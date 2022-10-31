Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Second phase of massive solar project to start
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday join executives from Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC to launch the second phase of a $1.5 billion solar farm in northern Indiana. Last October, Doral announced plans to establish Mammoth Solar across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties,...
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
Inside Indiana Business
Aspire Indiana celebrates expanded facility
Aspire Indiana Health has cut the ribbon on its newly expanded health center in Noblesville. Last year, the health system began the nearly $7 million expansion of the facility, doubling its size to 27,000 square feet. The project included renovation of the existing space and the addition of an in-house...
WISH-TV
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana tourism agencies win marketing awards
Visit Indiana and the Indiana Destination Development Corp. took home several awards at the 2022 MarCom Awards, an international competition that honors marketing and communications professionals. The awards recognize “outstanding achievement” in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. In total, the...
Inside Indiana Business
Thrive report reveals housing challenges in west central Indiana
Thrive West Central, the economic development organization for west central Indiana, has released an analysis of the housing market in the seven-county region and it paints a grim picture. The organization says the region has “an aging housing stock, a mismatch of supply and demand, and very little new construction.”
Inside Indiana Business
Inside Indiana Business
Mapping a course to untapped potential
Indianapolis-based strategic consulting firm Mapt Solutions has issued a challenge to nonprofit organizations throughout Indiana to discover their untapped potential, and the company wants to help them get there. The firm has launched the Mapt Solutions Transformation Challenge where the winner will receive $100,000 in cash and professional services. Mapt says organizations, especially nonprofits with limited budgets, face obstacles like never before.
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
WLFI.com
State officials propose pumping water from Lafayette to Lebanon for industrial park
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local officials are pushing back against a plan to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon. State officials want to pump water from the area of Ross Hills Park to a planned 6,000-acre industrial park in Boone County, about 35 miles away. A huge underground...
Inside Indiana Business
Rainy Day funds solid nationally but fortunes may change
Indiana’s surplus might seem massive but the state could operate only 33 days using nothing but rainy day funds — lower than the national median of 42.5 days, according to 2022 data analyzed by Pew Charitable Trusts. In Fiscal Year 2019, states could operate their governments using only...
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
ivytech.edu
Ivy Tech Community College Offers Food Handler ServSafe Certificate to Reach Home Based Food Vendors Across the State
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Food handlers in Indiana can now receive Food Handler ServSafe certifcate at seven Ivy Tech Community College campuses across the state. The ServSafe certificate, a requirement for entities selling food out of their home or at markets, is part of a new law enacted by the Indiana State Department of Health in July of 2022.
Inside Indiana Business
Task Force plans ahead for housing growth
Last week, the Indiana Housing Task Force released a list of recommendations for ramping up residential inventory, setting the stage for legislative action when the General Assembly reconvenes in January for a session that includes crafting the next two-year state budget. It’s no secret that housing demand has been slashed...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
The public is invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana marks 40-year biotech milestone
Scientists are marking a major milestone in the use of biotechnology as medicine, and it all began 40 years ago in Indianapolis. In the late 1970’s, researchers from Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) made a breakthrough development with a biosynthetic insulin drug for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Humulin became the first biosynthetic medicine registered for human use.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana school districts get $5 million for clean buses, but more polluted areas largely left out
Six school districts in Indiana will get money from the federal government to buy cleaner school buses. The more than $5 million in funding from the infrastructure law will go towards 13 electric buses and six propane buses. With the exception of Michigan City Area Schools, the awards went to...
