ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
adastraradio.com

Mac High Soccer Advances to 4-1A State Semifinals with 1-0 Win over Buhler

BUHLER, Kan. – The stage was set for another McPherson and Buhler rivalry on Tuesday, as the winner would advance to the 4-1A Boys State Soccer Semifinals in De Soto on Friday. This was the second time the teams met at Crusader Stadium this season, with the first match going to the Crusaders, as they would defeat the Bullpups 3-1. Buhler came into the state quarterfinals on a 16-game winning streak at 17-1, and although the Pups entered with a record of 7-11, after winning their last four matches, three of which, came in upset fashion, and this was a different McPherson High Soccer team, than what Buhler previously went up against just over a month ago.
BUHLER, KS
adastraradio.com

Dragons Knock Down Record 18 3’s in Season-Opening Win

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – One year ago, the Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team tied a single-game record with 14 3-pointers in a season-opening victory over Fort Scott. The Blue Dragons did one better, actually four better against the Greyhounds in the 2022-23 season opener on Tuesday night at...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Dragons Win Shootout to Advance in Region VI

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The No. 19-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team scored the most goals ever in a matchup against Johnson County and needed every one of them to advance in the Region VI Tournament. Aimee Maher scored two goals, sophomore Ella-Mae Miller had two assists and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Chris Young to be Inducted into GCAA Hall of Fame

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Now in his 23rd season as the head coach of the Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team, Chris Young took a struggling Division II program and transformed it into a nationally elite NJCAA Division I powerhouse. Now the leader of the two-time defending NJCAA men’s...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

HutchCC Cheer headed to nationals

After their Homecoming performance during Saturday’s night Blue Dragon-Highland football game, there was a little surprise in store for the Hutchinson Community College Cheer Squad and Dragon Dolls Dance Team. The surprise came as a message on the DragonVision videoboard after their performance from none other than Monica Aldama,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Inman’s Martisko Competes Near the Middle of the Pack at 2A State Cross Country

WAMEGO, Kan. – On Saturday, Inman freshman Tyler Martisko got to experience for the first time, not only a state cross-country meet, but also the course at Wamego Country Club. After the race, Coach Jay Parsons noted that Tyler expressed disappointment in the way he performed. However, Parsons said, “Tyler can now say he has been there, and now knows what it is like to run with the state’s best Class 2A runners, on a course that is very tough due to the hills unlike any he has run before.”
INMAN, KS
adastraradio.com

Wayne A Unruh

Wayne Allan Unruh, 77, peacefully passed away at his home in Hutchinson, KS, on October 28, 2022, surrounded by his wife, Helen and children, Brad and Emily. He was born on July 23, 1945, in Newton, KS- one of four children to Stella (Reimer) and Raymond Unruh. Wayne positively touched...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

HCC’s Jazz & BBQ is This Weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community College presents Jazz & BBQ, November 4 and 5 at Stringer Fine Arts Center. Both performances begin at 7 p.m. The evening features performances by the HCC Vocal and Instrumental Jazz Ensembles as well as a catered meal by Roy’s Hickory Pit BBQ.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Mary Lee Wiens

Mary Lee Detweiler Wiens, 80, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Schowalter Villa, Hesston, Kansas. Mary Lee was born on the farm of her parents near Thomas, Oklahoma on January 27th, 1942. Daughter of John Robert and Ethel Lorene (Miller) Detweiler. Mary Lee was the youngest of three girls.
HESSTON, KS
kcur.org

Kansas could pressure schools to dump Native American mascots increasingly seen as racist

ANDALE, Kansas — Families pack the stands on Friday nights in this small town west of Wichita to cheer for their Andale Indians. The Andale High School football team has won three straight state championships. Fans wear shirts emblazoned with a stylized Indian-head logo — the same one that graces the town’s water tower. Students call themselves “The Tribe,” and when their team does well, they move their hands in unison to the tomahawk chop.
ANDALE, KS
adastraradio.com

Gerald “Jerry” Ray Blocher

Gerald "Jerry" Ray Blocher, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away on October 28, 2022, at Buhler Sunshine Home. He was born July 19, 1931, in Humboldt, Nebraska, to James and Leah (Fairley) Blocher. Jerry was raised in the Humboldt area where he graduated from high school in 1949. He attended Peru...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Lawrence “Larry” Dean Strawn

Larry D. Strawn, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away October 29, 2022, at Legend memory care facility in Hutchinson. Larry was born December 16, 1934, in Kinsley, Kansas to Lawrence O. and Eva T. (Cullen) Strawn. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1952, and upon graduation enlisted in the United...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Presbyterian Manor breaks ground on $15M housing project

Future tenants and Salina Presbyterian Manor's leadership team broke ground Tuesday morning as construction officially began on a $15 million housing project at the Manor. "We had a need from our current waiting list to expand our villas—the single family residences," said Bruce Shogren, president and CEO of Presbyterian Manors of Mid America (PMMA). "We've been working on it but COVID slowed us down a little bit. We started up our marketing and we have a first phase of 22 units, of which 11 are already reserved."
SALINA, KS
adastraradio.com

John Stuart Stephens

John Stuart Stephens died October 31, 2022, at the age of 87. He was born in Muskegon, MI, to John Logan Stephens and Viola Anderson Stephens. When John was 13, his father died. His mother moved John and his sister to Coffeyville, KS. In junior high, he accidentally ran his arm through a glass door, severing tendons and nerves in his right arm. The arm was saved, but his hand never returned to normal usage. Despite this handicap, John achieved all-state status in football, basketball, and track. He attended the University of Missouri on a basketball scholarship and went on to receive a MBA from Missouri.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KVOE

Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia

Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita used car dealership banned from selling vehicles in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita used car dealer has been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in restitution and penalties. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said that after its Consumer Protection Division received complaints, investigated Midwest Wholesale, LLC, which was doing business as Kansas Motor Company at 6717 West Kellogg Drive.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy