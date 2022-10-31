Read full article on original website
matt lessar
3d ago
She wants this swept under the rug as fast as possible. Of course it was MAGA that did this. Absolutely wasn't his gay lover. uh huh. Sure Nancy.
Lisa Stargel
2d ago
Wonder why it took her so long to visit her husband? I would have dropped everything and come to my husband’s side once I heard it happened.
Barbara Chapman
3d ago
This is news!? Please who else would she visit but 2 days late? Really worried are you Nance?
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
Lauren Boebert sparks feud with AOC after town hall heckling: 'Ripped to shreds by your own constituents'
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert took to Twitter to criticize Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after the New Yorker was heckled at her own town hall this week.
Paul Pelosi Jr. updates on father's condition outside San Francisco hospital after hammer attack
Paul Pelosi Jr., son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul, said "so far so good" when asked about the status of his father who was attacked with a hammer Friday.
Capitol Police security cameras filmed Paul Pelosi break-in but no one was watching, report says
Surveillance cameras installed at house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s residence captured the moment a man carrying a hammer broke into the house and shattered a glass panel, but Capitol Police were not actively monitoring the footage at the time, said a report.US Capitol Police officers, tasked with routinely going through the live feeds in a command centre with 1,800 cameras around the Capitol complex, were going through their routines on the day of the attack at Ms Pelosi’s home, when an officer noticed some activity.The officer focused on the screen which showed a dark street nearly 3,000 miles away at...
Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
Paul Pelosi secretly called 911 while in front of the intruder and spoke in 'code' to dispatcher to convey what was happening: 'Why are you here? What are you going to do to me?'
After Paul Pelosi called 911, a dispatcher overheard him talking to the intruder and knew something was wrong, alerting police.
Listen to Nancy Pelosi complain about how it would take time to 'clean up the poo poo' Trump supporters made 'literally and figuratively' after storming the Capitol
Previously unseen footage shows Nancy Pelosi lamenting having to "clean up the poo poo" insurrectionsts left on January 6, 2021. Pelosi was in a hurry to return to the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results. "There's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she told then-Vice...
Tucker Carlson stays silent on flap over son Buckley
Fox News host Tucker Carlson refrained from commenting during his top-rated show Monday evening about a reported fuss over his son Buckley getting a job on Capitol Hill.
President Joe Biden Looks Lost & Confused As He Awkwardly Tries To Find The Exit After Wrapping Up Speech
Another day, another awkward President Joe Biden moment! On Thursday, October 20, the politician spoke at a rally in Pittsburgh, Penn., while campaigning for Democrat John Fetterman, and when he walked off the stage, he turned to his right and then stopped, raising his hands while talking to his team. He then turned to his right and headed for the other way, making a 180-degree turn to his left to find where the exit was. He then pointed at the exit before leaving the stage. Biden, who turns 80 next month, also seemed frazzled while talking to reporters. When he...
Pelosi attack: woman claiming to be suspect David DePape's stepdaughter says he was abusive
A woman claiming to be the stepdaughter of suspected Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape says he was abusive toward her and her siblings, but he tried to be 'a good person.'
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Republican calls for Pelosi to probe Biden admin's potentially 'illegal' request for Saudis to delay oil cut
A Republican congressman has written to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting Democrats investigate the Biden administration's request that Saudi Arabia delay cuts to oil production.
Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties
David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Nancy Pelosi scoffs at idea 'anybody' would vote for a Republican, in New York Times interview
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told The New York Times she was shocked anyone would vote against her party, as polls forecast Democrats losing seats.
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
Popculture
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Michael J. Fox reveals he has suffered multiple broken bones over the past year: 'It's been a struggle'
Michael J. Fox reflected on his health struggles over the past year, during which he also mourned the loss of his beloved mother Phyllis. The actor said that he has broken multiple bones.
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
Cori Bush says doctors continued abortion procedure after she changed her mind: 'No, I’m not ready'
Democrat Congresswoman Cori Bush describes her experience telling doctors "No" while they ignored her and continued with an abortion she says she "was not ready for."
