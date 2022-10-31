Read full article on original website
WBKO
Brighter skies mean warmer temperatures for Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will continue to climb above average for this time of year. Our next shot of rain comes this weekend. Sunshine is on tap for the rest of the work week, which is part of the reason why we’re going to stay unseasonably warm through the start of November. Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the upper 70s through the second half of the work week and into the weekend. Scattered showers are possible for Saturday with stray showers remaining for Sunday. Temperatures remain mild to start next week though, expect the mid 70s by then!
WBKO
Here comes the sun!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The rain has moved out the area bringing us beautiful sunny skies today. With high temperatures near the mid 70s and lows near 45, this evening will be perfect for any outside activities. Tomorrow is shaping up to be the another great day with highs in the upper 70s, you might want to have lunch outside!
WBKO
Skies brighten as November begins!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much needed rainfall fell across the area Sunday, putting a dent in our rainfall deficit. Warmer and drier conditions continue until the weekend. For any evening Trick-or-Treat plans, a light rain jacket could be handy but not expecting the rain to amount to much. Temperatures will dip down into the lower 50s. Tuesday we start to see that sun peak back through keeping temperatures in the lowers 70s for a high.
WBKO
Gloomy with a few showers possible
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Halloween! It’s a gloomy start to the day, but at least we’re mild with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s for most of our viewing area. Stray showers are possible through much of our morning and afternoon. Skies will be...
WBKO
Halloween on Pumpkin Alley
Student Government Association sponsors 2nd Annual Fall Carnival on WKU's Campus.
WLWT 5
There’s a magical reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky
There’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky, where families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. Reindeer live at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green. Visitors can meet Rudolph and friends this season. Inside the reindeer barn, visitors can learn about the creatures that make Santa’s sleigh...
WBKO
VIDEO: Polar Express Storytime returns to Bowling Green for the 20th year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Polar Express Storytime at the Historic RailPark will return for its 20th year in Bowling Green beginning Dec. 5. The event will go through Dec. 15 and tickets are available for free to the community. RailPark members will be able to get advanced ticket registration starting Nov. 1 through Nov. 8.
WBKO
Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Halloween just a day away it’s time to start planning when and where you’ll go for trick-or-treating. Below are the recommended times for the following cities on October 31:. Bowling Green: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Warren County: 4 p.m. to 7...
WBKO
Rockfield UMC Christmas Bazaar is this weekend
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stables is this weekend.
whopam.com
Rain doesn’t hinder big crowds for downtown trick-or-treating
A light rain didn’t stop an enormous crowd of little ones and their families from gathering in downtown Hopkinsville Monday afternoon for trick or treating. There were costumes of all types and trick-or-treaters were able to get candy and other goodies from downtown merchants, businesses, churches and agencies from across the city and several office-holders and seekers. Toby Hudson with Parks and Recreation says it was a big success.
WBKO
Smiths Grove’s Pumpkin House prepares for Halloween with 50 pumpkins
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -One home in Smiths Grove has become known as the Pumpkin House. Madelene Chandler and her son, James Chandler, have had a large display of hand carved pumpkins every year for the past six years and each year the collection just keeps on growing. Some scenes...
WBKO
Missing Glasgow Girl has been Located
CASA of South-Central Kentucky raises $25k in Bourbon Raffle. Student Government Association sponsors 2nd Annual Fall Carnival on WKU's Campus.
WBKO
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
WBKO
Southern Kentucky Community & Technical College holds Fall Carnival
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southern Kentucky Community & Technical College held its second annual Fall Festival in The Grove on its main campus. The event was sponsored and hosted by the Student Government Association. It raised money to help Curbside Ministries provide basic necessities for residents in need. “We’re...
WBKO
Lady Toppers fall to North Texas in C-USA Tournament
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer was eliminated from the Conference USA Championship on Wednesday afternoon, falling to North Texas, 5-1. Despite the lopsided score, the Lady Toppers were in an even match in every other regard. Both teams got off 13 shots on the day and both sides put...
WBKO
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been located, according to the Glasgow Police Department. Police said Madison Taylor was last seen on West Leech Street on Monday around 9:30 p.m.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
WBKO
3 Degree Guarantee to support Operation Stand Down Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Operation Stand Down Kentucky is a local charity that was picked by South Central Bank for this month’s 3 Degree Guarantee. $25 will go towards this charity every day that a forecast high is within 3 degrees of the actual high. This charity consists of various volunteers that are committed to ensure that the veterans of South Central Kentucky have direct access to necessary services related to medical, financial, and housing needs. They also focus on building accessible and affordable housing for veterans in the state. In addition, they provide aid with Federal Fiduciary funds when needed. This local organization is continuously working to expand across the country.
Nashville Parent
2022 Holiday Lights in Middle Tennessee
Holiday Lights provide a merry tradition for the entire family each year. Here’s the round up you need to fulfill all of your light-filled dreams!. Admission: $36 for adults, $30.60 for student/military and $28.80 for ages 3 – 12 Highlights: Drive or walk through interactive installations, fun performances...
WBKO
Eastern Kentuckians celebrate the life of Loretta Lynn
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, the life of Loretta Lynn was celebrated by family, friends and fans. Many people from the region took a trip to Nashville to take part in the special day. “It was an event that was celebrating her life and the tickets sold out in...
