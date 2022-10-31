Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
9th annual Trotting of the Turkeys event to be held in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A parade of frozen turkeys will make its way down Church Street in Burlington this weekend as part of an annual holiday fundraiser. The 9th annual Trotting of the Turkeys is scheduled to take place on Saturday, with the goal of helping food insecure Vermonters to celebrate the holiday season with a special meal.
WCAX
Community meeting to keep trucks out of the Notch
Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace.
mynbc5.com
"The Haunted Armory" hoping to frighten and connect with community
WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Vermont Army National Guard used their space inside the Winooski Army to transform into a haunted house on Monday. It was the second year for "The Haunted Armory," a free event for families in the area to celebrate Halloween. Volunteers from the 186th Brigade Support Battalion put on the event each year and are supported by Nightmare Vermont's prop donations.
mynbc5.com
Essex Junction home takes Halloween to new extremes for a good cause
In Essex Junction, there are plenty of spooky and eerie vibes this Halloween. For the last five years, the O’Connor Household, on Cushing Drive, has taken their love for Halloween to the next level. Nate O’Connor said he and his partner Stuart “love Halloween." They used to live in...
WCAX
13th Annual Halloween Bike Parade rolls through Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 13th annual Burlington Halloween Bike Parade rolled through the city Sunday. The event started at City Hall Park. Participants were dressed to impress and rode their bikes around the Queen City, finishing at Roosevelt Park for a celebration. Organizers of the annual ride said they...
Curly Girl Pops Owner Launches Taíno Kitchen
Arealles Ortiz's rainbow umbrella and matching popsicles are a staple of summer farmers markets around Vermont. Now, the Curly Girl Pops owner is launching a pop-up and catering business to bring additional bright flavors to the state. With Taíno Kitchen, based at her Montpelier home, Ortiz will cook her family's...
mynbc5.com
Feeding Chittenden launches campaign to feed 10,000 families during holidays
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, Vt. — A local charity is looking for the community’s help to make sure that no Vermont family goes hungry this holiday season. Emergency food provider Feeding Chittenden is asking for donations for its annual “Holidays without Hunger” campaign, with the goal of providing 10,000 local families with holiday meals.
newportdispatch.com
Trick-or-treater injured after being hit by car in Barre
BARRE — An 11-year-old was injured in Barre on Halloween. Police say the child sustained minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle. According to the report, the juvenile had been trick-or-treating in the downtown area with his family and was crossing Seminary Street at the intersection of North Main Street prior to the incident.
mynbc5.com
Veteran focused job fairs coming to local VFW's, American Legions and Josh's House throughout November
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor is hosting a series of Veteran-Focused job fairs throughout the month of November in honor of Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11. The slew of “Veteran and Community Job Fairs” is open to all members of the public; however, they will be meeting veterans and members of service where they’re at by stationing at local VFW, American Legions and Josh’s House in Colchester.
montpelierbridge.org
First Local Retail Pot Shops Open
Three licensed recreational cannabis retailers are on track to open by Nov. 1 and a fourth one plans to open on Nov. 6 in Washington County. During a laid-back grand opening, retail recreational pot store Gram Central opened its doors to customers Oct. 21. Located at 120 River Street, the store claims to be “Montpelier’s first cannabis dispensary.” That does not include Vermont Patients Alliance, which has been operating in Montpelier as a medical marijuana dispensary since around 2014. Vermont Patients Alliance has a sign on its door indicating the store, too, will be selling cannabis to adult recreational customers on an as-yet unknown date in the future.
mynbc5.com
Burlington school district hopes to reach as many voters before Election Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. — In a final push before Election Day, the Burlington School District hopes to connect with voters answering questions about the upcoming bond vote over a cup of coffee. Through an event, they call "Coffee with Tom". "What I like about these events is it gets you...
mynbc5.com
Magic Mann cannabis dispensary holds grand opening in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — Another adult-use cannabis business is now open in Vermont after receiving approval from the Cannabis Control Board. Magic Mann, a cannabis dispensary located on 21 Essex Way in Essex Junction, is holding a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, making it one of only a handful of businesses licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in Vermont.
October nights in Vermont are warming fast
Since the 1970s, October evenings have warmed over 4.5 degrees for trick-or-treaters. It's likely why we haven't had a snowy Halloween in quite some time.
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis sales going strong in Vermont
ESSEX, Vt. — A dozen retail stores have opened their doors throughout the state and many more expected are to follow. Both customers and business owners said they couldn't be more thrilled to be operating. Magic Mann in Essex Junction was the most recent retailer to open their doors...
WCAX
Body found in Colchester fire identified
The victim of a weekend assault in Burlington remains in critical condition and his girlfriend is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to share cell phone video. Residents in two Vermont school districts are voting on whether to merge together into one school district. Updated: 19 hours ago. Natalie Carr...
mynbc5.com
'You'll see a building come up': CityPlace Burlington developers confident in construction beginning
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The giant hole in the middle of Burlington, where the CityPlace project is set to exist, will finally start to see some construction work in less than two weeks, according to project developers. This comes after Tuesday’s approval from the City Council of an amended and...
mynbc5.com
WCAX
Plattsburgh area youth soccer finds Crete Center alternative
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer programs in New York’s North Country have found a new home to play this winter. Adirondack Coast Sports says the Plattsburgh YMCA will be the temporary venue for indoor field sports. This comes as city officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center, which was shut down following an electrical fire in May and has other longstanding issues.
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
Burlington mayor notes progress in affordable housing
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says progress is being made to re-house the homeless community. Tuesday, he visited the Elmwood Ave. emergency shelter site with representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Officials spoke about creating more affordable housing for Burlington, under the HUD's "House America Initiative."
