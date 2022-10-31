Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
Phone Arena
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
While most of Amazon's killer October Prime Day deals on many of the best phones money can buy are unsurprisingly no longer available (with or without a Prime subscription), one particularly fine pre-holiday offer on one particularly great tablet seems to have gone away and quickly returned. Even better, you...
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Gamespot
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
Phone Arena
Walmart's spectacular iPad Air 4 Black Friday 2022 deal is already live... for a limited time
In keeping with the tradition of the last few years, Walmart is taking what should be 2022's biggest shopping day and turning it into a "black month" filled to the brim with great deals on popular products covering essentially all imaginable categories. In theory, that gives you more time to...
Three clearance finds at Walmart for as low as 75 cents that you can’t pass up
1. Lunch Bag - 75 cents. Dealswithnat2 found a big markdown by scanning AZ Lunch bags. Bags were found in blue, grey and strawberry colors. All were knocked down to just 75 cents. By comparison, AZ lunch bags start at over $8 on Walmart's website. 2. Camo Bean Bag Chair-...
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Yahoo!
Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!
Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 13 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the warehouse for 17 years, I buy clothing, Kirkland whiskey, Vital Proteins, Liquid IV drink mix, and rotisserie chicken.
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords
Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
I’m a savvy shopper – there’s a barcode secret that can save you 50% at Walmart, and I’m shocked it’s not used more
A SAVVY shopping trick at Walmart could save you up to 50% on certain items - and it's by simply scanning the barcode in-store. Tiktok user Nathan Kennedy, who teaches his followers about money, has shared the Walmart hack for your next shopping trip. Nathan said: "Here's a Walmart hack...
9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money
Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people...
Walmart has a secret sales room where you can get up to 65% off – but the deals end in only three days’ time
WALMART has offered discounts of nearly 65 percent off selected items, but the sale ends in less than three days. The retail giant's Flash Picks offer weekly discounts on different products in electronics, beauty, kitchen, and more. But the sales will be gone in a flash, so it's worth looking...
The One Setting You Should Turn Off Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
Frustrated with your slow iPhone? Before you throw in the towel and splurge on a brand new device or even a new battery, keep in mind that certain phone settings can contribute to an ever-dwindling battery. So changing those settings is the easiest, fastest, and cheapest way that you can make your phone run more efficiently.
msn.com
Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings
We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
