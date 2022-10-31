Read full article on original website
Draymond Green Blames The Entire Warriors Team With A Clear Statement: "Our Offense Is Killing Our Defense"
Draymond Green has a clear idea of why the Warriors have started with a losing record.
Stephen Curry lets out his frustrations after Golden State Warriors loss to Miami Heat
The Miami Heat have been struggling to start the season, but they took a step forward on Tuesday night when they defeated Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors 116-109. The win dropped the Warriors to a 3-5 record, and Curry admitted that he and his mates...
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Steve Kerr Calls Out The Golden State Warriors For How Badly They Have Played This Season: "It Looks Like A Pick-Up Game Out There."
Head coach Steve Kerr called out the Warriors after their poor start to the season, as he stated that their play on the court looks like that of a pick-up game.
CBS Sports
Bol Bol bandwagon: How the Orlando Magic uncovered a potential rising star with a supersized starting lineup
For the casual NBA fan, there is only one Orlando Magic player popping up in water-cooler conversations: Paolo Banchero, this year's first overall pick who, at 19, already looks like a borderline All-Star. For NBA nerds, however, this Orlando roster, which has managed to win just one of its first seven games, is fast becoming a big talking point.
NBC Sports
Draymond pinpoints bigger issue to Dubs' fouling problem
The Warriors through seven games are in a different world than where they and eveybody else expected them to be. After back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, two teams thought of as being near the bottom of the NBA, the Warriors come into their Tuesday night contest against the Heat in Miami with a 3-4 record.
Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Heat Game
Klay Thompson is not on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled from G League
Middleton (wrist) has returned to the Bucks after being sent to the Wisconsin Herd for practice Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still expected to be out another couple of weeks due to offseason wrist surgery. However, his ability to practice is a good sign that his recovery is progressing well.
Channel 3000
Antetokounmpo picks up Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The NBA season just started, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is already earning recognition. Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, for games played between October 24 and 30. The Bucks played three games last week, winning each one thanks to some stellar performances from their top forward.
CBS Sports
NFL trade deadline: Lions deal Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to rival Vikings in swap of draft picks
The Vikings lost starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Two days later, they have acquired his replacement from their division rivals. Minnesota lands former Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson from the Lions as part of a swap of draft picks, a deal confirmed by CBS Sports HQ NFL insider Josina Anderson.
Centre Daily
Takeaway From The Miami Heat’s Victory Against The Golden State Warriors
The Miami Heat break a two-game losing streak, pulling away for a 116-109 victory Tuesday against the defending champions Golden State Warriors. Bam Adebayo has always been credited for his defense and this game was another showcase. His defense was all over the place, ultimately leading to three steals. His highlight play took place in the second quarter when he jumped and blocked Jordan Poole’s driving layup.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Fares well in return
Gordon supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers. After resting during Sunday's loss to the Suns, Gordon returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran wing produced well across the board once again and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues at this point, though he'll likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets moving forward. Through his six outings this season, Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
CBS Sports
Brooklyn Nets and coach Steve Nash mutually agree to part ways
Steve Nash's time as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets has come to an end. The Nets and Nash have mutually agreed to part ways after a 2-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the team announced on Tuesday. "We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to...
CBS Sports
Browns' Sione Takitaki: Records season-high tackles
Takitaki had a season-high 13 tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8. Takitaki was part of a Browns' defense that finally looked like the unit it was projected to be in the preseason. He was on the field for a season-high 84-percent of the snaps and has 21 tackles over the last two weeks.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jevon Holland: Makes double-digit stops
Holland notched 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions. Holland logged his second game of the season with double-digit stops, bringing his tackle total to 46 (37 solo) through eight contests. The every-down safety has some fantasy appeal in IDP formats heading to a Week 9 matchup against a mistake-prone Bears offense.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Solid all-around effort in loss
Thompson finished Tuesday's 116-109 loss to Miami with 19 points (7-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes. Thompson continued to struggle with his shot in the loss but was able to produce across a range of other categories. This is certainly not the norm for Thompson, whose fantasy value typically relies upon his scoring output. It's been a rough start to the season for Thompson and for those who took a chance on him in drafts. He will almost certainly be better than he has been, but his days of being a top-50 asset may be over.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Could miss time
Tomlinson (calf) is likely in a week-to-week situation as of Monday according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com Seifert reports. Tomlinson exited Sunday's win over the Cardinals early and was unable to return. His practice status in the coming days will likely lead to a better idea of whether or not he has a chance to play Sunday against Washington.
CBS Sports
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Mops up win
Johnson had four carries for 17 yards in Monday's 32-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 8. Johnson was given his first rushing attempts of the season, all on the game's final drive as Cleveland iced the blowout win. The Browns snapped a four-game losing streak and resuscitated their season with the victory, which may have the organization thinking about improvements for a playoff run. That means either Johnson or Kareem Hunt, both in the final year of their contracts, could be moved by Tuesday's 4:00 pm ET trade deadline. If either of those events happen, Johnson's fantasy outlook should improve.
