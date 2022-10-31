Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Mac High Soccer Advances to 4-1A State Semifinals with 1-0 Win over Buhler
BUHLER, Kan. – The stage was set for another McPherson and Buhler rivalry on Tuesday, as the winner would advance to the 4-1A Boys State Soccer Semifinals in De Soto on Friday. This was the second time the teams met at Crusader Stadium this season, with the first match going to the Crusaders, as they would defeat the Bullpups 3-1. Buhler came into the state quarterfinals on a 16-game winning streak at 17-1, and although the Pups entered with a record of 7-11, after winning their last four matches, three of which, came in upset fashion, and this was a different McPherson High Soccer team, than what Buhler previously went up against just over a month ago.
adastraradio.com
Dragons Knock Down Record 18 3’s in Season-Opening Win
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – One year ago, the Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team tied a single-game record with 14 3-pointers in a season-opening victory over Fort Scott. The Blue Dragons did one better, actually four better against the Greyhounds in the 2022-23 season opener on Tuesday night at...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Win Shootout to Advance in Region VI
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The No. 19-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team scored the most goals ever in a matchup against Johnson County and needed every one of them to advance in the Region VI Tournament. Aimee Maher scored two goals, sophomore Ella-Mae Miller had two assists and...
adastraradio.com
Chris Young to be Inducted into GCAA Hall of Fame
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Now in his 23rd season as the head coach of the Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team, Chris Young took a struggling Division II program and transformed it into a nationally elite NJCAA Division I powerhouse. Now the leader of the two-time defending NJCAA men’s...
HutchCC Cheer headed to nationals
After their Homecoming performance during Saturday’s night Blue Dragon-Highland football game, there was a little surprise in store for the Hutchinson Community College Cheer Squad and Dragon Dolls Dance Team. The surprise came as a message on the DragonVision videoboard after their performance from none other than Monica Aldama,...
adastraradio.com
Inman’s Martisko Competes Near the Middle of the Pack at 2A State Cross Country
WAMEGO, Kan. – On Saturday, Inman freshman Tyler Martisko got to experience for the first time, not only a state cross-country meet, but also the course at Wamego Country Club. After the race, Coach Jay Parsons noted that Tyler expressed disappointment in the way he performed. However, Parsons said, “Tyler can now say he has been there, and now knows what it is like to run with the state’s best Class 2A runners, on a course that is very tough due to the hills unlike any he has run before.”
Former Jayhawk basketball player dies from crash injuries
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin died Monday, Oct. 31, in Wichita, according to Kansas Athletics. He was 20 years old. Muscadin was the passenger in a vehicle on Dec. 31, 2021, that was southbound on the Kansas Turnpike when it went off the road, rolled multiple times, and came to […]
adastraradio.com
Wayne A Unruh
Wayne Allan Unruh, 77, peacefully passed away at his home in Hutchinson, KS, on October 28, 2022, surrounded by his wife, Helen and children, Brad and Emily. He was born on July 23, 1945, in Newton, KS- one of four children to Stella (Reimer) and Raymond Unruh. Wayne positively touched...
adastraradio.com
Mac Boys Earn Highest Team Finish at State Meet Since 2009; Clevenger, Patterson and Heskett Compete for Girls
WAMEGO, Kan. – The McPherson High Boys and Girls Cross Country team concluded their season at the state tournament on Saturday, at the Wamego Golf Course, where the boys would finish 6th as a team in Class 4A, while Chloe Clevenger, Lexi Patterson, and Emily Heskett qualified from the Girls’ team.
adastraradio.com
HCC’s Jazz & BBQ is This Weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community College presents Jazz & BBQ, November 4 and 5 at Stringer Fine Arts Center. Both performances begin at 7 p.m. The evening features performances by the HCC Vocal and Instrumental Jazz Ensembles as well as a catered meal by Roy’s Hickory Pit BBQ.
adastraradio.com
Mary Lee Wiens
Mary Lee Detweiler Wiens, 80, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Schowalter Villa, Hesston, Kansas. Mary Lee was born on the farm of her parents near Thomas, Oklahoma on January 27th, 1942. Daughter of John Robert and Ethel Lorene (Miller) Detweiler. Mary Lee was the youngest of three girls.
kcur.org
Kansas could pressure schools to dump Native American mascots increasingly seen as racist
ANDALE, Kansas — Families pack the stands on Friday nights in this small town west of Wichita to cheer for their Andale Indians. The Andale High School football team has won three straight state championships. Fans wear shirts emblazoned with a stylized Indian-head logo — the same one that graces the town’s water tower. Students call themselves “The Tribe,” and when their team does well, they move their hands in unison to the tomahawk chop.
adastraradio.com
Gerald “Jerry” Ray Blocher
Gerald "Jerry" Ray Blocher, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away on October 28, 2022, at Buhler Sunshine Home. He was born July 19, 1931, in Humboldt, Nebraska, to James and Leah (Fairley) Blocher. Jerry was raised in the Humboldt area where he graduated from high school in 1949. He attended Peru...
adastraradio.com
Lawrence “Larry” Dean Strawn
Larry D. Strawn, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away October 29, 2022, at Legend memory care facility in Hutchinson. Larry was born December 16, 1934, in Kinsley, Kansas to Lawrence O. and Eva T. (Cullen) Strawn. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1952, and upon graduation enlisted in the United...
Great Bend student recognized for effort after devastating injury
Life is good at handing out unexpected, sometimes brutal, turns. For Nash Lindberg, that moment came on Aug. 7, 2020. Getting ready for a big seventh-grade year at Great Bend Middle School, Lindberg was at a friend’s house when he was accidentally shot. Facing paralysis from the waist down,...
Salina Presbyterian Manor breaks ground on $15M housing project
Future tenants and Salina Presbyterian Manor's leadership team broke ground Tuesday morning as construction officially began on a $15 million housing project at the Manor. "We had a need from our current waiting list to expand our villas—the single family residences," said Bruce Shogren, president and CEO of Presbyterian Manors of Mid America (PMMA). "We've been working on it but COVID slowed us down a little bit. We started up our marketing and we have a first phase of 22 units, of which 11 are already reserved."
This Kansas water tank was voted people’s choice in national competition
The water tank in Valley Center, Kansas, was voted the people's choice award in the Tnemec Company, Inc.'s 2022 Tank of the Year Contest.
adastraradio.com
John Stuart Stephens
John Stuart Stephens died October 31, 2022, at the age of 87. He was born in Muskegon, MI, to John Logan Stephens and Viola Anderson Stephens. When John was 13, his father died. His mother moved John and his sister to Coffeyville, KS. In junior high, he accidentally ran his arm through a glass door, severing tendons and nerves in his right arm. The arm was saved, but his hand never returned to normal usage. Despite this handicap, John achieved all-state status in football, basketball, and track. He attended the University of Missouri on a basketball scholarship and went on to receive a MBA from Missouri.
KVOE
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
KAKE TV
Wichita used car dealership banned from selling vehicles in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita used car dealer has been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in restitution and penalties. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said that after its Consumer Protection Division received complaints, investigated Midwest Wholesale, LLC, which was doing business as Kansas Motor Company at 6717 West Kellogg Drive.
Comments / 0