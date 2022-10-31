Read full article on original website
Game of the Week: Bishop Carroll at Hutchinson
The KSN Sports Game of the Week heads to Hutchinson this week with a matchup between Bishop Carroll Eagles and Hutchinson Salthawks.
Dragons Extend Season-Opening Win Streak to 22
Mya Williams reached to 20-point mark for the 15th time in her career while fellow sophomore Kali Howard posted her first career double-double as the No. 9-ranked Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team earned another opening-night victory. The Blue Dragons shot 48.0 percent from the field in an 88-44...
Dragons Knock Down Record 18 3’s in Season-Opening Win
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – One year ago, the Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team tied a single-game record with 14 3-pointers in a season-opening victory over Fort Scott. The Blue Dragons did one better, actually four better against the Greyhounds in the 2022-23 season opener on Tuesday night at...
Mac High Soccer Advances to 4-1A State Semifinals with 1-0 Win over Buhler
BUHLER, Kan. – The stage was set for another McPherson and Buhler rivalry on Tuesday, as the winner would advance to the 4-1A Boys State Soccer Semifinals in De Soto on Friday. This was the second time the teams met at Crusader Stadium this season, with the first match going to the Crusaders, as they would defeat the Bullpups 3-1. Buhler came into the state quarterfinals on a 16-game winning streak at 17-1, and although the Pups entered with a record of 7-11, after winning their last four matches, three of which, came in upset fashion, and this was a different McPherson High Soccer team, than what Buhler previously went up against just over a month ago.
Dragons Win Shootout to Advance in Region VI
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The No. 19-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team scored the most goals ever in a matchup against Johnson County and needed every one of them to advance in the Region VI Tournament. Aimee Maher scored two goals, sophomore Ella-Mae Miller had two assists and...
Former Jayhawk basketball player dies from crash injuries
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin died Monday, Oct. 31, in Wichita, according to Kansas Athletics. He was 20 years old. Muscadin was the passenger in a vehicle on Dec. 31, 2021, that was southbound on the Kansas Turnpike when it went off the road, rolled multiple times, and came to […]
Cowboys season ends with playoff loss to Rose Hill
The Abilene Cowboys football team had their season come to an end on Friday night, with a 23-6 home playoff loss to the Rose Hill Rockets.
Wayne A Unruh
Wayne Allan Unruh, 77, peacefully passed away at his home in Hutchinson, KS, on October 28, 2022, surrounded by his wife, Helen and children, Brad and Emily. He was born on July 23, 1945, in Newton, KS- one of four children to Stella (Reimer) and Raymond Unruh. Wayne positively touched...
HCC Spirit Squad Gets Big Surprise: Headed to NCA Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – After their Homecoming performance during Saturday’s night Blue Dragon-Highland football game, there was a little surprise in store for the Hutchinson Community College Cheer Squad and Dragon Dolls Dance Team. The surprise came as a message on the DragonVision videoboard after their performance from none...
Mary Lee Wiens
Mary Lee Detweiler Wiens, 80, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Schowalter Villa, Hesston, Kansas. Mary Lee was born on the farm of her parents near Thomas, Oklahoma on January 27th, 1942. Daughter of John Robert and Ethel Lorene (Miller) Detweiler. Mary Lee was the youngest of three girls.
Kansas could pressure schools to dump Native American mascots increasingly seen as racist
ANDALE, Kansas — Families pack the stands on Friday nights in this small town west of Wichita to cheer for their Andale Indians. The Andale High School football team has won three straight state championships. Fans wear shirts emblazoned with a stylized Indian-head logo — the same one that graces the town’s water tower. Students call themselves “The Tribe,” and when their team does well, they move their hands in unison to the tomahawk chop.
Gerald “Jerry” Ray Blocher
Gerald "Jerry" Ray Blocher, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away on October 28, 2022, at Buhler Sunshine Home. He was born July 19, 1931, in Humboldt, Nebraska, to James and Leah (Fairley) Blocher. Jerry was raised in the Humboldt area where he graduated from high school in 1949. He attended Peru...
John Stuart Stephens
John Stuart Stephens died October 31, 2022, at the age of 87. He was born in Muskegon, MI, to John Logan Stephens and Viola Anderson Stephens. When John was 13, his father died. His mother moved John and his sister to Coffeyville, KS. In junior high, he accidentally ran his arm through a glass door, severing tendons and nerves in his right arm. The arm was saved, but his hand never returned to normal usage. Despite this handicap, John achieved all-state status in football, basketball, and track. He attended the University of Missouri on a basketball scholarship and went on to receive a MBA from Missouri.
Donna Blevins
Donna Blevins was born on Kansas Day, January 29, 1927, to Fay M. and Nellie Catherine (Marshall) Hatcher, in Nickerson, KS. She was a 1945 graduate of Hutchinson High School. She worked at the Fox Theater as an usherette and at Montgomery Wards. Donna met Bob Seefeldt at the Naval...
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
Jerry E. Roberts
Jerry Eugene Roberts, 79, died October 29, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born March 23, 1943, in El Dorado, to Eldon and Tressa (Cummings), Roberts. Jerry graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1961. He then worked for Republic Paperboard/Sonoco for 38 years, retiring in 2000. Jerry was a passionate Reserve Officer for the Hutchinson Police Department and the Reno County Sheriff’s office from 1973 to 1985.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and windy, severe storm threat returns
Warm and windy is the name of the game on Wednesday. Most of us will make another run at upper 70s during the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 35-45 mph in spots, especially to the west. Because of the lack of rain and windy conditions, much of western Kansas...
Veteran’s Honor 5K and Fun Run in Hutchinson November 12th
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Vieyra Honors Foundation (VHF), in collaboration with Hutch Rec is hosting the 2nd annual Veteran’s Honor 5K & Fun Run. This year the event will be hosted in Downtown Hutchinson on November 12. This family-friendly event provides a great opportunity to run or walk...
Salina Presbyterian Manor breaks ground on $15M housing project
Future tenants and Salina Presbyterian Manor's leadership team broke ground Tuesday morning as construction officially began on a $15 million housing project at the Manor. "We had a need from our current waiting list to expand our villas—the single family residences," said Bruce Shogren, president and CEO of Presbyterian Manors of Mid America (PMMA). "We've been working on it but COVID slowed us down a little bit. We started up our marketing and we have a first phase of 22 units, of which 11 are already reserved."
This Kansas water tank was voted people’s choice in national competition
The water tank in Valley Center, Kansas, was voted the people's choice award in the Tnemec Company, Inc.'s 2022 Tank of the Year Contest.
