax return, but file by September 15, 2023, could still receive a refund, officials said Friday.

The refunds are being sent out because the state received $2.941 billion in surplus tax revenue for Fiscal Year 2022, the Baker administration announced in September. The collection of these extra dollars triggered a 1986 tax-cap law known as Chapter 62F. That law, enacted via a ballot question by voters at the time, requires the Department of Revenue to issue credits to taxpayers if the state’s total tax revenues in a given fiscal year exceed an annual cap. This cap is tied to wage and salary growth in the state.

Baker and other officials have said for months that the refunds were expected to be sent out beginning in November, but did not commit to a hard timetable until recently. Approximately 3.6 million taxpayers are expected to receive payments.

These refunds could also be larger than previously expected. Officials predicted in September that the refunds would total about 13% of a taxpayer’s personal state income tax liability from tax year 2021. But on Friday a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance said that people would receive about 14% of their 2021 Massachusetts income tax liability, according to the Globe. In July, officials predicted the payments would only be 7% of this figure.

The state created an online refund estimator allowing residents to calculate how much they are set to receive.

The refund payments sent through direct deposit will be labeled “MASTTAXRFD” in bank accounts, according to the Globe. Refunds sent via physical check will have several sentences on them explaining Chapter 62F and why payments are being sent now.

Progressive lawmakers filed a bill earlier this month that would cap the refunds at $6,500 per taxpayer, arguing that Chapter 62F disproportionately benefits wealthier residents. But there does not appear to be significant momentum behind changing Chapter 62F, the Globe reported.

Comments / 15

axel foley
3d ago

just remember same democrats asking you to vote for them on November 8th they faught to keep us from receiving this payment that is rightfully ours

Reply(1)
17
richard willams
2d ago

republican party only wants the rich to have money they don't care about poor people they will cut taxes for the rich and they will not fix inflation ok vote 💙 save america from

Reply(3)
3
Related
J.R. Heimbigner

New program will send out payments up to $1,200

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts to start sending out tax refund checks this week

BOSTON - The state plans to send the first of its refund checks to taxpayers starting Tuesday.Massachusetts is returning $2.941 billion in excessive revenue to taxpayers, thanks to an obscure law from 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get a check in the mail or direct deposit (labeled MASTTAXRFD) for roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, the Department of Revenue told WBZ-TV in a statement.The refunds will be issued "on a rolling basis" over the next six weeks, through December 15. If you are eligible for a refund, you don't need to do anything to get it. The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.A call center at 877-677-9727 is available to answer questions about refunds, but they will not be able to give you exact refund amounts.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Tax Refund Checks Going Out Tuesday. How Much Will You Get?

The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue will head back to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday when the calendar officially changes to November. A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance said Friday that the money will head out the door under...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Rhode Island Parents To Get $250 Per Dependent

Rhode Island has a program specific to parents and guardians. It will distribute $250 per dependent for a max of three. The highest amount someone can get is $750. (source) This fund has a specific website. Eligible people can use this site to visit the portal. To get an update on your rebate status, people will need to provide these details. (source)
westernmassnews.com

Massachusetts taxpayers to receive revenue refunds starting Tuesday

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Tax refunds will start going out to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday. It’s all part of a rarely used state law that has been triggered by the excess tax revenue the state collected in 2021. “I’m trying to understand the process of the whole thing,” said Jose...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Billions in Massachusetts tax refunds will start to flow this week

BOSTON — The first checks and direct deposits from a nearly $3 billion pot of excess tax revenue will head back to taxpayers starting on Tuesday when the calendar flips to November, the Baker administration announced Friday. A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance said money...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

National Grid offers heating assistance programs as energy bills rise

WORCESTER, Mass. - With energy bills expected to rise soon, National Grid is urging customers to take advantage of assistance programs to help them get through the winter. National Grid launched a new customer savings initiative last month to help people manage bills and ease the burden on low-income families. The company's budget plan allows customers to spread payments evenly throughout the year and avoid the winter spike in heating costs. There's also a home energy assistance program, which makes use of federally funded grants to cut costs for those who qualify.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

As heating costs skyrocket, Mass Save struggles with payment delays

BOSTON — On Tuesday, natural gas rates could spike double digits in Massachusetts just in time for the winter heating season. Eversource Energy asked the state for up to a 38% hike, while National Grid requested 22%. That, combined with skyrocketing heating oil costs, could have more people looking to make their homes more energy efficient.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery claimed

A record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery was claimed recently at lottery headquarters. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield has claimed the record $16.35 million jackpot prize that was at stake in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Megabucks Doubler drawing that took place Saturday, September 10, 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy