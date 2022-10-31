ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police seek information after a man was shot in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Police are looking for two people in connection with a shooting in Oroville that sent a man to the hospital. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on High Street. Police said they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

More than 50 arrested in Chico over Halloween weekend

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say they arrested more than 50 people over the long Halloween weekend. From Friday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 1 a.m., officers made six felony arrests, 24 misdemeanor arrests, 10 DUI arrests and 13 arrests for minors in possession of alcohol and open containers.
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento businesses fed up with crime, homelessness

SACRAMENTO – Frank Sherfey is the proud owner of Stockridge Laundry, but his patience is running out."Most people are here to do just their darn laundry in a clean safe place," he said. That is except for what Sherfey calls the one percent.Owners near Stockridge Plaza in south Sacramento say people have busted their windows while witnessing drug use in the parking lot.The owners of El Amigazo Western Wear, a business in the same plaza, told CBS13 it has been a victim of shoplifting. The cost of doing business here comes with damage, theft and safety concerns.Business owners say they...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento police launch internal review after deadly crash involving cruiser

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An internal review is now underway after a deadly crash involving a Sacramento police officer Halloween night. According to Sacramento Police, an additional administrative review will be conducted on top of the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit investigation of the crash because the officer was on-duty at the time of the accident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Motorcyclist dies in collision with Sacramento Police vehicle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after their vehicle and a police vehicle collided Monday night, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said the officer driving the police vehicle was responding to “a call for service of a felony in progress” and did not have their emergency lights or siren activated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Marysville Police makes multiple arrests, including for warrants and DUI, over Halloween weekend

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Over the course of the Halloween weekend, Marysville Police Officers made several arrests for various different charges. In total, the Marysville Police Department arrested 24 people. Along with several other arrests, three of the arrests were for drivers under the influence, six arrests were drug-related and another three were sex offender […]
MARYSVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Capital Southeast Connector Expressway Phase 1 Completed

Elk Grove-El Dorado County Expressway Connector Phase 1 Completed. Commuters are one step closer to getting from Elk Grove to El Dorado County quicker and safer. The first phase of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway has been completed. Phase 1 includes the construction of four lanes from Highway 99 and...
ELK GROVE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Food distribution event scheduled in Oroville for Wednesday

OROVILLE, Calif. – The Community Action Agency (CAA) will distribute food to the public at a County Food Action Agency Expansion Program Distribution event on Wednesday. It will be held at the Oro-Naz Church at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville. The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies of food run out, the CAA said in a news release.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Burn permit suspension to be lifted Thursday in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Butte County will be lifted Thursday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit Chief Garrett Sjolund will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Thursday. People who have current and valid agriculture and residential burn permit...
CBS Sacramento

Colusa church vandalized, Catholic community possibly targeted with hate crime

COLUSA — A Catholic church was vandalized this week in Colusa County. Police are calling the act a hate crime.   The tight-knit Catholic community in Colusa says seeing their place of worship completely desecrated has left them shaken up after 67-year-old James Stoltenberg allegedly vandalized the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Stoltenberg is suspected to have broken into the church on Oct. 25 and caused $10,000 worth of damage. He was arrested two days later as church security video captured the incident.Images from the incident show the baptismal font desecrated, the tabernacle thrown, Eucharist strewn across the floor,...
COLUSA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Well-known pastor arrested after air-rifle shooting in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested Vincent Haynie, with the Vince Haynie Ministries, in connection with a shooting Thursday night in Chico. Officers arrested Haynie in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street nearly 15 minutes after responding to the shooting. Authorities responded to the Taj Indian Cuisine and The...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Overnight fire burns near mobile homes north of Chico Airport

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters put out a vegetation fire overnight in Chico that burned behind a group of mobile homes. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Oasis Drive, off Hicks Lane. It burned about 2.5 acres north of the Chico Airport. A Butte County deputy said when they...
CHICO, CA

