Fans were delighted to see Henry Cavill in the box office hit film starring Dwayne Johnson as the title character Black Adam. The encounter of the most powerful being in the DC universe with an antihero was a mesmerizing moment for the audience. Surprisingly, this cameo has given way to the most-awaited comeback of this actor. As we all know that the Enola Holmes 2 star has reclaimed his role as Superman.

2 DAYS AGO