BUHLER, Kan. – The stage was set for another McPherson and Buhler rivalry on Tuesday, as the winner would advance to the 4-1A Boys State Soccer Semifinals in De Soto on Friday. This was the second time the teams met at Crusader Stadium this season, with the first match going to the Crusaders, as they would defeat the Bullpups 3-1. Buhler came into the state quarterfinals on a 16-game winning streak at 17-1, and although the Pups entered with a record of 7-11, after winning their last four matches, three of which, came in upset fashion, and this was a different McPherson High Soccer team, than what Buhler previously went up against just over a month ago.

BUHLER, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO