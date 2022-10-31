ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Brighter skies mean warmer temperatures for Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will continue to climb above average for this time of year. Our next shot of rain comes this weekend. Sunshine is on tap for the rest of the work week, which is part of the reason why we’re going to stay unseasonably warm through the start of November. Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the upper 70s through the second half of the work week and into the weekend. Scattered showers are possible for Saturday with stray showers remaining for Sunday. Temperatures remain mild to start next week though, expect the mid 70s by then!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Here comes the sun!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The rain has moved out the area bringing us beautiful sunny skies today. With high temperatures near the mid 70s and lows near 45, this evening will be perfect for any outside activities. Tomorrow is shaping up to be the another great day with highs in the upper 70s, you might want to have lunch outside!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Skies brighten as November begins!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much needed rainfall fell across the area Sunday, putting a dent in our rainfall deficit. Warmer and drier conditions continue until the weekend. For any evening Trick-or-Treat plans, a light rain jacket could be handy but not expecting the rain to amount to much. Temperatures will dip down into the lower 50s. Tuesday we start to see that sun peak back through keeping temperatures in the lowers 70s for a high.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Gloomy with a few showers possible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Halloween! It’s a gloomy start to the day, but at least we’re mild with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s for most of our viewing area. Stray showers are possible through much of our morning and afternoon. Skies will be...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLWT 5

There’s a magical reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky

There’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky, where families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. Reindeer live at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green. Visitors can meet Rudolph and friends this season. Inside the reindeer barn, visitors can learn about the creatures that make Santa’s sleigh...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Halloween just a day away it’s time to start planning when and where you’ll go for trick-or-treating. Below are the recommended times for the following cities on October 31:. Bowling Green: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Warren County: 4 p.m. to 7...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Rockfield UMC Christmas Bazaar is this weekend

Rockfield UMC Christmas Bazaar is this weekend
ROCKFIELD, KY
whopam.com

Rain doesn’t hinder big crowds for downtown trick-or-treating

A light rain didn’t stop an enormous crowd of little ones and their families from gathering in downtown Hopkinsville Monday afternoon for trick or treating. There were costumes of all types and trick-or-treaters were able to get candy and other goodies from downtown merchants, businesses, churches and agencies from across the city and several office-holders and seekers. Toby Hudson with Parks and Recreation says it was a big success.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green

One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Southern Kentucky Community & Technical College holds Fall Carnival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southern Kentucky Community & Technical College held its second annual Fall Festival in The Grove on its main campus. The event was sponsored and hosted by the Student Government Association. It raised money to help Curbside Ministries provide basic necessities for residents in need. “We’re...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Lady Toppers fall to North Texas in C-USA Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer was eliminated from the Conference USA Championship on Wednesday afternoon, falling to North Texas, 5-1. Despite the lopsided score, the Lady Toppers were in an even match in every other regard. Both teams got off 13 shots on the day and both sides put...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

3 Degree Guarantee to support Operation Stand Down Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Operation Stand Down Kentucky is a local charity that was picked by South Central Bank for this month’s 3 Degree Guarantee. $25 will go towards this charity every day that a forecast high is within 3 degrees of the actual high. This charity consists of various volunteers that are committed to ensure that the veterans of South Central Kentucky have direct access to necessary services related to medical, financial, and housing needs. They also focus on building accessible and affordable housing for veterans in the state. In addition, they provide aid with Federal Fiduciary funds when needed. This local organization is continuously working to expand across the country.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Nashville Parent

2022 Holiday Lights in Middle Tennessee

Holiday Lights provide a merry tradition for the entire family each year. Here’s the round up you need to fulfill all of your light-filled dreams!. Admission: $36 for adults, $30.60 for student/military and $28.80 for ages 3 – 12 Highlights: Drive or walk through interactive installations, fun performances...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Eastern Kentuckians celebrate the life of Loretta Lynn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, the life of Loretta Lynn was celebrated by family, friends and fans. Many people from the region took a trip to Nashville to take part in the special day. “It was an event that was celebrating her life and the tickets sold out in...
KENTUCKY STATE

