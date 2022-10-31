BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will continue to climb above average for this time of year. Our next shot of rain comes this weekend. Sunshine is on tap for the rest of the work week, which is part of the reason why we’re going to stay unseasonably warm through the start of November. Afternoon temperatures will flirt with the upper 70s through the second half of the work week and into the weekend. Scattered showers are possible for Saturday with stray showers remaining for Sunday. Temperatures remain mild to start next week though, expect the mid 70s by then!

