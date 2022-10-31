Read full article on original website
Brown, Shukaitis candidates for Pa. Senate 40th District
Here’s a look at the candidates for the Pennsylvania Senate. Democrat Jennifer Shukaitis is facing off against Rosemary Brown, currently a state representative. Election website/social media: www.JenniferforPA.com @JenniferforPA. Background: I am the granddaughter of environmental champion and former Monroe County Commissioner, Nancy Shukaitis. I am a health care worker...
Opinion: Nov. 8 can’t come fast enough
Most of us are thoroughly disgusted with TV ad upon TV ad as candidates tell us what monsters their opponents are in the coming Nov. 8 General Election. To hear these candidates tell it, their opponents are the scum of the Earth, unfit to inhabit our country, in fact, if they are elected the country is going down the tubes.
Powerball� ticket worth $150K sold in Bethlehem
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northampton County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball® 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was three.
