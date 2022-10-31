Read full article on original website
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
WSMV
Excavator destroyed by brush fire
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An excavator was engulfed in flames and destroyed by a large brush fire this week. Williamson County Fire Rescue Squad, Williamson County Fire Rescue and Williamson County EMA responded to the fire on Jim Warren Road. Crews arrived on the scene and found three wood...
WSMV
Neighborhood still on edge after homes riddled with bullets
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors are still scared for their safety despite an arrest after two women were injured last month in a drive-by shooting. Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting, but neighbors said they are still scared for their safety because the other people involved in the shooting are still out there.
WSMV
Food trailer stolen from Bellevue restaurant recovered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The “It’z a Philly Thing” food trailer has been found after it was stolen last week. The popular Philly cheesesteak restaurant was broken into, and its trailer stolen. The trailer is now at a local report shop after owners said it was being...
WSMV
THP investigating major crash on I-24 in Clarksville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The Clarksville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 westbound near Mile Marker 5. The crash involves two semi-tractor trailers and another vehicle. The westbound lanes have been shut down and traffic is being diverted at Exit 8, police said. The status of the injuries is unknown at this time and CPD is asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
WSMV
Everyone is family at Nashville Toyota North
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Shopping for a car should be fun and Nashville Toyota is here to make sure their customers have a great experience. They treat every person that walks through the doors like family. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look of what they offer the community.
Vintage cars destroyed, Cheatham County dealership damaged in overnight chaos
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
$11K offered for answers in 2019 Murfreesboro murder
Terrell Ray went out to celebrate his 30th birthday on August 1, 2019. The next morning around 3 a.m. he went to his girlfriend’s condo in Murfreesboro, but after getting out of the car, he never made it to the door.
WSMV
Four firefighters injured in North Nashville duplex fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A duplex in North Nashville caught fire early Monday morning and four firefighters were injured trying to put it out. According to Nashville Fire, crews responded to a duplex on Brick Church Lane around 7 a.m. on Monday. Four firefighters were inside the structure when they fell through a giant hole in the floor and into the basement.
‘Door was nailed to the roof:’ Teens accused of $200K in damage to Nashville home
Two teenagers are charged with felony vandalism after police said they caused more than $200,000 worth of damage to a home in Nashville.
WSMV
Man arrested in Illinois for July murder in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - 21-year-old Markarion Cole, who was wanted for the July 22 murder of 23-year-old Kentrail Williams, was arrested in Illinois. After receiving information from the Metro Nashville Police Department, authorities in Kane County, Illinois arrested Cole during the night. Cole is being held without bond pending his...
Man stabbed in the back at South Nashville motel
An investigation is underway after police say a man was stabbed while staying at a motel in South Nashville.
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.
WSMV
Man charged with firing 17 shots at home during driveby in October
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a 21-year-old man on Tuesday night and charged him in a driveby shooting that nearly killed a small child in October. According to the arrest affidavit, Charles Coons was in a vehicle that circled in front of a home on Gwynnwood Drive on October 21 and hung out one of the windows as he opened fire on the residence.
WSMV
Families recovering after fire destroys Antioch apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around two dozen families are working to pick up the pieces after their homes were destroyed in an apart building fire. Nashville firefighters said it took three alarms to put out the flames at the Allegro on Bell complex on Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
radio7media.com
Fire Destroys Maury County Home
A FIRE DESTROYED A MAURY COUNTY HOME OVER THE WEEKEND. MEMBERS OF COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE RESPONDED TO THE PROPERTY ON JEREMY DRIVER AROUND 12:30 SATURDAY AFTERNOON. UPON ARRIVAL FLAMES WERE SHOWING AND THERE WAS HEAVY SMOKE COMING FROM THE SINGLE STORY HOME. CREWS IMMEDIATELY GOT TO WORK AND PERFORMED AN AGGRESSIVE FIRE ATTACK TO SAVE CONTENTS IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF THE HOME. FIRE CREWS WERE ABLE TO SUCCESSFULLY EXTINGUISH THE BLAZE WITHOUT INCIDENT. NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THIS FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE COLUMBIA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE.
WSMV
THP cruiser involved in serious crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) vehicle and other vehicles resulted in critical injuries on Tuesday morning in Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash occurred on Memorial Blvd. in front of Payne Chevrolet at Bill Jones Industrial Drive. THP confirms one person from one of the other vehicles was severely injured in the crash.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
Plane Involved In Deadly Middle Tennessee Crash Needed Repairs: Report
The NTSB released its preliminary report on the deadly plane crash outside of Nashville.
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
WSMV
No injuries reported after fire at Columbia home
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after the roof of a home was destroyed by a fire at a Columbia home. On Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., crews with the Columbia Fire & Rescue team arrived at a single-story home where there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic.
