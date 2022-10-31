ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 20

matt lessar
3d ago

She wants this swept under the rug as fast as possible. Of course it was MAGA that did this. Absolutely wasn't his gay lover. uh huh. Sure Nancy.

Reply
8
Lisa Stargel
2d ago

Wonder why it took her so long to visit her husband? I would have dropped everything and come to my husband’s side once I heard it happened.

Reply(3)
5
Barbara Chapman
3d ago

This is news!? Please who else would she visit but 2 days late? Really worried are you Nance?

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Capitol Police security cameras filmed Paul Pelosi break-in but no one was watching, report says

Surveillance cameras installed at house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s residence captured the moment a man carrying a hammer broke into the house and shattered a glass panel, but Capitol Police were not actively monitoring the footage at the time, said a report.US Capitol Police officers, tasked with routinely going through the live feeds in a command centre with 1,800 cameras around the Capitol complex, were going through their routines on the day of the attack at Ms Pelosi’s home, when an officer noticed some activity.The officer focused on the screen which showed a dark street nearly 3,000 miles away at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
Business Insider

Listen to Nancy Pelosi complain about how it would take time to 'clean up the poo poo' Trump supporters made 'literally and figuratively' after storming the Capitol

Previously unseen footage shows Nancy Pelosi lamenting having to "clean up the poo poo" insurrectionsts left on January 6, 2021. Pelosi was in a hurry to return to the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results. "There's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she told then-Vice...
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden Looks Lost & Confused As He Awkwardly Tries To Find The Exit After Wrapping Up Speech

Another day, another awkward President Joe Biden moment! On Thursday, October 20, the politician spoke at a rally in Pittsburgh, Penn., while campaigning for Democrat John Fetterman, and when he walked off the stage, he turned to his right and then stopped, raising his hands while talking to his team. He then turned to his right and headed for the other way, making a 180-degree turn to his left to find where the exit was. He then pointed at the exit before leaving the stage. Biden, who turns 80 next month, also seemed frazzled while talking to reporters. When he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties

David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
BERKELEY, CA
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Fox News

Fox News

851K+
Followers
5K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy